Mitt Romney: We abandoned an ally

GOPUSA StaffArutz Sheva Posted On 6:55 am October 18, 2019
File - (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Thursday ripped US President Donald Trump over the ceasefire reached in Syria, while calling his decision to withdraw troops “a bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

“The announcement today is being portrayed as a victory. It is far from a victory. Serious questions remain about how the decision was reached precipitously to withdraw from Syria and why that decision was reached,” Romney said, according to The Hill.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced earlier on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to halt Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours in order to allow Kurdish forces known as the YPG to evacuate.

In exchange, Trump will lift the sanctions on Turkey he imposed this week and not impose further sanctions, Pence added.

Romney said the administration needs to explain what the US role will be moving forward, adding that the ceasefire does not change that the United States “abandoned” the Kurds.

“Adding insult to dishonor, the administration speaks cavalierly, even flippantly, even as our ally has suffered death and casualty,” Romney said. “We once abandoned a red line. Now we abandon an ally.”

“The decision to abandon the Kurds violates one of our most sacred duties. It strikes at American honor. What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history,” Romney continued.

Turkish soldiers last Wednesday launched a cross-border assault against Kurdish fighters Turkey sees as terrorists.

The operation was launched three days after Trump’s announcement of a withdrawal of US forces in northeastern Syria, leading to some accusations that Trump’s move was an authorization for Turkey to invade the region.

Lawmakers from both parties have been critical of Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution rebuking Trump’s decision to pull troops out from Syria.

Last week, 29 House Republicans announced legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in the wake of its assault on Kurdish forces in Syria.

14 Comments

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:11 am October 18, 2019 at 8:11 am

I for one think we have spent enough time, money and blood trying to stop the turmoil in the Middle East as a whole. These people have been fighting and killing each other since before this country was born and NOTHING will stop that. Pull EVERYTHING out and let the dumpster burn. All we have managed to do is slow it down and we will never stop the inevitable end.

    BRIAN EGAN
    BRIAN EGAN
    9:17 am October 18, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Romney——-once again Trump will prove you wrong as usual. Let them fight over useless sand. Idiots like you have gotten us into endless wars.

    Also, you ran the weakest campaign ever waged against Obama–you ball-less clown.

    You are a phony—-and an embarrassment to our country and the Republican Party

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:13 am October 18, 2019 at 8:13 am

And by the way………………..Mitt Romney is a worthless idiot and needs to shut his pie hole. I rate him as being equal to Beto…………..maybe less.

    giarla51
    giarla51
    8:52 am October 18, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Actually, I can tolerate Beto over Romney. At least with him you know what you got….a worthless liberal socialist. Romney on the other hand robs votes from true conservatives during the primaries and then votes like a typical liberal after the general election. The *** makes John McCain proud!

    m4040
    m4040
    9:35 am October 18, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Mitt Romney: We abandoned an ally.

    Everyone: Yeah Mitt, you know ALL ABOUT abandoning allies, right? You’ve been shitting all over your own party for the last decade. Please go home to your wives, and leave politics forever.

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:14 am October 18, 2019 at 8:14 am

Mitt you had your chance and crapped down your leg.

darby
darby
8:29 am October 18, 2019 at 8:29 am

Over the last couple decades, the Kurds have been better friends than the Turks. And their human rights record is probably better.

LibsRvermin
LibsRvermin
8:51 am October 18, 2019 at 8:51 am

Why does anyone even care what this moron has to say? He is a total loser and his constituents must be morons to keep electing him.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
8:53 am October 18, 2019 at 8:53 am

poor mittie, still searching for value….

So far his value is lower than whale cr*p on the bottom of the ocean.

And yet, when the people tell him what a fool he is, he feels the warmth of worship.

I still think the Church should excommunicate him,

It was the Church’s support that got him elected in Utah, and he has been a huge letdown since the instant he won.

theone
theone
9:10 am October 18, 2019 at 9:10 am

Mitt it is time to shut up !!!! You get worse every day. You are BAD history on the wrong side —-GOT IT ? Which ally do you support ? Turkey fighting the Kurds is like U fighting TRUMP .I still like u ,wish U would come over to our side !

Pete Faz
Pete Faz
9:13 am October 18, 2019 at 9:13 am

Mitt is clueless on this

Chances
Chances
9:36 am October 18, 2019 at 9:36 am

Hey Mitt—send your children to fight a land acquisition war. I am completely thrilled YOU are NOT the POTUS! You ran as a Republican to get elected. That’s called running on DECEIT—dishonest from day one.

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
9:36 am October 18, 2019 at 9:36 am

A traitors words are meaningless.

wminaz
wminaz
9:49 am October 18, 2019 at 9:49 am

I am surprised that Mitt brings up the word “stain”. He’s been the kind of a stain we don’t mention in polite company.

