Home » News

Mitt Romney, Chuck Grassley defend whistleblower, blast Rand Paul

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 6, 2019
11

Rand Paul, File Photo - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Sen. Rand Paul’s challenge to the media to identify the anonymous whistleblower who started the impeachment inquiry against President Trump got mixed reactions Tuesday from Republicans, while Democrats roundly condemned it.

Sens. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, Rob Portman of Ohio, John Thune of South Dakota and Mitt Romney of Utah were among the GOP lawmakers objecting to varying degrees to revealing the whistleblower’s name, saying it would send a chilling message to other government employees.

“A person like me that has advocated for whistleblowers for a long period of time, including this whistleblower, I want maximum protection for whistleblowers,” Mr. Grassley said.

Mr. Romney, who has clashed frequently with the president, said whistleblowers, “particularly those who are blowing whistles on action within the government, should be allowed to remain confidential.”

They were reacting to Mr. Paul’s call at a Trump campaign rally Monday night for the media to expose the whistleblower, who is reportedly a CIA employee.

“Do your job and print his name,” the Kentucky Republican told the media.

Mr. Trump, who was standing on stage next to Mr. Paul, applauded.

“Wow, that was excellent,” the president said approvingly.

Previous Story: The Beltway’s ‘Whistleblower’ Furor Obsesses Over One Name

The president and his allies increasingly have demanded that the whistleblower testify to Congress and be exposed, saying he’s a partisan and that his complaint against the president is inaccurate. He complained that Mr. Trump pressured the president of Ukraine in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden, whose son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, for corruption.

Democrats condemned the public pressure being exerted on the whistleblower.

“I cannot stress just how wrong this is,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York. “There should be bipartisan outrage at the public attempts by the president and a member of this body to expose the identity of a federal whistleblower.”

Sen. John N. Kennedy brushed aside criticism of Mr. Paul’s hot rhetoric about the identity of the whistleblower.

“I think the whistleblower if he or she has an ounce of courage or conviction would step forward,” the Louisiana Republican told The Washington Times.

Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the whistleblower, said it’s “amazing” how many federal officials “have little or no understanding of” whistleblower laws.

“Please do not allow ideological demagogues to distort reality with their fantasy application of how they prefer the system to be,” he said on Twitter.

The identity of whistleblowers is protected under law to prevent retaliation, such as being fired or demoted. There are no legal restrictions on the media publishing the name of a whistleblower, provided the information is accurate.

Mr. Zaid said the media has an ethical duty not to report the whistleblower’s name.

“Any effort to publish a name, whether accurate or not, will place that individual’s health and safety, and that of their family, in potential jeopardy,” he said in a statement. “Publication of any name is reckless and irresponsible and must be condemned.”

Mr. Paul said the president, too, has legal rights under the Sixth Amendment to confront his accuser.

“The Constitution is very clear on this, and we shouldn’t completely just throw away the Constitution, particularly because certain networks just don’t like the president,” Mr. Paul told a reporter for CNN.

The lawmaker said he might disclose the whistleblower’s identity.

“I’m more than willing to and I probably will at some point,” Mr. Paul said. “There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name.”

White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland stopped short Tuesday of saying directly that the whistleblower should be unmasked.

“The layout here by the president is to ensure that all facts are known about his activities not being in any way wrong and that all facts about everybody — their opinions, their background, what they bring to the table in this conversation — be known by the entire American public,” Mr. Ueland told reporters.

The president has said the person identified in some reports as the whistleblower is a Democrat who had a working relationship with top officials in the Obama administration, such as former CIA Director John Brennan and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

“If he’s the whistleblower, he has no credibility because he’s a Brennan guy, he’s a Susan Rice guy, he’s an Obama guy, and he hates Trump, and he’s a radical,” the president told reporters this week. “Now, maybe it’s not him. But if it’s him, you guys ought to release the information.”

⦁ S.A. Miller and Ryan Lovelace contributed to this report.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.5/10 (6 votes cast)
Mitt Romney, Chuck Grassley defend whistleblower, blast Rand Paul, 6.5 out of 10 based on 6 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


11 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:32 am November 6, 2019 at 8:32 am

Romney and Grassley like the Jiminy Cricket character in Pinocchio both sing“ Just Give a Little Whistle” and forget the part about “always let your conscience be your guide”. Mormon Romney, like harvest destroyed Brigham Young should know what a plague of Democrat Pinocchio nosed crickets without consciences can do to Mormons, not to mention a 2016 Republican harvest of votes, and their duly elected President. Crickets without consciences can also eat Grasses and Grassley’s down to the root.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.5/5 (8 votes cast)

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:58 am November 6, 2019 at 8:58 am

Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct 43 years ago when he was in high school.

#1. The Liberal Congressional Democrats jumped on this and conducted a kangaroo hearing on Kavanaugh. The Liberal Congressional Democrats condemned Kavanaugh tried to destroy him all through the hearings, even though Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation was non-credible, not substantiated and probably a fantasy.

#2. Here we go again someone (the whistleblower) accuses President trump of blackmailing Ukraine’s President to get dirt on a political opponent. The Liberal Congressional Democrats jumped on this and conducted a kangaroo hearing, But this time they protect the whistleblower and no one can check the facts of his story.

The Liberal Congressional Democrats tried for two years to charge President Trump with collusion with Russia, but couldn’t, Hillary Clinton did but Donald Trump didn’t.

