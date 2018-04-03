Miss this in the media? Fla. students walk out in support of 2nd Amendment

Dozens of students at a Central Florida high school who feel misrepresented by the anti-gun student activists in Parkland walked out of classes Friday in support of the Second Amendment.
About 75 students, according to a head count by administrators at Rockledge High School in Brevard County, walked out of classes for about 20 minutes carrying the American flag and pro-Second Amendment signs, Florida Today reported.
The walkout came two weeks after thousands of students across the country participated in the National Student Walkout to protest gun violence in honor of the 17 students and teachers who were fatally shot Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The walkout was organized by Youth Empower, a division of the national Women’s March, a left-wing group that has staged two national protests against President Trump.
Organizers of Friday’s march at Rockledge said they were disappointed that the nationwide walkout turned turned into a call for stricter gun-control laws when it was supposed to honor the 17 victims.
Co-organizer Chloe Deaton, a sophomore who donned a T-shirt that read, “my rights don’t end where your feelings begin,” told a local ABC affiliate: “I’m just saying that we should not let our rights be taken because someone else does something wrong.”
Many of the students led by Ms. Deaton and co-organizer Anna Delaney said they supported implementing a plan to train and arm school staff.
“If [school staff] are capable, we should allow it. They’re just going to tell us to hide during a school shooting?” John King, a junior, told Florida Today.
“I personally believe it’s a good idea, as long as they’re trained and have the knowledge,” Ms. Delaney added.
“It’s all over the news right now that all students hate guns. I wanted to show that not all students feel that way,” said Zachary Schneider, a junior.
At least 15 schools in Brevard participated in the National Student Walkout last month, including Rockledge. The school’s principal, Vickie Hickey, told Florida Today that Friday’s event was treated exactly like that march.
Of course the media won’t cover it, doesn’t fit the agenda. Finally some responsable and level headed kids, that stand for freedom of ALL.
I only learned about it on Fox News last night. Naturally the biased news media isn’t going to cover this type of walkout….mainly because Hogg and Gonzalez aren’t involved. Bravo to these well informed young adults.
Hell, can you imagine the hate mail/bullying those 75 kids will Now have to endure??
It is interesting to realize and hear that bunch of demonstrators where that student(?) Hogg, who cant get into college on the west coast have such faulty thinking. No wonder the colleges don’t want him. He thinks the NRA did the shooting at that school, and the NRA trained those guns to jump up, load themselves, and start shooting students…Would any reputable college/university want that agitator on campus???
Lots of them out here in the fly-over zone, but you can count on PRAVDA continuing to ignore truth and reality.
It is wonderful to see High School Students who understand our rights as Americans. Now we have to find a way to stop mass shootings. When President Trump had the meeting with parents and survivors they actually talked about Mental Institutions. When I was a child, we never heard of Mass Murders. Governor Scott of Florida is already putting new laws to get that accomplished. For the first time MENTAL HEALTH has been added to the agenda. These kids won’t remember Mental Hospitals where the criminally insane were kept away from the General Population. I do, and my childhood was not filled with news of Mass Shootings. After those institutions were closed, the Mass Shootings started to become a real and present danger. Taking guns away from sane and responsible citizens will not work. You have to keep insane people away from the General Population.
[Of course the media won’t cover it, doesn’t fit the agenda. Finally some responsable and level headed kids, that stand for freedom of ALL.]
Not just that, but they wouldn’t want to give the American population hope, that there are NON-brainwashed people going to schools..
I am glad to see that at least some of the students there realize what happens if the 2nd Amendment is chipped away at!
God Bless these students who believe in the 2nd Amendment!
Now lets hope the schools start doing something to protect those kids against any repercussions (from other students and the like) cause they ‘went against the mob’..
One hundred years ago we had: 1)schools 2)guns 3) stressed out students & teachers BUT we didn’t have MASS SHOOTINGS! Therefore, guns CANNOT BE THE PROBLEM!!!!! Banning guns, confiscating guns or repealing the 2nd Amendment WON’T SOLVE THE PROBLEM!!!! (Sixty year ago a SCOTUS decision ‘evicted’ God from the schools, removed the 10 Commandments[ #6 is DO NOT KILL] and the killing started shortly thereafter. I’d prefer God be in the schools!)
These 75 young adults (not “kids”, since they show a lot more maturity than the 180,000 adults that showed up at the “march for our lives”!) are to be commended.
I won’t be surprised if the teachers are fired, although it depends on the principal and superintendent. I guarantee there will be complaints against them.
Every public school should be REQUIRED to provide gun safety training to their students prior to graduation. Being competent to exercise their explicit constitutional rights as adults should be a requirement for graduation. Along with speech and writing, all public school students should be required to understand the worlds major religions, a basic understanding of criminal justice, and how to properly operate “Arms”.
Good call Swimmer. These 75, showed MORE guts and maturity than most everyone else involved in that march.. ESPECIALLY when you think that less than 10% of the 200K + that attended were actual students.
My profound thanks to these young adults,their parents and even teachers that they had the courage to stand up and support the Constitution and the country. Some of the others would do well to read the Constitution and German history to see what happens when you give up your rights and freedoms.
What a breath of fresh air.
A quiet, somber march to honor those who died.
SMILING teenagers!
No long winded, mindless strings of profanity.
It will never make the news because it isn’t part of the liberal agenda to remove 2nd amendment rights from law abiding, responsible citizens.
There is hope for the USA and our Republic thanks to enlightened students as these.
My God bless and keep them strong.
I just can’t understand why this wasn’t broadcast on the liberal news medias Friday. After all, they are all fair and impartial just reporting the facts. Or maybe not? Maybe they were too busy with their cameras on a foul mouthed liberal snowflake David Hogg?
You can tell a true grass roots protest by the signs. You notice there were no commercially made signs there. True Patriots!!!!!!!
A recount is necessary – there are a
lot more than 75 students shown in the above photo!
Camera Hogg didn’t show up to shout you down and swear. Crooked Hillary wouldn’t pay him enough.:-)