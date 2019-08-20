- Advertisement -
Mitt Romney wants a carbon tax; talks border policy and ‘Medicare for All’

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:55 am August 20, 2019
Senator Mitt Romney speaks at the Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Romney says he believes climate change is happening and human activity is a significant contributor. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he believes climate change is happening and human activity is a significant contributor.

During a speech at the conservative Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City, the senator acknowledged that the position is rare among his fellow Republicans, but one that younger people seem to respond to more strongly than older conservatives.

“In some respects, (by speaking with newer conservatives), I’ll be able to make inroads with some of the young people coming along,” he said.

The former GOP presidential nominee has acknowledged climate change before, and said during his 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate in Utah that “climate realities” will make wildfires more common and destructive in the West. His comments Monday took that stance a step further.

Still, Romney said he’s opposed to the Green New Deal economic package intended to fight climate change, calling it “silliness” in part because much of the growth in emissions is coming from developing countries such as India and Brazil rather than the U.S.

The U.S. should instead provide incentivizes for entrepreneurs to develop cleaner energy sources while also helping people who work in industries that could be left behind, such as coal mining, he added.

“I’m not willing to sit by if there are major sectors that are losers … and watch people and communities suffer because of that change,” he said.

Romney discussed the benefits of a carbon tax, a fee based on each ton of carbon dioxide emissions produced by fossil fuels that some major oil companies have adopted. He suggested a portion of the tax revenue could go to coal workers in rural communities that would suffer financially from the move to cleaner power alternatives.

The former Massachusetts governor also criticized “Medicare for All” proposals supported by candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination that would put the government in charge of most health benefits.

Romney said the “deeply discounted” Medicare payments would cripple the revenue of “virtually every hospital in rural America.”

On immigration, Romney said he shared the angst of Democrats over family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it a “very dark chapter” in the country’s history. He stressed the need for tougher border security and a “merit-based system” of legal immigration, but added that Republicans need to agree on a stance before negotiating immigration policies with Democrats.

The senator has yet to endorse a candidate in the 2020 presidential election but has said that Trump will likely win re-election in 2020 as an incumbent presiding over a strong economy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:19 pm August 20, 2019

mitt, you suck. that is all.

    Gene Syms
    Gene Syms
    1:29 pm August 20, 2019

    Romney, you have just proven that you can’t cure ‘STUPID’ .

    Sarge E6
    Sarge E6
    2:01 pm August 20, 2019

    Yes, he does SUCK! Looks like Romney is just proving once and for all that he is a democrap masquerading as a republican! Go home Mitt, ****, and STAY THERE!

Jota_
Jota_
12:25 pm August 20, 2019

Which only proves why the majority vote for president went to a real liberal rather than for one who wants to pretend to be one while wearing conservative clothes

You just can’t fool all the people, all the time

It is unfortunate he has fooled as many as it has for as long as he has

Jota_
Jota_
12:48 pm August 20, 2019

“The U.S. should instead provide incentivizes for entrepreneurs to develop cleaner energy sources”

Romney is living in a fantasyland completely out of touch with reality

I live in an area where they built thousands of windmills, exactly what the greenies claimed we needed. They brought one lawsuit after another for various reasons to stop them from being built.

Here is a clue, it is impossible to build anything which does not destroy something else. One of the Laws of Thermodynamics

The free market when allowed to work will provide the least destructive solution at the lowest cost.

Europe has spent over a trillion dollars trying to control their carbon emissions and have nearly nothing to show for it.

The United State spent ZERO and reduced our carbon emissions by nearly 10% all from natural gas being a cheaper source of energy from all the oil exploration which was on private land, while OBAMA did all he could to make it more expensive by banning exploration on public land

Elected individuals, like Romney, with all their solutions, which ignores the people using the free market to solve their own problems will ALWAYS be less efficient and effective.

Instead of protecting and defending freedom he wants to control our lives to make himself relevant

DonS
DonS
1:15 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt “SNAKE OIL SALESMAN” Romney, SIT DOWN!

48dodge
48dodge
1:16 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt is a socialist liberal and we can thank the Mormons for that.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    2:05 pm August 20, 2019

    The Latter Day Saints are not socialist- that is they may give you something but you are expected to pay back by doing something else. There is NOTHING FREE. They did make a mistake by inviting Mitt back west. He will contribute nothing but pain and more pain .

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
1:16 pm August 20, 2019

He should switch parties and stop pretending to be anything other than the leftist he is.

geoinsd
geoinsd
1:17 pm August 20, 2019

How is family separations a ‘“very dark chapter” in the country’s history’? For one, 30+% of the illegal immigration children caught at the border have been found not to be the biological children of the adults accompanying them. Given our immigration law loopholes, you know there are going to be children rented out or even abducted for the purpose of exploiting those loopholes. It is our DUTY to separate those kids from the adults accompanying them. Because of the severe consequences if those children are not really the adults’ children, we should assume the kids are not their children until proven otherwise.

