Mob Civility: Marsha Blackburn called ‘white supremacist’ during moment of silence for synagogue victims

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn called out an “liberal angry mob” Sunday after she was repeatedly interrupted during her rally in Tennessee and called a “white supremacist” during a moment of silence for the Pittsburgh synagogue victims.

“Marsha Blackburn is a white supremacist!” a protester yelled before being drowned out by boos and chants of “USA! USA!”

The protester interrupted what was supposed to be a solemn moment of remembrance for the 11 victims that were shot and killed by a gunman during Shabbat morning services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The protester and at least nine others, including Black Lives Matter activists, were quickly removed from the rally in Davidson County, according to reports.

“How despicable that you cannot even have a moment of silence,” Mrs. Blackburn lamented onstage, The Tennessean reported.

“I have never in my life heard of people interrupting a moment of silence,” the Senate candidate told reporters after the event. “I think that’s despicable.”

Mrs. Blackburn’s campaign later issued a statement calling the protesters a “liberal angry mob” that was under the leadership of Gov. Phil Bredesen, her Democratic challenger.

Alyssa Hansen, Mr. Bredesen’s campaign spokeswoman, called the incident a “shame.”

You Might Like







“It a shame that people disrupted Congresswoman Blackburn’s event and it is a shame that Congresswoman Blackburn’s campaign staffers have been proudly screaming at 37 of Governor Bredesen’s events,” Ms. Hansen said. “This is not what this election is about and it is time to get back to bringing attention to fixing problems for the people of Tennessee.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spoke at the rally, echoed Mrs. Blackburn’s “mob” comment in an interview with Fox News.

“All the people who want to yell at me would turn the country into a mob,” Mr. Graham said, Roll Call reported.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]