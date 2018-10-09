Minnesota teacher calls for killing SC Justice Kavanaugh

A special education teacher in Minnesota may soon receive some “special” attention by federal law enforcement officials after calling for the killing of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Intermediate School District 917 has placed Samantha Ness on paid administrative leave for a tweet, now deleted, which encouraged the assassination of the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?” Ms. Ness wrote Saturday after senators voted to confirm President Trump’s nominee to the high court.
Her name is Samantha Ness @lookitsSammm
Looks like she wil…@FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/3moRmWTMqX
— JJ Guerrero (@juanwidnofeet) October 8, 2018
Critics of the judge contend that his nomination should have been terminated after college professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of attempted rape at an unspecified time and place in the high-school years.
Justice Kavanaugh rejected the accusations and Ms. Blasey Ford was unable to offer any witnesses who could corroborate her story; indeed those whom she named instead denied it.
“Over the weekend, the district has received a complaint regarding an employee,” Superintendent Mark Zuzek said in a statement, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Monday. “The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota has pursued at least two prosecutions for similar threats against federal judges in recent years, the newspaper added.
“Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter,” Mr. Zuzek’s statement concluded.
Neither the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office nor Rosemount police are “currently investigating any incidents we believe to have happened at the school,” the office said in a statement, the newspaper reported.
Tweets from a Minnesota special education teacher calling for someone to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/HdtcVtRqLd
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 8, 2018
Followup — Ness got put on paid admin leave, when she should have been canned with negative references!
Time she becomes the one to take one for HER team by spending enough years in jail to make her and her kind irrelevant.
I’d like to know who the 28 likes were?
And what’s the word from Zukkerberg? IS HE gonna BAN HER account now??
Zuck wouldn’t ban her unless he really had to. And then he’d get her a secret back door account so he can keep posting.
Remember, hate speech is only hateful when conservatives are saying it. Just like the N word.
Crazy and ridiculous as it sounds in this case, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty. School administrators take this route of suspension, instead of outright termination, out of an abundance of caution. She’ll have no access to children, and when the law proceedings are done, and the ruling is against her, then she’ll be canned. School districts do this to insulate themselves against lawsuits. Consider this (unlikely, but possible) scenario: Someone hacked her twitter account, and she was falsely accused. If the district fired her now, they’d be sued for millions!
All well and good, but why not put her in a paid/ non paid status. Deposit any funds she may earn while suspended into an escrow account. If she is found guilty (and it certainly looks like she should be) those monies revert to the school district. If she is exonerated, she goes back to work with a big paycheck.
In other words you are not going the way the Democrats would have it! Oh! I am sorry, that is only if you are a conservative! She obviously isn’t that! Can’t tell by the picture if she is a student in the special needs class or the teacher! Must be the teacher most students would be smarter than that! Unless of course you are comparing them to students in Mississippi!
Gary, then why have we seen quite a few Conservatives, who said LESS Reprehensible stuff, FIRED ON THE BLOODY SPOT???
Not so much “crazy and ridiculous” as _ironic_.
She kinda sounds like Maxine Waters, Representative (Democrat-CA 43rd District).
“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters added.
The Liberal Democrat Party, the party of HATE one must agree with their insanity or the hate you and will try and destroy you. Just ask Judge Kavanaugh.
Lets hope the FBI Arrests and charges this pond scum!
Political assassination is always the next logical step on the socialist path of power acquisition, always followed by the historical proven destruction where the road to their social delivered hell is paved first with the media headlines, later with the headstones of their proffered good intentions. Illegal Assassination before the won elections becomes redefined as social cleansing after being elected, just like in Germany when National Socialist Hitler took power in election and never looked back to having to compete in another one, where the inconvenient truth of dissenting opponents must be killed in the cradle of social selection as quickly as their own inconvenient children in the womb, the new social paradigm of selective social elimination of descenters, planted by secular socialists into the innocent incubating American minds that aborted individual life and liberty mean nothing when compared to the power of their social collective and collection of evil..
True, the commies like assassination as a quick and easy answer. This is not the answer.
Remember, we have just overcome a mountain range of inertia getting Trump elected, and he now faces a double-sharknado of attacks from the Deep State, who want his agenda (really our agenda) stopped cold.
We’ve done everything right. We’ve done everything legally. The Left refuses to do anything right, and keeps turning to the illegal to get their way.
We keep taking the high road, and they keep going lower.
How much longer until they finally start the new Civil War they’ve been trying to start for so long? Let’s not forget:
They hate America
They hate the law
They hate the Constitution
They hate the Flag
They especially hate Trump because he represents the restoration of all of these.
We know the Left must not be allowed to win, or America is done. If they take away all legal options to resist them, they will start the war. This is what they’ve been begging for, and they get closer and closer to getting their fondest desire.
This horrible human being was put on PAID administration leave ? Why wasn’t she FIRED !
Real Truth: See my comment above. Thanks. -GC
WHEN HER POST was visible to all to see, how can we still say she’s innocent of wanting someone to assassinate a Supreme court judge, though?
