Missouri school principal on leave after pro-gun tweet to David Hogg

A Missouri elementary school principal is on paid leave after he tweeted a photo of himself shooting guns in response to a tweet by Parkland shooting survivor-turned-activist David Hogg.

Chad Searcey, principal at Compass Elementary School in Platte City, posted three pro-gun photos and the caption “#Meric”a on Tuesday in response to a video by Mr. Hogg encouraging Congress to fund research on gun violence, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Cool guns, you know what’s more cool? Mom's and dads getting to see their kids graduate high school alive. Kids not having to step over bloodstained sidewalks on their way to school. Parents not coming home to find their child with a self inflicted gun shot wound. https://t.co/lPxJSBUejN — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2019

Mr. Searcey later deleted the tweet, but not before Mr. Hogg had retweeted it with the anti-gun message: “Cool guns, you know what’s more cool? Mom’s and dads getting to see their kids graduate high school alive. Kids not having to step over bloodstained sidewalks on their way to school. Parents not coming home to find their child with a self inflicted gun shot wound.”

Mr. Searcey apologized in another tweet to Mr. Hogg before deactivating his account, the Fox affiliate reported.

The principal was placed on leave Wednesday pending a review, the Platte County R-3 School District said.

“Posts from employee personal social media accounts do not reflect the views or opinions of the Platte County R-3 School District,” the district said in a statement. “The District learned of the tweet today and immediately placed the employee on paid, administrative leave while we investigate the situation. We understand why the public response has been strong with regard to student safety in our nation’s schools. We intend to address the situation immediately and in a manner consistent with our Board of Education policies, as well as our goal of ensuring a safe and caring environment for our students, staff, and community.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating