‘Modern Family’ producer, unloads on Christians after DACA decision: ‘F- you’

Danny Zuker, executive producer of ABC’s hit show “Modern Family,” has a message for Christians who support President Donald Trump’s decision to end the federal program known as DACA: “F- you.”
A religious tirade that began Sunday night by the man who helped introduce Jay Pritchett into American popular culture lasted well into Tuesday. The reason: Mr. Trump revoked an illegal Obama-era program aimed at keeping the children of illegal immigrants in the U.S.
“Dear Christian, if you support @realdonaldtrump’s decision to end DACA then your Christianity is bulls—. But on the other hand, f- you,” Mr. Zuker tweeted over the weekend.
The message was eventually deleted after a torrent of criticism, but not before screenshots landed in a column by Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief.
“Conservatives didn’t particularly object to Zuker’s use of the f-word,” Mr. Shapiro wrote Tuesday. “They objected to the general notion that the Bible dictates that a country erase its borders because some people have entered a country ‘through no fault of their own.’ Nothing in the Bible mandates this. In fact, the Biblical standard for citizenship is precisely the same as the Constitutional standard: abiding by the laws of the country in question.”
Mr. Zuker followed up his original message with a series of tweets over the course of 48 hours.
“I do wish people had half the ‘outrage’ they have for me typing ‘f-‘ for Trump literally tearing families apart,” he tweeted. … “How’s this? It seems tearing families apart is at odds with the Judaeo [sic]/Christian values of SOME of those advocating ending DACA Better? … So those who march with the KKK are fine people but brown skinned folks brought here as kids trying to make it are a threat.”
Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday that his decision demonstrates a respect for the rule of law and a rejection of an unconstitutional program implemented by his predecessor.
“There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will,” Mr. Trump said. “The temporary implementation of DACA by the Obama administration, after Congress repeatedly rejected this amnesty-first approach, also helped spur a humanitarian crisis — the massive surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America including, in some cases, young people who would become members of violent gangs throughout our country, such as MS-13. Only by the reliable enforcement of immigration law can we produce safe communities, a robust middle class, and economic fairness for all Americans.”
The president then challenged lawmakers to craft an immigration bill for him to sign.
“Our first and highest priority in advancing immigration reform must be to improve jobs, wages and security for American workers and their families. It is now time for Congress to act,” he said.
Here’s Exec Producer of @ABC’s @ModernFam trashing Christians and urging Americans who respect rule of law to not watch Modern Family again. pic.twitter.com/M6RHeXCk45 — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) September 4, 2017
As usual another Liberal Jacka** that has no clue what he is talking about. How would it be splitting families up if you deported all the illegals. They would all be going back. If these so called childhood arrivals have a problem with being deported than they should take it up with their criminal parents. Don’t blame the people wanting the law enforced, blame the people that are breaking the law. Christian Tenets support obeying the law and only liberal jerks think it is immoral that we should expect other people to also obey the law. One last thought a person that produces the trash and immoral garbage on TV this guy produces has no room to talk trash to others.
Another anti-American lib with no regard for RULE OF LAW! We separate families everyday when someone breaks the law and we send them to prison. THAT’S ONE OF THE CONSEQUENCES FOR BREAKING THE LAW…. It’s not the law’s fault!!!!!
BUT that’s the whole mantra of the left.. ITS NOT their fault they broke the law, its the laws fault for being there..
AND where has his concern ever been towards the hundreds upon thousands of US Families who’ve been split apart cause of an illegal alien KILLED ONE of their loved ones??
ABC, you have made your entire network off limits to me.. ALL CAUSE OF THIS ONE idiots comments YOU SEEM to approve of..