This family separation thing is yet another dishonest Democrat tactic of pulling at people’s heartstrings in order to manipulate them. Mitt is terribly naive.

    minaka
    minaka
    2:02 pm August 20, 2019

    Obama was separating “families” of illegals at the border and the media lapdog was silent, just started howling and biting when the same policy was carried on by the Trump administration. Even US citizens suspected of breaking the law are often “separated from their children” by the legal system so why should foreigners deserve to stay with what are often their bogus offspring? The enemedia’s double standard is SHAMELESS.

eatdawg
eatdawg
1:18 pm August 20, 2019

I always thought Romney was a milk toast dumba$$. Now he confirms it.

harrison_reed
harrison_reed
1:21 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt proving why he didn’t win. Before humans walked the earth, the earth was much hotter and much cooler than it is today. How did that happen? The US is also doing its part, so we should not burden our economy to make up for destruction caused by others.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
1:22 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt, did you lose your sanity?

WisAz
WisAz
1:25 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt, if you think humanity can do anything about climate change, you are a serious disappointment. Carbon dioxide is not the problem, the Sun’s energy variation is what causes this problem.

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
1:30 pm August 20, 2019

I thought Mitt knew a least a little something about economics. Who does he think will pay the carbon tax? I t will be the same people who actually pay for corporate taxes, us. Somebody once told me Mitt was a good man and I shouldn’t compare him to his old man’s “brainwashed” episode but ole Mitt is stating to prove me correct.

SamAdamswasright
SamAdamswasright
1:37 pm August 20, 2019

Here’s an idea ‘ol Mitt, ‘ol pal.

First move to Utah

Second encourage legislators there to address climate change in that state (tax, wind, solar, etc).

You know, sort of like a laboratory as the Founders encouraged.

REPEAL THE 17th AMENDMENT!

500c
500c
1:43 pm August 20, 2019

Mittens is a disgusting piece of fecal matter and a traitor to America by giving comfort to those enemies that would have stolen our election. GTH and take your traitor family with you.

speedle
speedle
1:45 pm August 20, 2019

How did this **** get elected to the senate? Have the people of Utah lost their way? This guy seems to get his agenda and talking points from CNN and MSNBC. We are supposed to feel “guilty” about illegals giving up their kids to strangers in order to get on American welfare?

500c
500c
1:47 pm August 20, 2019

Romney is in league with Satan and he must be aware of that.

Hayshaker
Hayshaker
1:48 pm August 20, 2019

Mitt,
There’s a good reason you like to wear blue suits. It’s the color of the Demorats and you’re truly one of them.

Too bad you’ve buffaloed so many people…but thanks for showing us that you’d make a perfect running mate to Elizabeth Warren.

Dodie1990
Dodie1990
1:49 pm August 20, 2019

Romney is a horrible man. He should become a Democrat instead of just pretending. He thinks he will be the next John McCain. We need coal, we have lots of it, lets use it. To many people are the problem as we can eliminate all our problems by cutting the population, or cut our standard of living. Which do you want. We cannot have unlimited population growth without the consequences. And Mitt the problems at the borders shouldn’t be ours . Close the borders and let the invaders stay in Mexico. You’d see howw fast they stop coming for the “American Free Ride”

WardMD
WardMD
1:49 pm August 20, 2019

Well, Mitt, looks like you’re right in there with Joe Biden: You believe in YOUR “truths” rather than FACTS!

Please, Mitt, can you cite the SCIENTIFIC FACTS (not “consensus”) that unequivocally PROVES that Carbon Dioxide is CAUSING “Global Warming”?

While you’re at it, can you explain WHY the United States should take ourselves back into the Stone Age (by abandoning fossil fuels) while China and India (and many others) are building HUNDREDS of coal powered power plants?

“… Edward Cunningham, a specialist on China and its energy markets at Harvard University, tells NPR that China is building or planning more than 300 coal plants in places as widely spread as Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines.”
https://www.npr.org/2019/04/29/716347646/why-is-china-placing-a-global-bet-on-coal

You might as well join Jumpin’ Jim Jeffords, and become a Democrat!

Stiller Fan!
Stiller Fan!
1:53 pm August 20, 2019

Hey Utah GOP, how about finding a real Republican to primary challenge this knucklehead?? Carbon Tax is for Democrats.

minaka
minaka
1:55 pm August 20, 2019

Romney is apparently another science illiterate falling for media progaganda by other science illiterates and what kind of businessman is he not to recognize a money transfer scam when he sees one? Follow the money and the greenies’ prescriptions all boil down to: lower the West’s standard of living to send billions to 3rd world money pits whose problems are bad governance, not climate change.

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
1:57 pm August 20, 2019

I’m glad now, that Mitt isn’t president. Even if I did vote for him against Obama. I don’t want to hear carbon tax for Americans, while the rest of the world does what they want. What is going on at the borders, is not our dark history, we didn’t ask for people to come here illegally. The shame lies with those who seek to enter our country illegally, and I’ll accept no blame for their actions. It’s up to Congress to change the incentives, cut off all the welfare for illegals.

don7650
don7650
1:59 pm August 20, 2019

Utah, Romney is the biggest mistake you have ever made. I hope you correct it next election.

