Minnesota teacher calls for killing SC Justice Kavanaugh

A special education teacher in Minnesota may soon receive some “special” attention by federal law enforcement officials after calling for the killing of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Intermediate School District 917 has placed Samantha Ness on paid administrative leave for a tweet, now deleted, which encouraged the assassination of the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?” Ms. Ness wrote Saturday after senators voted to confirm President Trump’s nominee to the high court.

Her name is Samantha Ness @lookitsSammm

Looks like she wil…@FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/3moRmWTMqX — JJ Guerrero (@juanwidnofeet) October 8, 2018

Critics of the judge contend that his nomination should have been terminated after college professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of attempted rape at an unspecified time and place in the high-school years.

Justice Kavanaugh rejected the accusations and Ms. Blasey Ford was unable to offer any witnesses who could corroborate her story; indeed those whom she named instead denied it.

“Over the weekend, the district has received a complaint regarding an employee,” Superintendent Mark Zuzek said in a statement, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Monday. “The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota has pursued at least two prosecutions for similar threats against federal judges in recent years, the newspaper added.

“Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter,” Mr. Zuzek’s statement concluded.

Neither the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office nor Rosemount police are “currently investigating any incidents we believe to have happened at the school,” the office said in a statement, the newspaper reported.

Tweets from a Minnesota special education teacher calling for someone to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/HdtcVtRqLd

— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 8, 2018