Dear jimpolichak. I visited the Museum of History and Natural Science in Denver CO. a few months ago. Do you realize that according to SCIENCE that Denver CO used to be a tropical jungle, and then at some point it was covered by ocean and Kansas was actually beach front property, and then by some force of nature the oceans receded and the Denver area returned to being a tropical jungle, and now of course it is the front range of the Rocky Mountains…All that before, according to science, human beings ever walked the earth…. So according to science, climate change is in fact, a”fact”of history! But humans didn’t start it, and humans will never stop it. So if nature wants to cover North America or any other part of the globe with water, IT WILL!!!! Just like your science says it has done off and on for millions of years…. God bless America, and God Bless Pres. Trump….. a TRUE American
Yes, and at one point most of North America was covered in ice. Go back to the Museum of History and Natural Science and ask a scientist how much we humans have contributed to the levels of CO2 and how that effects the climate. Is it a coincident that every year has been warmer than the previous year recently. Or that 16 of the 17 warmest years have occurred since 2000? Or that in less than a month we have two of the worst storms in recorded history?
Your TRUE American’s attitude toward global warming will cost tens of thousands their lives in the long run and {as a Republican you should take note of this} hundreds of billions of dollars in tax payer money.
Forget the wall with Mexico. Consider the cost of seawalls from Maine to Texas, the west coast, and a third seawall around the coasts of Alaska. The ocean coastline of the entire US is 12,383 miles but if we decide to protect citizen from flooding from lakes and rivers we’re up to 95,471 miles.
How many Mexicans will it take to build a wall 100,000 miles long and ten feet high?
“Go back to the Museum of History and Natural Science and ask a scientist how much we humans have contributed to the levels of CO2 and how that effects the climate”
Carbon Dioxide in perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLMuy2CHiUg
Only true believers with zero critical thinking skills buy it
Jimpolichak-Point is,,, long before man came along (according to science) there was climate change, the oceans rose and fell. What caused that? CO2, Cars, Pets, the dairy industry, etc etc…. If science is correct, and this has happened many times throughout history, then surly it will happen again, and again, and again. So what’s the problem? If evolution is true, then surly we must be destined toward extinction like every other animal that has gone extinct right?, That would be what nature(science) does wouldn’t it? Do you actually think evolution and science is some how going to stop just because human beings have arrived? Who are we but evolved monkeys? Do you really think we are going to stop evolution just because the UN and Al Gore have an agenda? If science is true, if this has happened all throughout history as science says it has,,,, my friends sit back, relax, eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow you may die, just like all your animal ancestors have done, and there isn’t a bloody thing you, Al Gore, obama, or the UN can do to stop it!!!! So please do not destroy our economy and the life we live now over something we can’t control anyway. If this is our time to heat up and float away, it’s our time,,,,, That’s according to your science!!!!!
He supports illegals and homosexuals. That should tell you everything about this idiot.
volumes!!!!!!!!!!!!
What does any of this have to do with Christianity? What kind of country are we to have if we don’t obey the constitution whereas that all laws are made by Congress and only enforced by the President. Obama did not have the authority to make law of any kind. Therefore, Trump gave the job back to congress and gave them six months to come up with a law on immigration that would possibly make this legal and most likely will allow these children to stay in the U.S. and it will be done LEGALLY. It is time our elected representatives get up off their butts and respect out country by doing what they are elected to do. This has been on hold for too long. Don’t blame Trump for just upholding the laws on the books, which he is supposed to do. Blame your elected officials for creating this mess.
Watched his stuff. Never was impressed. Zucker is a typical paranoid pariah that media obstructionists love to pander getting rich on his aberrations.
Support a law just because it is a law is one of the stupidist things you can do especially today when special interests write the laws and most are so long and complex that Congressmen and Senator don’t have time to read them let alone completely understand them and trier long term ramifications. Trump promised to “Drain the Swamp” then appointed Wall Street Swamp Thin to run his cabinet departments.
Everyone on this site loves the rule of law and the Constitution but how many realize that the Constitution illegally supplanted the existing government provided by the Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union.
Article XIII of the Confederation, any alteration had to be approved unanimously but it was replaced when nine sates accepted the Constitution of 1788.
If you think I giving you “Fake History” read a decent history written before authors and publishers had cater to a political philosophy.
