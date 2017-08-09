Mitch McConnell laments Trump’s ‘excessive expectations’ for GOP Congress

President Trump’s “excessive expectations” for legislative victories in Republican-controlled Congress are frustrating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Attendees at a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky gathered on Monday to hear Mr. McConnell explain why Republican lawmakers have been unable to deliver major legislative accomplishments for the president. The senator pushed back against the perception that his leadership and colleagues are inept by focusing on “the complexity of legislating.”
“I’d ask for a show of hands, but I know everybody’s saying, ‘been there, haven’t done anything,’ which I find extremely irritating — and I’m going to tell you why,” the senator said. “A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”
“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process,” Mr. McConnell added, The Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday.
The lawmaker’s speech then turned towards the Republican Party’s efforts to partially repeal The Affordable Care Act, which imploded in late July after a 51-49 vote. Senators John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska rejected the bill.
“What I am asking of you is to judge this Congress when it finishes, how much have we done to make America competitive again and to grow again,” Mr. McConnell said. “Our constituents have suffered through an awful lot under Obamacare. We thought they deserved better. It’s why I and many of my colleagues did as we promised and voted to repeal this failed law.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Oh yes, it is too complicated to do the will of the people. That’s the reason obamacare didn’t get repealed, even though every republican running for office in the last 8 years PROMISED to vote for repeal. You have had 7 YEARS to come up with a plan. Don’t try to sell the BS that is too “complicated”. You really believe your constituents are that stupid?
baitfish, Very well said! The RINOS stated they wanted repeal of Obamacare for 7 years and then do nothing. McConnell, the difference between you and President Trump is, President Trump has high expectations and believes in getting things done and you McConnell are a do nothing, big mouth. What are the idiots in Kentucky thinking when they vote for RINO do nothing McConnell?
It is obvious that McConnell is only the leader of the Deep State Conga Line. How dare someone who wasn’t first in the Line become President. How dare you Americans vote for someone who wasn’t in our coven! The Conservatives every 2 or 6 years only will take turns voting down Trump measures. They really don’t care what we think, only what the big money donors think. If they are getting rich off ACA, they will make their monkeys dance to their organ tune. If they thought we were miffed in 2016, they better pray that something happens between now and then that will turn our attention…hmmm? Is that what North Korea is?!
It seems as though the establishment Republicans have been caught with their pants down! Plenty of time available to get the peoples work done. Just repeat what you have done for seven years. Quit coming up with idiot bills that Trump didn’t ask for!
All I wanted was a simple REPEAL. Quote: Public Law No. XXXX, together with all enabling enactments including executive proclamations, regulations, and amendments is hereby repealed and shall have no effect whatsoever after (Date). PERIOD.
NO MORE GOVERNMENT HEALTH CARE. How hard is that?
McConnell is right, how dare this inexperienced president, expect a bunch of lazy elitist pieces of crap like our congress, led by an even more elitist piece of crap, like McConnell, to do the jobs they were hired to do. The effrontery of the man. It’s unheard of, how dare he??? MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Hmm, He had excessive expectations, wow I’m thinking Mitch better stay out of the private sector where what he calls excessive are the norm. I do not think it unreasonable to promise the folks something, get elected, and deliver on what you promise. I realize that is not the way they work but maybe it should be!
Well said ….Mitch is the Deep state he is a traitor and I’m very worried how it all will end.
http://www.usarmy4life.com/former-navy-seal-craig-sawman-sawyer-warns-gruesome-massacre-trump-removed-office/
Oh poor boy! Trump actually expects Repubs to follow the Constitution, recognizing the lazy boy/pro New World Order damage already done and the dire straights America in IN because of the PARTY ON at America’s expense foolish people who THINK they are doing their job – approving of almost every bill and spending policy that hurts America and leads to not only ungodly national debt to the NWO bankers and opposing TOO MUCH good bills passed before them. Money under and over the table making people RICH just for cooperating with their NWO MASTERS.
How about “GET A BACKBONE AND DO WHAT IS RIGHT FOR A CHANGE MR MCCONNELL???
Gee. Wanting people to follow through on promises made for 8+ years, is “Excessive expectations”.. I wonder what Mitch would say if someone expected them all to honor their bloody oaths?
I expect what is frustrating for mcconnell is the fact that Trump expects his to do his job. For years republicans have claimed they would fix things if they had a majority. Well, they now have a majority in both houses and a republican president too. What do they do ? They prove they are nothing more than democrats who spell it differently and have no intentions of fixing anything. The most disgusting thing about mcconnell and many other republicans is how they adamantly oppose the elections of true conservatives.
If McConnell and his syncopates were doing their JOBS, we’d be well on our way to rebuilding our economy and international stature in the aftermath of Obamacare, EPA overreach, and PC destruction of our military. As it is the RINOs have continued to suppress the recovery and stall the rebuilding of a PC-free military. If the Dems had been given the presidency, House, and Senate; we’d already have been given over to the OWG, and it wouldn’t have taken more than a couple of weeks.
