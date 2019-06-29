Minnesota city council faces backlash after vote to ditch Pledge of Allegiance

When a Minnesota town decided to ditch the procedure of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings, they received backlash from the community.

The members of the St. Louis Park City Council wanted to create a “more welcoming environment,” CBS Minnesota reports.

“In order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community, we are going to forgo saying the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting,” said Council Member Tim Brausen. At the meeting, Brausen said members might recite it in the future if there’s an appropriate opportunity, for example is the Boy Scouts are there.

Council member Anne Mavity, who sponsored the rules change, told KARE 11 that she doesn’t feel saying the pledge is necessary, especially for non-citizens.

This motion was recommended by a study group seeking to boost citizen attendance at the sessions. The St. Louis Park’s population is 81% non-Hispanic white population, with African American comprising 7.7%, Hispanics 3.8% and Asians 3.7%, according to the U.S. Census.

In a matter of minutes, the council voted 5-0 to make the change to the agenda that will take effect on July 15.

Not everyone was in support of this new change of agenda made by the City Council. The Minnesota Senate Republicans Twitter account started a discussion announcing the plan to quit reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Can not believe one person didn’t oppose this. The citizens who voted these people in should be embarrassed and ashamed of the councilmen and themselves,” one Twitter user responded.

“If you aren’t PROUD to say OUR Pledge of Allegiance then you should NOT be our government official. It is literally pledging allegiance to our United States of America,” said another who opposed the recent change.

In response, Mayor Jake Spano tweeted out on Thursday announcing that the council will be revisiting this issue during the next meeting on July 8.

“I was out of the state with family at the time (as was CM Miller) so while I was not a fan of the proposal, I didn’t get a chance to vote on this,” the tweet said.

Spano told CBS Minnesota in an email that he believes “there are more substantive things we should be working on to make our city more open and welcoming.”