How do I this early history? One of my multiple great grandfather was a friend of Washington, one five to heve signed both Articles and the Constitution. And served in the Firstand Second Contnenial Congresses as well as the First Congress under Washington.
“How do I this early history? One of my multiple great grandfather was a friend of Washington, one five to heve signed both Articles and the Constitution”
Fascinating, now we are to believe you inherited your knowledge through your DNA
It makes kook science like climate change look even plausible by comparison
A message for Danny Zucker, go die somewhere sooner than later.
Let me get this straight, if you want law and order in society then we are terrible Christians. Hey Zucker, you are a traitor to our country and you are a traitor to Israel and you are Jewish. Secondly, I am glad I am a terrible Christian, because I want law and order. Like I have stated in past commentary, anything a liberal wants (pure evil), I want the opposite.
I’ll say this: I’d far rather be a “terrible Christian” than a wonderful…whatever Zucker is.
I really believe that Danny Zucker is a CLASSLESS IGNORANT, NOTHING !
Since the show seems to CATER only to the LGBTQRS lobby, what else did you expect from this apostate heathan?
When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. 1 Cor 11. What has Congress been doing? I remember when Obama made the
Announcement that he had a pen and he had a phone, he didn’t need Congress. He didn’t care about working with a Congress. Congress makes the laws. Did this person, who is aiming his barbs at Christians, ever call his Congressman, his Senators or President Obama to tell them to work together and get a law passed? When the children arrived, how were they raised that so many of them ended up in violent gangs? We have enough of our home grown criminals, we don’t need to import them. I, personally feel that the hard working immigrants are needed to increase our childbirth numbers which are dwindling by abortion and other birth control methods. Future generations do not grow on trees.
I happen to live on Long Island not far from where Trump gave his speech about MS13. Very few of those effected by DACA are in violent gangs. Maybe one tenth of one percent have been accused of being members of gangs and the Feds are finding out that most of them have never been gang members,
Additionally, MS13 and other gangs don’t bother “civilians” – Their violence is primarily reserved for turf wars.
For a few years I lived in an area “owned” by MS13. When I moved in I was told by several store owners that I lived in one of the safest placed on Long Island because it was protected by MS13.
Daniel Patrick Moynihan {Counselor to President Nixon} once said that “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” Today, too many people shout “FAKE NEWS!” if the facts do not jive with their own view of reality.
The sun won’t rise in the west because you think it should and global warming won’t stop because Trump says it doesn’t exist. To those with a truncated knowledge of American history; every president from Nixon to Obama understood about global warming and the U.S. Military consider it the greatest threat to our nation and have plans in place for building seawalls to protect bases across the globe.
“global warming won’t stop because Trump says it doesn’t exist.”
And the sky is not falling because it hit Al Gore on the head either
I don’t know about pple like “Zucker.” Don’t think he took up a civic class in high school. It is/was a requirement here in Detroit. What Trump did was beautiful. It is Congress’ duty to make laws about citizenship. This Executive Law that B.O. (Obama) made was illegal! Trump is only doing the lawful thing and the drive-by-media saying he is not compassionate is WRONG!
The color of the skin of the people involved has nothing to do with it. But then whenever they have no argument liberals call someone racist. This guy is just another jerk who either doesn’t know the law or even worse doesn’t care. The fact is if Congress helps the Dreamers they will finally have the path to citizenship that Obama denied them but I am willing to bet they will not give Pres. Trump the credit for their good luck.
And that’s something i always get irked at when ever liberals decry someone who is against ILLEGAL Aliens, as being racist. ALL RACES are represented in our illegal immigrant population… ALL..
Foul-mouthed, uninformed and opposed to anything worthy and moral, Mr. Zuker puts forth his opinion and answers the question we’ve wondered for so long, “What kind of person is responsible for this Modern Family garbage? The sad thing is , he feels no obligation for decency.
This guys is a steaming pile of vulgarity. Click. Off goes the the TV show and the boycott begins.