And as i mentioned above, WE HAVE SEEN Conservatives fired for saying a HELL OF A LOT less reprehensible stuff, and even APOLOGIZING for it, yet they still got fired ON THE SPOT.
SO WHY the double standard there Gary??
Really now. Lock her up and toss the key. Let’s get these miscreants and give them a taste of their own justice.
And this nut job, violent individual is teaching children with disabilities & special needs! Can her butt, take away her teaching certificate, and send her to jail – that’s justice. Threats to anyone’s life are criminal much less our public figures, despicable.
She’s a spec-ed teacher? To me she looks more like a member of the class.
Hope she isn’t tasked with teaching English, since her grammatical skills seem to be as lacking as her intelligence. Hey Teach, it’s”who’s” not “whose!”
My sentiments exactly! LOL
With a mindset like her’s, i wouldn’t want her teaching people, how to even CLEAN TOILETS.. Let alone special needs students.
Another brain dead liberal who escaped her mother’s womb
One look at this Thing’s picture is enough, she should not be allowed within 10 miles of any child.
No doubt about it, the Marx look is in this year. I wonder if they have actually mistaken Groucho for their hero, Carl?
Does she actually have a teaching degree? Do they no longer teach basic grammar? She needs to be fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This sort of threat should not be tolerated in a civil society.
As has been previously stated here, this is the reality of the socialist movement! Eliminate all opposing view points, frighten the people into following or go missing, quash all free and prodemocracy thinking and hold the control in the hands of a few for the betterment of the collective. Does anyone remember Tiananmen Square?
They claim to be socialists, but are communists. Obama got some of the conversion to communism accomplished, stealing assets from conservatives through his corrupt IRS, and arranging that much of the wealth end up in his hands and the hands of his fellow communists.
Just as they have waited for decades until they felt it was safe to call themselves “socialists,” they will wait until they can get away with calling themselves “communists.”
From liberals, to progressives, to socialists, and eventually, to communists.
And yet they teach the young…she should get a special room for about twenty years, so she can think this out…
Since the left thinks every woman should be believed, why do we need an investigation? If vague, unprovable, unsupported accusations from any woman against any man for any number of weird allegations (Throwing ice? Seriously?) must be believed because she is a woman and they never lie (pardon me while I throw up in my mouth a bit), then a woman threatening to assassinate a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court must be taken at her word. Forget the investigation. Let’s go right to the sentencing. Isn’t that what the left thinks? Any statement by a woman is gospel. So fire her, pull her teaching license, and put her skank a$$ in jail. And just for the record, I am female.
She’s a leftist with a small amount of power. She’s not going to kill anyone. She’ll inspire someone else to do the dirty deed while she enjoys the CNN afterglow from the teacher’s lounge.
In which case, charge her *** as an accessory by incitment.
It is a crime to threaten to kill the President. I haven’t checked on it, but it is very likely a crime to threaten to kill a Supreme Court Justice.
That would remain the case, whether anyone acts on the threat or not.
And this is the type of person that believes we need to believe women no matter what! They are ridiculous in thier beliefs that they even matter, they are not real women they are creatures from hell and possessed by evil!
They are liberals, and it seems these days that all liberals lie. They happen to be lying female liberals, rather than lying male liberals … or lying “gender limbo” liberals.
Inciting murder is worse than inciting a riot. These people will NOT stop until they personally face real consequences and it is not so “cool” any more. If it happens in your community, demand they go to jail.
That is why i feel we need to start SEEING THESE scumbags who flat out threaten to assassinate the president GOING TO JAIL< on national TV. As imo, the MORE we keep hearing of teacher after teacher, making these sorts of public statements, and GETTING AWAY WITH IT by not getting arrested and charged, the MORE i feel it emboldens the others, to do the same.
Those who cannot accept the losing results of an election should not expect their opponents to accept losing either. We can all live together between elections only by accepting their results. A teacher calling for assassination gives a new meaning to pass or fail. What a picture? She has a pierced nose. I suppose she does not have a diamond stud in her eyelid because she is not a Gem-in-i.
LMAO!
And this ridiculous Stephen King “It” looking clown is entrusted with the care and education of special needs children??? Oh well, what do you expect from the land of Keith Ellison.
Maybe should employ some liberal left tactics and see how they like it.
Like the bloodthirsty professor Fair and the Islamic terrorist viper Sarsour, this woman by her own words should be considered at very least a domestic terrorist who (loud screams of horror here) is a danger to vulnerable children.
Should send armed FBI and counter terrorism agents to bust in her home and work place to seize all her pc’s and phones and conduct searches of banking records.
Like was done with Manafort, a thorough investigation of all these women is needed to find out if they have ties to agents of foreign govts, especially Fair who has fled overseas and Sarsour who is clearly an embedded operative of radical Islam and a subversive enemy of USA.
Just for fun, let’s go back 20 or more years to see if any can be charged with bank or tax fraud or falsifying job applications or underage drinking or have participated in unacceptable sexual behaviors / abuse.
In meantime, in the style of the Soros funded liberal left, loud angry mobs should be organized and paid to hound, harass and scream obscenities at them at their homes or in any public places they happen to be.
So, by all means, “let’s look at Samm”.