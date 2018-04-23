Mitt Romney forced into primary in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney was forced into a Republican primary in his bid for U.S. Senate in Utah after losing a nomination battle Saturday at the state’s far-right-leaning GOP convention.
Romney remains the heavy favorite overall to replace long-serving Sen. Orrin Hatch in November and said he was ready to keep campaigning hard.
If he had won the party delegate vote at the convention, he would have bypassed a primary altogether. Instead, he was edged out by state lawmaker Mike Kennedy, who got 51 percent of the vote to Romney’s 49 percent.
GOP voters will decide between the two in a June 26 primary.
Romney previously secured his spot on the primary ballot by gathering 28,000 voter signatures but said Saturday that choice was partly to blame for his loss.
Gathering signatures to make the ballot is unpopular among many conservative delegates in the state who say it dilutes their ability to choose a candidate.
The issue prompted hours of debate, shouting and booing at the convention.
Romney, 71, went up against 11 other candidates at the convention, including one dressed as Abraham Lincoln, complete with vest and bow tie. Some candidates questioned Romney’s past criticism of President Donald Trump.
Romney pushed back against critics who said he’s an interloper in Utah politics by referring to his role in staging the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.
“Some people I’ve spoken with have said this is a David vs. Goliath race, but they’re wrong,” Romney said in his speech. “I’m not Goliath. Washington, D.C., is Goliath.”
Kennedy, a doctor and lawyer, framed himself as an underdog taking on the “Romney machine.” At one point, he pitched in to sweep up tiny paper American flags that had been shot from a confetti cannon hours before.
Delegate Matt Murdoch, 28, said he voted for Kennedy because he’s a family doctor serving many of his neighbors in Alpine, south of Salt Lake City.
Stay-at-home mother Michelle Cluff said she liked Romney’s experience and believes he is ready to get to work as a senator.
Romney was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. While in office he signed legislation that greatly expanded access to health care through state-level subsidies and individual mandates to purchase insurance, much like Obamacare.
Romney asked for delegates’ votes after spending two months on the campaign trail visiting dairy farms, taking selfies with college students and making stump speeches in small towns.
After his failed 2012 presidential campaign, he moved to Utah, where he gained popularity after running as the first Mormon presidential nominee of a major political party.
He’s worked to keep the focus on state issues rather than his history of well-documented feuds with Trump, whom he called a “con-man” and a phony during the 2016 race. Trump fired back that Romney “choked like a dog” during his own White House run.
The two men have shown signs of making peace, and Romney has accepted Trump’s endorsement for Senate. But Romney said Saturday he hasn’t decided whether he’ll endorse the president’s 2020 re-election bid.
Translation — Mormons aren’t blindly-accepting of “one of their own” (not exactly unknown, given that dirty-Harridan Reid never ran in UT)!
And lets hope that Mike Kennedy, beats him out later too!
I don’t know much about Kennedy but I know he’s not Romney. Kennedy has my support.
As for Romney… 1955 just called. They said we could keep him.
No RINOomney is not Goliath, he is a Trump slaying Branch Davidian armed with a Mudslinging Slingshot because he lost his rocks.
He spent way too much time under the influence of the Massachusetts Philistines.
Romney comes across as a slime ball. He’s probably a good guy, but something is “off putting” about him.
I’ve never once seen him as a good guy..
He’s actually got a good reputation for being fair & honest and a really nice guy; which was probably why he let both the MSM and Obama walk all over him during the 2012 election.
The GOP elected Trump, because he’s the first national politician that showed any backbone in standing up for himself and GOP policies.
Hey, AP, have you ever referred to a democrat primary as “far-left-leaning”? I doubt it.
No, cause the AP itself is far left leaning, ergo it sees anything leftist as a-ok.
Despite whether he’s a Trump guy, or a Utah citizen, or what ever other criteria you want to use, he’s 71 years old. It’s time he stepped aside and let younger Republicans serve. He’s had his time in the sun and now it’s time for someone else to take Hatch’s seat and hold it for many years. Something Romney won’t be able to do.
True. He’s old. Not that he was so great when he was younger.
I want a 40 year old Ronald Reagan, not a 71 year old Jeb Bush clone.