So far, there are only 3 shows on ABC i watch.. Designated survivor, Marvel’s shield and Once upon a time.. IF ANOTHER network picked those 3 shows up, AND i was able to drop ABC from my cable provider, i would DO SO in a bloody heart beat.
I use the remote, and haven’t watched ABC in almost 10 years…. It is apparent that it takes little to no intelligence to author or even produce such dumpster residue as Modern Family…. Talk about glorifying dysfunctional!!!!!
Zucker is a idiot!
I don’t believe he is that intelligent
My Bible says that Christians should follow the examples of Jesus. When he was asked how his followers should act he delivered The Sermon on the Mount. Zuker might have been crass but anyone who differs from his message need only read Matthew – Chapters 5-7.
Today’s American Right Wing Christianity has nothing to do with Jesus except stealing his title “The Christ”! Those who turn their backs on their fellow man in the name of Christ will have a rude awakening when they are turned away at the Gates of Heaven.
Wow jim, you must do some real contortions to get that out of the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus was not advocating the dissolution of national sovereignty, nor was he advocating the breaking of the law. He was advocating loving each other. I love my Christian brothers and sisters, no matter what country they are in, but that does’t mean they can come to America illegally, and expect to be given the American dream free and clear. If that were the case, why not open our borders to everyone in the world?
Jesus never said to limit you love to your Christian brothers and sisters. His Love is all inclusive and He expects you to follow His example.
Additionally, America has spent hundreds of millions of dollars educating these “dreamers” and most are now hard working Americans in all senses of the word other than as citizens because that door has been shut to them.
CNN {Not Fake News, as Trump would call it} estimates that the loss to our economy will be over a quarter of a billion dollars should the dreamers be forced to leave. When do you expect to retire and collect Social Security? Without them you checks will be lower.
.
Are you sure of that Pollak. WHEN we no longer have to pay to HOUSE them in prisons, PAY for their education, and medical care, food and such (cause many DO illegaly get welfare and ebt), that will mean MORE of our tax dollars going to PAY FOR US, not them..
“Those who turn their backs on their fellow man in the name of Christ will have a rude awakening when they are turned away at the Gates of Heaven.”
You are such a fraud.
You go on a self-righteous rant, then you undermine everything you said by telling us Heaven will have border security that actually is enforce.
Actually, while not using the term “border security” Jesus made it quite clear about His Father’s Kingdom and who would be allowed in and who would be excluded.
A few examples would be Matthew 18:3, Matthew 19:23, Matthew 16:19, Mark 4:26-29, Matthew 13:24-52, Matthew 25:1-30, Matthew 22:1-14, Luke 8:10, Mark 10:14, Luke 18:29-30, and for President Trump Matthew 19:23-24.
So heaven gets to decide who can and can’t come in, BUT WE ON EARTH can’t??
“Actually, while not using the term “border security” Jesus made it quite clear about His Father’s Kingdom and who would be allowed in and who would be excluded”
So if we sneak in we get amnesty?
Hahaha
I know from your reply this went over your head
What is an American Right Wing Christian????????????
Another example of someone spewing insults and vulgarities instead of trying to state a reasoned position. To me, that’s a sign of low intellect. Mr. Zucker, I will never watch your show again.
That’s all liberals seem to do. SPEW insults, cause they cannot ever make a reasoned debate.
I do not know Danny Zucker, and expect he is a real person. I do not know Jay Pritchett, and expect he is not. I do not know “Modern Family”, and am comfortable it is just another waste of time that I do not need to pursue.
If “Modern Family” and make-believe people are Mr. Zuker’s contribution to mankind, he really does not have much to offer, does he?
I do know Mr. Zuker does not know me or anything about me. What he thinks or says is of no consequence to me.
Zuker, how about you read the Bible before spueing on Twitter?
