‘Modern Family’ producer, unloads on Christians after DACA decision: ‘F- you’

Danny Zuker, executive producer of ABC’s hit show “Modern Family,” has a message for Christians who support President Donald Trump’s decision to end the federal program known as DACA: “F- you.”

A religious tirade that began Sunday night by the man who helped introduce Jay Pritchett into American popular culture lasted well into Tuesday. The reason: Mr. Trump revoked an illegal Obama-era program aimed at keeping the children of illegal immigrants in the U.S.

“Dear Christian, if you support @realdonaldtrump’s decision to end DACA then your Christianity is bulls—. But on the other hand, f- you,” Mr. Zuker tweeted over the weekend.

The message was eventually deleted after a torrent of criticism, but not before screenshots landed in a column by Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief.

“Conservatives didn’t particularly object to Zuker’s use of the f-word,” Mr. Shapiro wrote Tuesday. “They objected to the general notion that the Bible dictates that a country erase its borders because some people have entered a country ‘through no fault of their own.’ Nothing in the Bible mandates this. In fact, the Biblical standard for citizenship is precisely the same as the Constitutional standard: abiding by the laws of the country in question.”

Mr. Zuker followed up his original message with a series of tweets over the course of 48 hours.

“I do wish people had half the ‘outrage’ they have for me typing ‘f-‘ for Trump literally tearing families apart,” he tweeted. … “How’s this? It seems tearing families apart is at odds with the Judaeo [sic]/Christian values of SOME of those advocating ending DACA Better? … So those who march with the KKK are fine people but brown skinned folks brought here as kids trying to make it are a threat.”

Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday that his decision demonstrates a respect for the rule of law and a rejection of an unconstitutional program implemented by his predecessor.

“There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will,” Mr. Trump said. “The temporary implementation of DACA by the Obama administration, after Congress repeatedly rejected this amnesty-first approach, also helped spur a humanitarian crisis — the massive surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America including, in some cases, young people who would become members of violent gangs throughout our country, such as MS-13. Only by the reliable enforcement of immigration law can we produce safe communities, a robust middle class, and economic fairness for all Americans.”

The president then challenged lawmakers to craft an immigration bill for him to sign.

“Our first and highest priority in advancing immigration reform must be to improve jobs, wages and security for American workers and their families. It is now time for Congress to act,” he said.