“….republicans have claimed they would fix things if they had a majority….” Exactly the problem! Every time these 3 martini putzes have been “given” complete control in every house of government, they managed to fritter away, waste, govern as the ‘Democrat(rat) Lite’ they have been, over the past fifty-odd years, and FAIL to slow America’s sliding decline, in most instances “speeding” that decline up!
If they’d have done their job, this wouldn’t have sneaked up on them.
“Sneaked up?” These issues have been front and center for the last 8 years. These RINO’s are simply ignoring the will of the people who put them in office.
Kevin.. How exactly has this snuck up on these cretins?
The electorate is tired of American citizens not being our country’s first priority. For too long, our government has had no respect for our hard-earned money. Donald Trump is rightfully about the direction our country is taking as that was the reason he ran for the office. Perhaps our elected representatives should start listening to us and doing things that are beneficial for us and understand why he won.
What Mitch doesn’t seem to understand, the public is tired of the same old story coming from the establishment legislators. Trumps’ expectations is what the public has voted for and expects Congress to act on it. Democratic as well as Republican excuses for not acting on proposals is why we as feed up with the majority of Senaotors and House members. The Republicans have a majority, now use it and just like the Dems have for many years to act on and pass legislation.
“Excessive expectations”? Like doing the job for which they’re being so grossly overcompensated and upholding the Constitution? Those expectations?
“…hear Mr. McConnell explain why Republican lawmakers have been unable to deliver major legislative accomplishments”
Because they’re ¶ussies.
Expecting ‘Mr. Establishment RINO’ Mitch McConnell to do anything to help President Trump is an excessive expectation..!! This guy should be wearing around a Rhino headdress in Congress along with a huge button on his lapel stating “Status Quo”..!! Mitch McConnell is a liar to his constituents in what he said to them when running for reelection, and a Do Nothing, Just Get Along politician who is worthless as a leader of the Republican Party in Congress..!! He has way overstayed his usefulness.
This is why we must DRAIN THE SWAMP !!
Pity we can’t just air drop them all INTO a big swamp.. WITH Nothing but their wits and their own two hands to get them out…
Senator McConnell seems to think things are moving along at the expected pace. If you asked a turtle, a snail or a sloth what is their expected pace, you might get a similar answer.
Sloth is the proper description for McConnell & most of his “inner circle”.
McConnell and Ryan are establishment clowns and deserve to be primaried out.
What you people don’t understand about pres Trump is that he is GOAL ORIENTED!! The rest of you people are BS oriented. Get withe the program!
I agree. Trump is “goal”-oriented while the Senate is apparently “status quo”-oriented.
That is right that Trump is goal oriented and the other fellows remind me of the fellow in shop [we’ve all seen him] who clocks in, takes his paper and heads from the bathroom and stays till its break time. After break will head for the corner of the break room and read a book till lunch. This pattern repeats until its time to clock out and while standing in line he will tell you what a rough day he had.
President Trump is from a business background, and if you don’t produce results you are ushered out the door. Too bad that the voters in many of these states or districts haven’t already ushered these goof-offs out the door.
The only solution may be an Article 5 Convention to establish a maximum of 3 2-year terms for House members and 2 3-year terms for Senators; with the senators appointed by majority vote of the State’s House of representatives and re-callable by 60% vote of the State’s House of representatives. You can, however, be sure the House & Senate will NEVER pass any sort of term limits Amendment!
While you are at it, modify those benefits too. There is no reason why someone should be getting a pension, healthcare, and life time benefits for a ‘part time’ job.
You will be more careful about the rules you vote on if you have to live with them too.
I fully agree. THese turnips, get paid MORE than most 70 hr a week workers do, get MORE time off, more pension etc.. ALL for doing less, AND OFTEN breaking the damn law while they are at it…
I voted for Donald Trump because I am fed up with do nothing Republicans. I wanted a president who is a doer and who would push our congressional leaders, particularly those in the Senate to get the job done. Personally, I pledge that I will not vote for either of my incumbent Senators and I urge all other Republicans to do the same.
So far, I have been opposed to the movement to hold an Article 5 Constitutional Convention. However, if the congress has failed to pass reform of healthcare and tax reform by the time of the next election, I intend to fully support the Convention of States movement for an Article 5 convention and I urge all of you to do the same.
Anytime a company can’t get the job done, there is a change in leadership. Could it be that Senator McConnell’s time as leader is up?
It’s WAY PAST time for McConnell to not only be out of leadership, but to be sent out to retirement.
And usually in companies, if someone doesn’t perform their damn job, they get a pink slip.. PITY WE the people can’t do the same to these imbecils..
Wow, what an incompetent idiot. I have two words for you, “Term Limits“…..
McConnell is an idiot. The “great deal maker” who knew that he and all his fellow Republican Senators campaigned on promises to get rid of Obamacare. All they needed was a majority in the Congress and a Republican president ready to sign the legislation into law. We supported them to get a majority, and we support President Trump.
