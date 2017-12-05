Mitch McConnell’s abrupt softening on Roy Moore is really a threat

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a rather sudden turn on his opinion of Roy Moore, telling George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” on ABC News that it’s the people of Alabama — not Washington, D.C. — who should decide the outcome of this Dec. 12 race for Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.
That, after longtime, long-running, very vocal calls for Moore to step aside. Principle, anyone?
Here’s what McConnell says now, as Breitbart noted: “Well, I think — we’re going to let the people of Alabama decide a week from Tuesday who they want to sent to the Senate. And then we’ll address the matter appropriately.”
In other words: Wait for it, wait for it. The Senate Ethics Committee hounds are a-coming.
“I have already said in the past that I thought this was a matter that would have to be considered by the committee,” McConnell went on. “Ultimately, it would be up to them to make that decision. And they’ll make it, depending on whether Judge Moore ends up coming to the Senate.”
Know what else McConnell’s said in the past?
This: “If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” he said in early November, in a statement made on behalf of the Republicans in the Senate, The Washington Post reported.
And this, in mid-November, to a gathering of reporters in Kentucky: “I believe the women, yes,” he said. CNN reported. “I think he should step aside.”
So why the sudden switch? Why the head-spinning change in heart?
No doubt, this — a headline from CBS: “CBS News poll: Alabama Republicans say allegations against Roy Moore false.”
The story goes on to explain that fully 71 percent of Republicans in the state say the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued Moore for weeks now are false — figments of media and leftist-leaning and establishment GOP imaginations, all a Deep State hit at giving Democrat Doug Jones the election.
That means Moore’s chances to win have gone up. That means McConnell has read the tea leaves and decided it was more politically pragmatic to soften his tones on Moore.
Thing is: What about those women?
McConnell didn’t say he now doubted the words of the Moore accusers. He only said that Alabama voters are the ones to decide the race — an obvious remark but one that nonetheless he couldn’t make just a few weeks ago because of his good conscience about the women.
Pick a side, Mitch. And stick with it. That’s the whole problem with Washington, D.C. — politicians drift in the wind on the flimsy and floaty findings of none-too-scientific polls. Principle, sometimes at least, should stand strong.
If the Senate flies on the wall could speak, I guarantee you EVERY current Senator would be vulnerable for something worth being thrown out of office for these past 40 years, many for not just screwing with a few individuals, but screwing with an entire nation of people. At least when you elect a fallen conservative, you only get an individual molestation. With the Democrats its a political gang bang by their entire socialist collective swarm whose secular socialist beehive mentality stingers are worst than killer bees, many of whom are Africanized swarmers, but most are of the domestic variety, that individually hurt just as bad.
News flash! There is nothing for the Senate Ethics Committee to address until the “accusations” also come with evidence. Moore should sue the woman with the yearbook and the supposed 14 year old 38 years ago for slander. That will get the yearbook into evidence, and require the other accuser to face the accused with evidence. This should happen whether Moore gets elected or not. Thought #2–How many people in Alabama do you think watch the garbage on MSNBC, NBC, ABC, or read the New York times? Bet he wins by 10+ points showing their polls lie again.
McConnell, don’t you have anything better to do with your time? Hey McConnell, why don’t you get down to business and get Kate’s Law passed.
Or dozens of other things. Like getting a PROPER, LAW REQUIRED Budget passed, instead of Continuing resolution after continuing resolution!?!?!?
Duh — all of age exceeding 24 hours know that Cutpurse is like a weathercock!
Mc Connell: What is this “then we will address it properly”. There will be nothing left to adress because letting the people of Alabama choose their own Senator is “addressing it properly.”
Well now, as an Alabama voter I am simply overwhelmed with the magnanimity of ole “Mush mouth’s” generosity. Just imagine! He now believes that the decision is up to the voters who will be represented. Of course, there is still the thinly veiled threat of what will be attempted if our choice doesn’t please the “plantation master.” Disreputable liar! His resignation (McConnell’s) would be a huge step in the right direction.
IMO his idea of “Addressing it properly” is by a vote of the SENATE to overturn the will of the people..
The people of Alabama are seeing Moore’s campaign ads on local TV. Moore has had investigators out checking out these accusers. The MSM will not report on it. These women have been caught in lies. Go to youtube and check out Roy Moore’s campaign ads.
The Senate and House Ethics committees are populated by sexual predators who use a secret taxpayer funded slush fund to pay off their victims. Until the names of the offenders and pay-off victims are published & restitution to the taxpayers is made, the Ethics committees will remain a farce.
If anything it needs to be DISBANDED cause not ONE congress person has been sentenced to jail, to my knowledge for ‘violating ethics’.. SO, shut it down and make the ethics committee a JURY OF THE PEOPLE, none of which serve in the state the person on ‘trial’ is from..