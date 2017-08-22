Missouri state senator who hoped for Donald Trump’s assassination must resign

This isn’t complicated.
Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal has to go. The Democrat from University City must do the right thing and resign her office immediately for her incendiary Facebook post expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
That is crossing a big, bright line, especially for a public official as experienced as Chappelle-Nadal. The veteran lawmaker, 42, knows better. It matters not that she promptly deleted the post, knowing full well that she had done wrong.
And it matters not that on Sunday she expressed her regret directly to the Trumps.
“I made a mistake,” she said. “President Trump, I apologize to you and your family.”
Upon issuing that apology, Chappelle-Nadal indicated no willingness to step down. “I will continue to fight for issues that are really important,” she said.
But Chappelle-Nadal understands that there are certain no-nos in public life that routinely result in forced departure from office: Appropriating tax dollars for personal use. Using your position to procure personal favors. Sexually harassing interns. Expressing completely ridiculous and harmful thoughts such as the concept of “legitimate rape.”
An elected official writing “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on a social media site clearly falls into that category, especially in the toxic political climate in which we find ourselves.
By the way, threatening a president is a federal crime. The Secret Service is investigating, and that by itself could lead to a forced resignation.
As we said, this isn’t complicated.
Missouri leaders from both major parties, including Gov. Eric Greitens and Sen. Claire McCaskill, have demanded that she resign. McCaskill, a fellow Democrat, went right to the point:
“I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign,” the senator said in a statement.
Public officials have a special obligation these days to demonstrate appropriate ways to deal with the wildly controversial issues of the moment, so many of which have taken on life-or-death hues. Without a doubt, the president is guilty of ramping up the partisan intensity to almost unbearable levels at times. So many times his own word choices have proven instantly regrettable.
Still, blaming this on Trump is no excuse.
This issue won’t drift away. It’s too simple to grasp — and the sentiment too vile. The longer Chappelle-Nadal stays, the more damage she does to her party’s improving prospects for 2018.
Chappelle-Nadal and controversy have been closely linked for years. During the Ferguson uprising in 2014, she used a cardboard cutout of former Gov. Jay Nixon’s head as a prop to repeatedly express her disdain for the way the governor from her own party handled that crisis. On Twitter, she cursed Nixon, using an f-bomb in the process.
But this latest controversy stands apart.
It’s reprehensible. It’s an embarrassment to the entire state and a message that has no place in American discourse today.
Senator, you’ve got to go. At this point, it’s the least you can do.
Unfortunately, she’s been (deeply, and willingly) indoctrinated never to do the right thing……
And expecting her to resign, is futile. Hell will freeze over before that happens.
I love the way these leftists all of a sudden apologize after they are caught. She is a typical communist. The Secret Service should have arrested her immediately and carted this black trash matters garbage off in handcuffs!
Chappelle-Nadal’s comments are the epitome of hate speech. She should be arrested, tried to the fullest extent of the law for hate speech crimes, including her intent to incite violence, and making threats against the President. Her snide, cocky attempt to pass herself off as someone who “made a mistake” is repugnant. That devious, flippant excuse is the mantra of the left whenever they are caught with their pants down – which has been perpetual since 8 Nov 2016.
And note they ONLY apologize that they got caught. NOT for the content of what they said. AND Hope that making said apology is more than enough to cover their *****.. YET EVEN when a republican makes the same gaff and publicly HUMILIATES him (or herself) with apology after apology, they STILL Rabidly push to have his head served on a platter..
Maria Chappelle-Nadal will not willfully resign. It is time for Mitch McConnell to earn his big boy pants and forcefully throw her off the Senate floor and permanently blacklist her from any public office.
I think you missed that she’s a state senator in Missouri.
Even if she was elected to the US Senate McConnell couldn’t throw her out. Voters get their choice. Doesn’t say much for her voters.
She’s a “senator” in the state legislature, tyrone williams, and the governor of Missouri has already told her “you’re fired.”
Mitch McConnell can pass a law in the US Senate forcing any state or federal official to be immediately removed and permanently ban from public office for inciting violence or calling for the assassination of a sitting President.
In addition, a fine equal to all of his/her government income/benefits plus a minimum 10-year Guantanamo Bay prison sentence should be automatic for the offender.
Tyrone, Mitch McConnell could introduce a bill in the Senate to do what you say. It would have to survive a filibuster by Democrats, pass the Senate, go to the House, pass there and go to the the president’s desk for his signature.
Then it would have to survive a court challenge, which it could not do, because it is not up to our federal government to decide who can serve in a state legislature. It is up to the laws and voters of each state.
That’s not going to happen. However, the Missouri Legislature could expel her. I’m not sure how many votes it would take or if they could get it done but that’s the best chance of forcing her out.
IF he did, when? I’ve never seen that statement from the governor Firing her..
She must resign and then go to court and then to jail..!!
At last–JUSTICE for one of these loud-mouthed Commucrat PUKES! They only “apologize” to try to SAVE their worthless behinds when they get what they deserve for their VILE and hateful attacks on our President.
I watched the video of her “apology”. She seemed about as sincere as Obama telling America that if they liked their health plan they could keep it.
Doesn’t wishing death on our President carry some sort of legal repercussion? Or is she exempt because she’s a Democrat?
I have confronted radical leftists like this hyphenated demented Democrat before. Concrete evidence will not change their minds, they would rather believe in an alternate reality of their own choosing. She is dangerous because she influences and leads others who are no information voters. Democrats should be working to remove her because as long as she is there, she will bring very negative attention. In any case, by whatever means legally possible, she should be removed.
She won’t step down and she has already stated as much. Don’t you get it? She feels entitled to speak out of both sides of her mouth no matter how vile the venom she spews as long as after she says what she really meant as long as she issues a hollow apology she feels that all will be forgiven. You know god damn well that she could care less about what she said and the apology was nothing but a lame attempt at saving her own butt. I say leave her there. She’s great fodder for all that go up against her in exposing the double standard many of these libtard black politicians feel that their entitled to.
Expressing completely ridiculous and harmful thoughts such as the concept of “legitimate rape.”
I disagree. The word “rape” has lost all meaning due to Liberal involvement. They get you onboard with the core concept and then twist it. Now nearly anything qualifies as rape. If you’re not one of them of course.
Look what qualifies as “racist” these days, and who gets to decide what is and what is not racist. Same thing. They want to control the language and therefore all thought.
The reason they attacked the idea of “legitimate rape” (Todd Akin) is because they don’t want any conservatives defining rape. They and only they get to determine what frivolous things are now considered rape.
LINK
There wouldn’t be such a term as “legitimate (case of) rape” if there weren’t so many false accusations flying around out there. And as far as I can tell there’s exactly zero repercussions for a woman running around falsely accusing men of rape. Not even a slap on the wrist.
And in case you’re still on the fence about all this, notice that the Left never considered anything Bill Clinton did in the last 40 years as legitimate rape. So what was it then?
Clinton has the Arkansas State Police help him rape many women and it’s fine.
Trump talks about grabbing women who let him do it (consensual) and he’s a sexual predator.
For the Left, rape is rape, unless it’s not rape.
great another uneducated unskilled doink we are going to have to support 🙂
I would question the voters who voted for such a disgusting person as this..
Someone needs to do something about the double standards plaguing our country. We are heading into another civil war.