Getting Obamacare repealed. If you can’t then start paying the huge taxpayer subsidized premiums for your staff and workers out of your own pocket, rather than out of our pockets!
people with ‘high expectations’ are accustomed to finding ways to get things done in timely fashion–they employ extra effort/motivation/creative thinking when the ‘usual channels’ aren’t working. people who merely talk about getting things done have to make excuses to their constituents for their inaction–and lose their jobs in the real world. the reason that government doesn’t work quickly/efficiently to further the peoples’ business is the stubborn lack of will and inability to focus on the part of their ‘representatives’. there is a tremendous disconnect there–they appear confused about their mission–they were sent to act on the directives of their constituents, not think for themselves.
The Swamp is alive and growing itself. Our founders knew and gave us checks and balances to control it , but it is working to grow itself 24/7/365. The scariest is the court branch growing itself over the other 2 branches. Trump is reining in the 4th Branch (regulations). Can he get all the branches back in the cage the founders gave us? The constitution.
A real Mr Magoo
Both McConnell and Ryan need to go! They are not doing their jobs! They are supposed to follow the lead of the Pres. They have abandoned the agenda that got Trump elected. I suspect they fear if Trump is successful, their gravy train will also come to a halt!!! One solution is Term Limits! The COS is rapidly gaining states’ support and we the people will take control of our self-serving federal govt once and for all!
Gotta disagree there. Congress’ job is NOT to follow the lead of the Prez. Congress doesn’t work for the WH. In the Constitution, Congress is the peak, then the Prez, then the Supreme Court. Congress can impeach the Prez but the Prez can’t legally do anything to Congress.
In this particular case though, Trump is doing the will of the People within the confines of the Constitution. Congress shouldn’t be following this, but leading in this. Either lead, follow, or go back to Arizona.
Congress isn’t following the Constitution, or we wouldn’t have any entitlement spending. They are “powerless” to do the right things, but they have all the power grab authority they want to defy the People and undermine the Constitution.
At this point, we might as well not have Congress. Just make Trump King of America.
Hey, it’s as legal as anything Congress is doing, and 10 times more legal than anything Obama or Hillary did.
BUT congress’s job is to
A) DO THE will of the people
and B) Follow the law.. NEITHER are they doing.
After Trump’s inaugural address on the stairs of the Capitol, you could hear almost hear the obstructionism starting from the Republican leadership. If McConnell was the majority leader that we need, he would have passed the Obamacare repeal. Ryan isn’t any better in the House. Both are worthless. Trump is being ill-served by his own party.
This pathetic, hypocritical, duplicitous, dissembling, personification of Establishment, reactionary and usual corruption, must blame someone, not himself nor his likewise colleagues, of course, for the dismal performance, traitorous intent, and voter betrayal, so he chooses President Trump who has every right to have high expectations of Congress, since that’s what WE expect, voted for, and pay this gang of elitist, disconnected, selfish, and delusionally superior, characters to do. Surely the people who decided to re-elect him, instead of his Conservative opponent, are suffering not only incredulity at his ridiculous excuses, but serious buyers’ remorse. We are!
Sen. McConnell is inept… the GOP runs Congress if the rules get in the way amend them… if the Democrats are obstructing get rid of the filibuster and any other rules that they are using to slow down legislation. Look, the DNC is not rational or reasonable. They are Marxist by nature… willing to use ‘whatever means are necessary ‘ too get their way. One doesn’t negotiate with such individuals.
If McConnell is unable to figure out how to manage the Senate and the Speaker the House … too advance the GOP’s cause they need to resign and let someone more capable run the Congress. In stead of waiting for the Dem’s too obstruct… do away with the filibuster and every other arcane rule that is used by the minority to obstruct.
I lament McConnell’s lack of concern for the American taxpayer. He has “his”, and he is afraid to rock the boat that he, the Country Club Republicans and the Socialist Democratic Progressives are cruising in. We the people have great expectation, but are burdened with politicians who are without vision, and don’t remember why they were elected.
ATTENTION CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS: You were given majority control to accomplish the following: 1. Secure our border(s); 2. Repeal Zerocare; and, 3. Approve Trump’s SC nominees. That’s it. Not complicated. Get them done or you’ll be relegated to the scrap heap of politics, not to mention you’ll probably enable Democrats to be put in charge again in a repeat of 2006.
Yes Mitch, we do expect you to set and complete your goals in a timely manner. This isn’t just about you getting rich the easy way. I know that you expect government to work for you and your bank account, but we are sick and tired of that form of government. Either you are against President Trump making America great again, or you are slow tracking us on the road to socialism. Of course it could be neither, perhaps you just want to laze around and stuff your pockets with our hard-earned money. Maybe it’s all three. Here’s an idea, repeal Obamacare and let the free market meet the needs of the people. There is no way that you all can come up with solutions for the varied needs of the populace. Only the free market has the incentive and capabilities to find and fill the needs we have. Every need is a niche that requires the service of a capitalist. It is a win-win. You guys are the opposite.