Age is not nearly so important as attitude and perspective, and Romney doesn’t have the right one of either.
Romney, back again. He kisses the Donald’s *** when he needs money, then trashes him during his presidential run, as if anyone cares what he thinks. I used to have a good opinion of him. Not now.
You speak for many of us. Back in 2012 he was looking like a pretty good option. Since then he has revealed the RINO beneath.
We don’t need any more “mavericks” in Congress. Send him home with nothing.
Go home Mitt. Retire. Nobody likes you. You’re a RINO and a loser. And let’s not forget I still blame you for allowing Obama to have a 2nd term. You were more concerned about your own image as a “nice guy” than about defeating Obama. All the damage he did since then is your fault.
There’s the door. Get lost.
Poor Mitt! Now he’ll have to listen to the people he wants to “represent”. Now he’ll have to do more work to return to personal power. Now he has to go through an election instead of being Anointed like he expected.
Good post. He reminds me a lot of the Hag Hillary who expected to be anointed president. We remember what happened to her; the nation elected President Trump. Now, hopefully Utah will elect someone who is a true Conservative Republican to be their Senator, not Romney the carpet bagger from Massachusetts…
IMO, those “listen to the people he wants to represent” segments means what they say goes in one ear then right out hte other..
Romney is another businessman, like Trump, but he is also truly part of the political establishment. We have had a chance to look at Romney rather thoroughly during his run for the presidency. I believe he is a good man, but I also believe he is a member of the same political ilk as McConnell and Ryan. I believe his administration would be one that would be difficult to distinguish from H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Dubya Bush, and just a little less like the stagnant, American destroying run of Barack Obama…politics as usual rather than a fixing of the real problems.
Would Romney continue the hard line that has caused North Korea to stutter? Would he continue Trump’s battle against ISIS, a conflict that Obama claimed would be a “generational” war, that has reduced it to little more than a tribal conflict…IN ONE YEAR!
Mitt, the effete RINO, should move his libtard @$$ back to Massoftwosh**s to be with his peers.
Contrary to what was said in the article, Mr. Romney moved to San Diego, CA after is unsuccessful Presidential candidacy–not Utah. His family trust bought a cabin in Park City; but the last time he “lived-in” Utah was when he was assisting with the 2002 Olympics in SLC.
Prior to that, you have to go back almost 50 years to when Mitt & his wife were undergraduates attending BYU (BA ’71). After graduating BYU, he moved to Cambridge and attended graduate school at Harvard…and continued to live in Boston most of his life since.
Mitt has lived 19 years in Michigan. Two years living in France; and, 4 years in Utah. He then lived 30 years in Boston, another year in Utah; followed by 10 more years in Boston; and then, 6 years in San Diego. If he gets elected…he’ll move to Wash DC.
When Mr. Romney voted in 2016, it was from his residence in…San Diego.
If elected, Mitt will be 73 years old when he enters the Senate. By the time he serves his 1st (and likely only) term, he’ll be 79. Everyone in Utah is trying to figure out WHY Mitt wants to run for Utah’s Senate seat. Unless he’s using the Senate as a platform to run again in two years for President in 2020 (against Trump–who he absolutely hated until he asked for an endorsement a few months back) there really isn’t a good rationale for his candidacy.
Other than perhaps…he views the Senate as an expensive hobby.
We don’t need Romney in the Senate. First Michigan was his home state. Then Massachusetts. Now Utah. He isn’t in it for what he can do for Utah. He is in it for what Utah can do for him. The Republican Establishment prefers someone like Romney because he is pretty much a game player that will do as he’s told to do by those in control.
It only takes a little research to learn about Mitt Romney. Any Michigander that can remember when his old man was Governor of Michigan will tell you that Mitt is a chip off the old flip flopper block. His old man campaigned on the promise to encourage more business to come to Michigan. That was after he moved the American Motors plant from Michigan to Wisconsin.
I wonder if the Utah voters know that Romney supports ANTIFA. He says he only supports the part of ANTIFA that is against racism and bigotry. That is like saying there were good Nazis and bad Nazis. There were no good Nazis and there were no bad Nazis. There were only Nazis. There is no good ANTIFA and there is no bad ANTIFA. There is only ANTIFA.