The Liberal Congressional Democrats are so consumed with insane hatred toward President Donald Trump because he had the audacity to beat their protected sweetheart “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” that they are unable to serve our citizens and should be removed from office.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.1/5 (13 votes cast)

    Apolloone
    Apolloone
    10:17 am November 6, 2019 at 10:17 am

    You’re 100% spot on, how any American that values their liberties, (what we have left) can support any Democrat or RINO is astounding to me, the so-called Democrat party is a Communist party, capturing one or both of America’s political parties is just one of the 45 goals laid out by the American Communist party (CPUSA) why such a party is allowed to exist shows there are Communists in high positions in the government. The CPUSA is far more dangerous to our Constitutional Republic than any organization that has been condemned, yet as an entity it flaunts and boast about it’s goals. It’s rarely ever discussed on any sites, what are they afraid of, most are afraid of being shut down.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
johnw1120
johnw1120
9:10 am November 6, 2019 at 9:10 am

Remember now, they have said they no longer need the whistle blower, they probably are not even going to use him. Wake up people this was the same tactic used in the Russian fiasco, a fake dossier so they could get the FISA warrants to spy on Trump and people around him, now, a more than likely fake whistle blower, so they can start more trumped up impeachment charges, this person was never more than an excuse. I agree a whistle blower should have some protection, in this case however, I am not so sure, if he is part of a FRAUDULENT scheme to take down a duly elected President, then he is no longer a whistle blower, he is a participant in a crime and needs outed and prosecuted. I firmly believe this is a fraudulent scheme and has been from the start. Everyone needs to look at the day after the 2016 election, democrats were talking impeachment that day and have never stopped, this impeachment is a destination looking for a route to get there, they made that abundantly clear the day after the election, when this fails, they will be after another route to the same destination. Remember the Russian fiasco, Mueller was supposedly a non-biased highly qualified person who would, with the help of a bunch of partisan hacks who all hated Donald Trump, fairly get to the bottom of the Russian issue. What we found to be the truth, was Mueller was nothing more than a senile old man who did not write the report and could not even answer basic questions about it.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (11 votes cast)

Elder John
Elder John
9:16 am November 6, 2019 at 9:16 am

While it is true that the 6th Amend. applies to criminal cases it is also true that the Bill of Rights does not represent the totality of the rights enjoyed by the citizens of the United States. Indeed, the source of our rights is not government, it is God. So when did God say that one may anonymously accuse people? Where did He say we could slander freely, protected by the government? Never. So in principal, does not the President have the right to know who is accusing him? Not like people with goods on Trump suddenly commit suicide with broken guns or die in plane crashes, right?
And back to our law and Constitution, where does it say that investigations can be launched on the basis of anon. tips? Secret second hand information from secret sources and suddenly the legitimate and just powers of the president vanish into the hands of the most corrupt members of the House? Where are the checks? Where is probable cause?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (5 votes cast)

vic
vic
9:23 am November 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

I’m sorry, but what a bunch of balderdash from Grassley, Romney, et, al. How they can call this fella a “whistleblower” is beyond me. If it has not dawned on them yet, this person did what he did to take Trump down – no other reason. He is a spy and a leaker. The dems have been dishonest – lie – and obfuscate whenever they can. They project on to others what they, themselves, have done and misdirect the public. They cannot stand that the president actually does not take their garbage, but exposes it, and their efforts at his removal have nothing to do with wrong-doing and everything to do with their power and agenda. They use the politics of personal destruction and have absolutely no conscience in doing so. The election of Pres. Trump has exposed this power structure – the so-called “elite” – and these people will not stop in trying to depose him. It is amazing how the dems stay united in their corruption and unethical behavior. If the republican senate does not turn around, support this president with all they have and come out fighting for their platform, instead of folding like a tent and wanting to appease all the mainline media and their establishment masters, and if the effort to depose Trump is successful, I am done with the republicans. I will not care what they say or promise. It is action and accomplishment that counts. With dems, it is death, fast; with republicans, before Trump, it is death slower, but death nonetheless.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (7 votes cast)

hank1776
hank1776
9:26 am November 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

Mitt Romney is an anonymous Democrat.

But don’t tell anyone: it might damage his credibility.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.9/5 (8 votes cast)

    josejimenez
    josejimenez
    10:20 am November 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Romney and credibility should NEVER be used in the same sentence.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Samual Adams
sotheseedsofliberty2
9:46 am November 6, 2019 at 9:46 am

The 6Th.Amendment states “… is the right to be confronted with the witnesses against the accused. The Democrats have conveniently forgot about this right of Donald Trump to know who is accusing him of this offense. This is a right guaranteed by the United States constitution even for a republican president.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (4 votes cast)

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:09 am November 6, 2019 at 10:09 am

I am ALL for protecting a whistleblower UNTIL a case goes to any type of court! The Constitution makes this clear. NO CITIZEN can be be convicted OF ANYTHING based upon the testimony(?) of some anonymous entity. Not POTUS, not a scum-sucking *** drug dealer, not even a (GASP!) Democrat!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

JMICHAEL270
JMICHAEL270
10:12 am November 6, 2019 at 10:12 am

When someone cannot face their accusers and they can’t be questioned there is a miscarriage of Justice. It was my belief the Whistleblower Act prevented them from being fired for coming forward without lying. So Dimocrats now say they can make accusations on second or third hand hear say and it cannot be disputed, this is a Travesty Of Justice and should be treated as such.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat