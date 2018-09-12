Miss America ratings plummeted

Gretchen Carlson is responsible for removing the swimsuit competition.

Miss America 2.0 was not an upgrade for the 98-year-old pageant’s television ratings.

According to TVbytheNumbers.com, Sunday night’s broadcast of the 2019 Miss America Competition on ABC reached 4.3 million viewers, a 23 percent drop in viewership from last year’s show.

Despite efforts to rebrand Miss America’s image this year by eliminating the swimsuit category, the competition has continued a trend of losing viewers.

The Miss America Organization announced back in June the candidates would no longer be judged on physical appearance, focusing more on the talent and onstage interviews.

Over the past five years, the viewership has declined by nearly 3 million viewers:

 2017: 5.6 million viewers

 2016: 6.25 million viewers

 2015: 7.9 million viewers

 2014: 7.1 million viewers

 2013: 8.6 million viewers

The first week of the NFL Sunday eclipsed the scholarship competition.

You Might Like







NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, which kicked off at 8:30 p.m., averaged 19.74 million viewers.

Miss America aired on ABC in the 9 p.m. time slot, beating out “Hawaii Five-O” on CBS and “Bob’s Burgers” on Fox.

In a news release, ABC claimed they were the “most-watched entertainment network in the two-hour time slot” and also ranked No. 1 in the women viewership demographics.

© Copyright, 2018, The Press of Atlantic City. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]