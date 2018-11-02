Mitt Romney slams Trump’s attack on Fake News; defends CNN

Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney penned a blog post Thursday criticizing President Trump for routinely labeling the so-called “fake news” media the “enemy of the people.”
Mr. Romney, in a post titled, “The Free Press, a Pillar of Democracy,” emphasized the “vital role played by professional news organizations” in an era when people are being constantly influenced by “propaganda from a campaign, from a political party, or even from a foreign adversary.”
“America is indebted as a democratic nation to the free press for truths it has uncovered, for truth it has disseminated, and for falsehoods it has repudiated,” the former presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor wrote.
He highlighted two tweets by the president that attacked left-leaning news networks, particularly CNN, for spreading “false information”:
CNN and others in the Fake News Business keep purposely and inaccurately reporting that I said the “Media is the Enemy of the People.” Wrong! I said that the “Fake News (Media) is the Enemy of the People,” a very big difference. When you give out false information – not good!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018
There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018
“He was referring to ‘CNN and others in the Fake News business,’ not foreign provocateurs,” Mr. Romney pointed out.
He lamented that “no American president has ever before vilified the American press or one of its professional outlets as an ‘Enemy of the People.'”
“Attacking the media or publications that lean in a different direction than the Republican Party is decidedly good politics,” he argued. “We conservatives have long suffered from the left-leaning attitudes and reporting of the media. But today, if we don’t like one outlet, there are others from which we can — and do — choose. And, more importantly, denigrating the media diminishes an institution that is critical to democracy, both here and abroad. As a political tactic, it may be brilliant, but it comes with a large cost to the cause of freedom.”
Mr. Romney acknowledged that the media is biased but should still be protected and respected.
“We can and should call for accuracy and responsibility in reporting from every member of the press. But a free press, even if biased, was guaranteed in our Constitution because it is critical to the preservation of the Republic,” he wrote. “I sometimes become irritated by stories I know are wrong, especially when they are about me. But I cannot conceive of thinking or saying that the media or any responsible news organization is an enemy. The media is essential to our Republic, to our freedom, to the cause of freedom abroad, and to our national security. It is very much our friend.”
Huh?? The corrupt professional news organizations like CNN, MSNBC are Liberal Democrat news/propaganda outlets. They twist the news and events to suit the Liberal Democrat Party and constantly bombard the people with their biased fake news!
RINO Mitt Romney is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He will sneak up and bite us with his Liberal propaganda. He is a true destructive Liberal Democrat.
Oh Mitt shutup you are a poor loser. The media chewed you up and spit you out——and you took it like a wimp.
Trump has a big set of balls unlike you. He calls out the corrupt media for what they are–an extension of the Progressive Democratic Party
That is precised what he did. You rock Mr. Egan. Made my day>>>
(“Mr. Romney acknowledged that the media is biased but should still be protected and respected.”)
While growing up as child living at home (50 yrs ago) my parents used to tell me how terrible it was that the Russia and China governments distorted (falsified) information through their news by all mediums and in doing so distorts the reality of it’s population allowing them greater control of the masses…in essence, ‘shaping’ the opinion of the people. Sadly, over they years, that cancer has spread to our homeland and in the past several decades has done so to the weakening and eroding of our value system and trust. The end result: the national cohesiveness of a people from many races and religions has suffered dramatically due to a collaboration of leftist-political agendas and FakeNews(properly coined) outlets of all means bent on corrupting truth through deceptive and sinister practices to fulfill their aim. For ANY person to say that this should “still be protected and respected” shows a propensity within themself for allowing disillusionment and distortion to be a part of one’s everyday life. Strange: why would one support the right for others to utilize this tactic on earth…when it will not be allowed in heaven?
Enter President Trump stepped into the arena facing deceptively, rabid wolves and in his wishes to disentangle the tentacles of the many evils which strangle our nation pointed out the FakeNews for what they are (which his predecessors/legacy seekers were too spineless to consider)….the opponents for Truth wish to vilify and destroy his efforts.
Protected, maybe, but NEVER respected, not as long as they are nothing more than SCRIPT-READERS for the Commucrat Party line! When they start serving as the “watchdogs of the public” that the Founding Fathers INTENDED them to be, when they granted them the EXTENSIVE “freedom of the press,” maybe they’ll get some respect. Til then, not so much! CNN and MSNBC are completely USELESS as sources of actual news. They will actually IGNORE major news stories to continue their non-stop BASHING of Pres. Trump!
POTUS said the fake news and people, like Romney being a fake. To bad he had no guts or convictions when he ran for potus against Obama , instead he gave him his Romney care guy to help Obama put it on the rest of us . Remember his wife Ann do not know what a republican looked like
The spirit of John McCain departed Lindsey Graham and has now possessed Mitt’s sorry carcass.
Only the thickest of heads lack the ability to delineate between The Free Press and fake news.
Mitt Romney is just John McCain Light.
Sruffy:
Absolutely Right ! Romney lost ! He should “SHADDUP” and go back to Utah ! He needs to stop trying to throw little stumbling blocks under the feet of progress.
Either Romney has not watched CNN lately or instead of being part of the solution he will remain part of the problem. Can he not discriminate between Real reporting or fake news? Not all, just much of American news is the enemy,,,,of the truth,,,you know, the kind that sets men free,,,from tax slavery. Trump is not attacking the real American news that REPORTS, not CREATES news,,, but the Democrat party propaganda arms. If the shoe fits, wear it. Such a shame, but remember if Dems win the house and Trump gets impeached that opens an avenue for Romney to run again and fulfill his Dream, which will never happen if he bows to the corrupted elements of the fake news media who long to smear any and all conservative candidates (He has a short memory being a target himself) to become king/Czar anointers.
Trump vs CNN – https://www.facebook.com/BillyBuckRoscoe/videos/1486353761427186/?t=0
Have fun.
After reading the article, I was all ready to make a fiery response, but there is nothing I could possibly add to the tremendous posts already made. MAGA
Romney would have a hard time getting elected ever again him or rino Ryan, go back and check all their knocking of the party plus being deep state , think people are getting informed a lot faster now,
willard is a fake republican. Anyone who buys into the cult of mormonism is also a fake human.
Don’t Judge Mormons by How Mitt behaves. They are clean industrious hardworking CONSERVATIVE American Christians,,,,,,,, who forgot to read Revelations 22: 18-19.
18
For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
19
And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
Enter the Salt Lake grasshoppers,,,,,To Quote Master Po from the TV Kung Foo show “Yes, Grasshopper. But can any man afford such arrogance?”,,,,,,,,”Patience Grasshopper”
In Total disagreement with the Church of Jesus Christ statement above, but do agree that Mitt is a problematic personality for the GOP, and also a Rino…
Spoken like a true professional politician, It’s funny that a person can say a statement telling the truth about the history of AMERICA and get FIRED, but the NEWS Media can create a story with lies and untruths and cause discomfort and get away with it as NEWS. There job is to (REPORT THE NEWS), Not make it up.
Didn’t this guy hurt us enough when he lost the election to Obama? Does he now have to come back and take pot shots at one of the few Republicans who has the guts to take the fight to the Democrats and their propaganda arm?
Because he and family are libs
Mitt Romney you such an ***. Trump is right. Have you watched these channels? The are as fake as you can get. Pretty much the way you are. Go to hell Mitty boy.
Poor Romney. Still trying to be relevant. He is simply another has-been Rhino.
Oh Oh. Utah has a McCain wannabe? Say what ever it takes to get elected as a Republican. Once elected take a hard turn left and be very vocal about it? The darling of the press.
Romney is a liberal Democrat on the traditional side, so they hate him as well as any good Republican. He is Paul Ryan’s half brother, and a total malcontent. Still brewing about his loss along with his half sister Hillary.
Romney is a bum, a faker and vicious. Handed the golden spoon by his father a good man, boy he must be turning in his grave. What possess’s this faker to continue with his rhetoric and bashing of those successful where he failed. A whiner along with the Demo/Commie’s .
Has this man watched CNN since Donald Trump was elected ? They are incredibly BIASED, and it shows with every person on that network !
What flavor of Kool-Aid is Romney drinking? Obviously he is not student of history, otherwise he would recognize the difference between news and propaganda. He is a MAJOR disappointment as a person. Go home and stay home.
Utah better watch out! Romney it an Never Trumper and will under mind POTUS at what ever bend in the road he can. Romney isn’t good for Utah! Don’t make him your senator!
This sounds like sour grapes. Romney was soundly defeated as a presidential candidate, and is just as disillusioned as the Democrats who he is now supporting. He would have been another obummer.
We should be glad that Romney did not get elected.
How is spewing falsities essential to our democracy? Please explain.
Romney is a DeepStater and a RINO. He is protecting a press that is complicit in his lies and desires. Utah, he is only running in your state because he thinks he has a better chance there than in his preferred state – Mass. He does not care about you. He is using you.
Here it is folks, Romney is living proof that once a ineffectual liberal gutless detestable, always a ineffectual liberal gutless detestable. A vote for Romney is a vote for Pelosi. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Keep in mind, Romney is barely a Republican. More Dem than R for sure. When he supports CNN on almost anything, he simply proves my point.
Mitt Romney, whatever respect I had for you is now gone. You earned it (I mean the loss)! I close in the Name (of someone you badly need to reconsider) the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Also endorsed Hillary and Antifa.
This is just one reason he lost in 2012.
Mitt and CNN belong together- both losers!
Romney was a DISASTER as Gov.of Massachusetts. As bad as the worst Democrat! Now, Utah and the rest of the country will suffer from another dumb bunny RINO Senator, like Sen. “Flake” Flake. How can the Utah citizens be so dumb as to elect this EMPTY SUIT?
Thank GOD he didn’t make it to even be among the top 15 in the race for President in 2016!
Romney admits that CNN and the rest of the bunch of FakeNewsMedia are dishonest and biased, but “should be respected”. That the kind of idiocy that Romney portray as “bi-partisanship”. Actually, its letting your enemies have free reign to run all over you.
These kinds of blog posts are all the evidence one needs to understand just how mindless Romney is. He is just as unprepared to be a Senator as George W. Bush was to be President. Both might be considered the lesser to two evils!
Mitt Romney will be just another INEPT FOOL in the Senate!
Thank god Bush had enough sense to get Cheney and Reagan people or he would have just as bad he ended up that way when he gave Obama the 823 Bil and take down GM and it is now China mtrs
The liberal media is “owned” by liberals with lots of money such as Soros. They are paid not to report the news, but to “spin the news” into stories that they think will influence people to their radicalized way of thinking. Romney was not a serious candidate for President. He was not relevant then and he is even less relevant now.
Sorry to disagree with you, Mr. Romney, wh0m I voted for in 2012, BUT you must have your head in the sand if you are not aware of the fake news media especially CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post. If you can’t comprehend that< Mr. Romney, then you are not qualified to run for public office. That's why you lost to an incompetent, teleprompter-dependent, Obama.
A true RINO. Did you all know that a faithful Mormon will do whatever the Church tells him to do, and the leader told him to run for president and now apparently they told him to run for the Senate?
All good Mormons visit the Temple in Utah at least once in their life and take a blood oath to avenge the death of Joseph Smith, (a murderer). Their plan is to destroy the United States government financially to speed up the return of their imitation jesus, who is coming back to set up his kingdom in Missouri: Yes Missouri?!?!
I wonder what his wife thinks about Mitt wanting to have 100 wives when he gets to heaven. The United States won’t let him do that here, and that’s why Joseph Smith was killed while killing Federal Agents.
Google Mormonism and find out what a messed up cult it is.
Mormons are not a member of the Christian Church because they deny the death of Christ on the cross was the complete atonement for sin.
Their view is just more of the work of the serpent in the garden.
G-d said let us make man in our image
The serpent said his image is not all he is
Christ died to prove G-d held nothing back
Mormons say you need more
They are not just a cult but enemies of the cross
We held our nose for the leftover dead, can he now please go away
We have found the one who is alive and works for the living