There are certain rules about how to absorb sojourners in the Old Testament, and there is also an admonition to obey the laws of the government (so long as you’re not asked to do something God considers abominable) in New Testament. As it turns out, we Christians support Trump as he is defining the law on how to absorb so-called sojourners!
What kind of bizarro country has America become, where left is right and right is wrong, and everything weird, depraved, and plain not normal is applauded and glorified while decent mainstream values are ridiculed and derided? When did America change so much that mask wearing, property destroying, violent anarchists are acceptable and someone trying to put forth a conservative message is not allowed to speak. Well, it didn’t happen all at once. It happened in small increments which seemed inconsequential at the time like raising the price of gasoline a mere penny or two. Before you know it, gas is $4.00 a gallon and a patriotic prayer demonstration is considered hate speech. We have only ourselves to blame and if we don’t wake up to the true fascists in our midst, it will be nazi Germany all over again and an inevitable civil war. With the threats facing the US like ISIS, Iran, and North Korea, we need to be united. Sadly, the divisions in America today are worst than during the Vietnam conflict. and by far the worst in my lifetime. We have so much to be thankful for in America and life is so tenuous and short, that I can only attribute this lunacy of the left to the work of the Devil himself.
Don’t presidents take an oath of office in which they swear to uphold the constitution? Trump is trying to do just that while Obama didn’t; yet it’s Trump who is deemed to be the bad guy. Truly a bizarro world.
Well, when you see JUST HOW little law loving the liberals are.. OF COURSE they are going to get bent out of shape someone is actually FOLLOWING The rule of law..
Ah, another “purveyor” of tolerance, showing us what it is all about by example. You gotta love it.
The only form of tolerance liberals see, is US Tolerating their insane ideals, while they never tolerate anyone elses..
Maybe Mr. Zuker would like to show up all of us Christians by explaining his country’s (Israel) immigration laws. Crickets….
I’d just say the same back at him. It’s the only language these tolerant liberals understand!
amen to that pat.
Maybe he sees the writing on the wall, and realised after 8 years that Modern Family may have run its course and new ideas aren’t coming. So let’s stir up some controversy to blame its inevitable decline on. I.e. it is those evil conservatives who hate DACA who are the reason why our ratings are poor and we are heading for cancellation, not our crappy show’s fault.
It is a sorry state of affairs, where total and utter TRYPE like his show last 8+ years, while GOOD decent shows get cancelled left, right and center..
Mr. Zuker, you produce garbage TV that no Christian has any business watching. You have no standards of decency, yet, you purport to tell Christians they are in the wrong for respecting the Rule of Law. Not that you are correct in assuming that this ruling has ANYTHING whatsover to do with Christians. This was our duly elected and law-respecting President who did the right thing by righting something the last non-law-respecting president did wrong. It is now up to our lazy Congress to get off their fannies and do their job. Your using this as an opportunity to find an excuse to bash Christians is just that-an opportunity to be your vile, profane self and get your name in the news. You need to grow up, learn some morals, and educate yourself on proper speaking in public. And you need to give your miserable life to Jesus Christ, quite frankly.
What is a Jay Pritchett and why should we care?
I have never heard of this fool and nor have I ever watched his stupid program.. He, frankly, is just another scumbag liberal and is basically irrelevant and not worth paying attention to on any subject. He’ll better understand what “laws” mean on judgment day.
just to clarify: ‘virtue signaling’ does not equal virtue.
Dear Danny Zuker,
Obama’s Executive Order that created DACA was ILLEGAL, just like the status of the people he signed that EO for. Unfortunately, Trump has no choice but to undo this ILLEGAL EO that was signed by Obama.
You want to get mad ??? Blame Obama for signing an ILLEGAL EXECUTIVE ORDER.
By the way. Since Christians make up a lion’s share of the country and your wimpy TV station (ABC) is already # 5 and falling fast in the ratings it may be a good idea not to provoke a specific group that is a lion’s share of your potential audience.
Before I forget, thank you for your tirade. I will add your crappy show and you network ABC to my list of items that I personally boycott.
Good luck with your next job.