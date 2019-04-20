Mitt Romney ‘sickened’ and ‘appalled’ at Mueller findings on Trump White House; Huckabee responds

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s “sickened” by the level of dishonesty the special counsel found in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Romney also said Friday he was “appalled” that, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, Americans working on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign welcomed election help from Russia.

Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS https://t.co/dmidOraRGQ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 19, 2019

The one-time GOP presidential nominee tweeted that it’s “good news” Trump was not charged with wrongdoing in the investigation.

But Romney, who’s now a senator from Utah, was critical of what he called the “pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection” at the highest levels of the administration, “including the president.”

