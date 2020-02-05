Mitt Romney announces he will vote with Democrats to convict Trump

The following are entries from a Fox News Live Blog as Mitt Romney spoke on the Senate floor. They are in reverse order with the first statement at the bottom.

Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power.

Romney says his vote will be in the minority, but says “with these things I will tell my children and my children’s children, I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing my country expected it of me.”

Romney: “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

Romney: “The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

Romney says while he votes with the president 80 percent of time, he must put that aside.

He says he will vote to convict the president.

Romney says the president’s counsel did not present evidence of a crime. He says if their names were not Biden, Trump would never have done what he did.

He says while the claim to leave it up to the voters is “appealing,” it is “inconsistent’ with constitutional requirements.

Romney says Biden should have recused himself from questions surrounding the Ukrainian prosecutor: “While conflict of interest is not a crime it is very wrong.”

Romney says the allegations in the articles of impeachment are very serious.

Romney: “I am profoundly religious, my faith is at the heart of who I am.”

Romney is clearly emotional as he talks about the choices before him.

Romney is now speaking.

Reaction follows:

Romney’s vote today also shows how dishonest his vote for witnesses was last week. He clearly didn’t believe more evidence or testimony was necessary since he’s voting to convict today. He just wanted a long, drawn-out process to damage his nemesis. https://t.co/RXccNlPyP0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 5, 2020

Who is the more vindictive one? It’s close, but I vote for @MittRomney over Nancy Pelosi because Romney is knifing his own team in the back. There is no excuse for this. The @UtahGOP needs to hold him accountable — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney absolutely despises that Donald Trump was elected POTUS & he was not. The sore loser mentality launched this sham impeachment & corruptly rigged & jammed it through the House. It looks like Schiff recruited himself a sore loser buddy on the GOP side to play along. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 5, 2020

This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020

