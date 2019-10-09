Minneapolis police union selling “Cops for Trump” T-shirts in wake of uniform ban

The Minneapolis police union is touting its support for President Trump in the wake of a new city policy that blocks officers from appearing in uniform with the president during a campaign rally this week.

Trump is scheduled to speak at Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday. Ahead of the rally, the city told its police force that officers could not wear their uniform while showing support for candidates at political events or in political ads.

Police union president Bob Kroll unveiled the new T-shirt on his Facebook page over the weekend and said they are available for sale at the union’s northeast Minneapolis headquarters today. Kroll said the shirts will also available for online orders at the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis website.

The red shirts read “Cops for Trump” and feature an American flag shaped like the state of Minnesota. The design also includes an outline of three common badge shapes, including that of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Thank you to Lt. Bob Kroll of the great Minneapolis Police Department for your kind words on @foxandfriends. The Police are fighting the Radical Left Mayor, and his ridiculous Uniform Ban. Actually, I LOVE the Cops for Trump shirts. Want to bring some home. I am with you 100%!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Get your great T-Shirts, “Cops for Trump,” at https://t.co/pmhDDXsIlx REALLY NICE! Thank you to Minneapolis Police Officers & Union! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

….In fact, the “Cops For Trump” T-shirt Web Site CRASHED because of incredible volume, but is now back up and running. Proceeds go to the Police Union Charities. See you on Thursday night in Minneapolis! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

The shirt sale follows a back-and-forth between the union, Mayor Jacob Frey and the city’s police chief late last month. Federation leaders said they were told that a review of the police department’s uniform policy had resulted in a decision to ban officers from overt political activities.

In August 2018, some officers appeared in a campaign literature photo with former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who was seeking the Republican endorsement for governor. Police also said they had been ordered to appear in the past with Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he wanted his officers to avoid any perceptions of bias going forward.

“I received several concerns from stakeholders regarding the perception of political bias and favor of the MPD when some of our employees endorsed political candidates while wearing the MPD uniform,” Arradondo said in a recent statement.

“The new policy prohibits MPD employees from wearing the MPD uniform while endorsing political candidates. Trust is the cornerstone of our service and I believe this policy helps to strengthen that.”

