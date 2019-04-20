Home » News

Mitt Romney ‘sickened’ and ‘appalled’ at Mueller findings on Trump White House; Huckabee responds

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 7:40 am April 20, 2019
6

Mitt and Ann Romney proudly accepting Trump's endorsement in 2012. Stay tuned for the next Romney flip flop.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s “sickened” by the level of dishonesty the special counsel found in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Romney also said Friday he was “appalled” that, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, Americans working on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign welcomed election help from Russia.

The one-time GOP presidential nominee tweeted that it’s “good news” Trump was not charged with wrongdoing in the investigation.

But Romney, who’s now a senator from Utah, was critical of what he called the “pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection” at the highest levels of the administration, “including the president.”

—-

6 Comments

Daniel Dee
Daniel Dee
8:31 am April 20, 2019 at 8:31 am

Romney you Massachusetts Rhino,
Keep your liberal leftist mouth shut!

Sherim
Sherim
8:42 am April 20, 2019 at 8:42 am

Romney seems to be up to no good and he seems to think he needs to become the new McCain, Republican in name only. Romney has an agenda and the Left is using his remarks as a new way to attack the president and it is getting old. How about all Republicans suck it up and back the president? Have his back, because trust me, if you continue to spew anti-Trump everything you are aiding the Liberals. And doing that could truly lead to the downfall of the America I love. The truth is, we actually have a president who is keeping or trying to keep his promises, trying to fix all the things others have let fall apart. Trump can be immature, rude, etc. I don’t care about his tweets, etc. And those pointing fingers and stating he is not acting presidential or he is demeaning the Office need to look in the mirror. Romney, buck it up. Support this president, meet with him, discuss things you’d like to see get done, and maybe these things will happen. IMO, the Dems are making a big mistake screaming impeach and concentrating all their efforts on that rather than actually working with the Republicans and getting needed legislation written and passed.

Daniel Dee
Daniel Dee
8:46 am April 20, 2019 at 8:46 am

Hey Romney I never heard you speak poorly toward the Obama administration.
We know your a closet democrat. You turn coat!
You hoop from state to state to continue to live off the tax payer, you fraud.
I really have a new level of dislike for you.
You remind me of pretty boy John Kerry.
You are a knucklehead just like him.

By the way have you washed your magic underwear recently?

mack2
mack2
8:53 am April 20, 2019 at 8:53 am

Yeah, complaining because Trump got a little hot under the collar, about a totally bogus investigation designed to stage a coup and take down a sitting President. You don’t think Clinton swore a blue-streak, and raged on over Ken Starr’s investigation? Guess what, insiders say Clinton was incensed, and carried on about it for weeks. Seems a pretty normal reaction.

    Sherim
    Sherim
    9:03 am April 20, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I can’t believe none of them, Dems or Republicans, aren’t upset or concerned that the FBI and CIA leadership under Obama, tried to orchestrate a Coup. This speaks volumes to me. What are they hiding and who are they protecting?

LibsRvermin
LibsRvermin
9:10 am April 20, 2019 at 9:10 am

Romney is a joke – a very poor one.

