Minneapolis officer heard loud noise before partner shot Justine Damond

Minneapolis police officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor eased their patrol vehicle into the darkened alley in response to a call of a possible assault Saturday night in the affluent South Side neighborhood. The squad’s lights were off and a loud noise startled Harrity as they reached an intersection.
In the next moment, Justine Damond, the woman who called 911, approached Harrity, who was in the driver’s seat.
Suddenly, for reasons still unclear, Noor fired across his partner through squad’s open window, striking Damond in the abdomen. They began CPR, but she was dead 20 minutes later.
After nearly three days of silence, the agency on Tuesday released the first preliminary account of what happened that night based on an interview with Harrity, 25.
The fatal shooting of Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer from Australia who was engaged to be married, has made international headlines in the days since it happened, stirring community unrest toward police and calls from family and friends for an explanation as to why Noor, 31, shot her.
The new information from the BCA does not fully answer those questions — in part because Noor refused to be interviewed by investigators, so his mind-set is still a mystery — but it offers a timeline of what happened that night. The BCA said Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, has not indicated whether the officer will give an interview. He did not respond to a request for comment. Harrity’s attorney, Fred Bruno, confirmed he was representing Harrity but did not comment further.
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, who was discussing the latest developments Tuesday night with Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and City Council Member Linea Palmisano, said the information released puts the case closer to answer and justice.
As her family previously reported, the BCA said it was Damond, identified by her given name of Justine Ruszczyk, who called 911 that night. Around 11:30 p.m., she reported hearing screaming in the alley, and worried there might be an assault taking place.
The BCA directed questions about whether an assault report was filed to MPD, who deflected the question back to BCA.
The responding officers had not been on the force long. Harrity had been hired a year ago; Noor two years prior. They drove through the alley between Washburn and Xerxes avenues S., toward 51st Street West, with the squad lights turned off. As they reached the street, “Harrity indicated that he was startled by a loud sound near the squad,” according to the preliminary BCA investigation.
After Noor shot Damond, the officers quickly exited the car and started performing CPR until medical responders arrived. Damond was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers were wearing body cameras, but they did not turn them on until after the shooting, according to the BCA. Investigators say they are not aware of any video or audio of the shooting.
The investigation is still active, but the BCA account of events says the agency has briefed the Hennepin County Attorneys’ Office about the preliminary findings. Once the investigation is completed, all materials will go to the county attorney to review.
Investigators have no interviews scheduled for now, though they are looking for a white male bicyclist aged 18-25 they say stopped and watched officers give medical assistance, and other witnesses to the incident. They are also still completing forensic testing.
On Tuesday, a Minneapolis Somali police officer anonymously spoke on behalf of he and his eight Somali colleagues, expressing both condolences to Damond’s family, as well as fear.
“We can’t imagine the pain and suffering the victim’s family is going through and our hearts go out to them,” he said, adding that some reporters have been staking out their homes and knocking on their doors.
“This is scaring our families. It’s difficult to deal with some media groups going to other Somali officers’ houses who are not involved in this shooting. It makes it hard to do this job when you’re worried about your family.”
Staff writers James Eli Shiffer, Paul Walsh, Faiza Mahamud, Libor Jany and Brandon Stahl contributed to this report.
From what I understand, that Somali Police officer had two other complaints against him in the past. He also shot his gun toward where his partner was sitting, which police officers indicated on cable, is very dangerous.
Backpacker, are we sure that this dead lady didn’t have an AK-47 in her pants leg and a couple of 1911s in her waist band that she was reaching for??? Surely, they found a Ruger .357 in her hand and this “co called cop” saw her raising the weapon in the dark!!!!!! Next question: is this cop a Somalian or an American? If not an American, what was he doing with a weapon? I find nothing on this
This whole thing still stinks to high heaven.
Why did the patrol car approach with lights off? From everything know, it is standard procedure to approach with the light bar on. The siren doesn’t need to be on, but the lights should have been.
Why was Mohammad not interviewed? Why did he lawyer up? Why is he allowed to get away with that? Sounds like he has something to hide.
Why are two, relatively inexperienced officers paired together? Usually, at least one of those officers would have been paired with a training officer.
What was the “loud” sound the first officer say startled him? Just a loud sound doesn’t cut it in my book. At what time did the sound occur? When they were still pulling up? While they sat in the alley idling? When? Was it the sound of his partners gun being shot across his chest?
What prompted his partner to shoot first, “ask questions” later? (or in this case, CPR). Did they think they were in a horror movie and everyone was zombies?
What does BCA stand for? The author committed an English writing sin by not defining it prior to using the initials (I think, I cannot find it anywhere in the article). Are they an independent agency? Internal affairs? What?
I’m glad to see more attention being shed on this story, but it still leaves more questions than answers.
Just a reply to your question on procedure: “Why did the patrol car approach with lights off?”
If an incident is, or most likely is still in progress, a quiet approach is made so as not to give a suspect warning that the police are coming. That is why you may see a police car running with the emergency lights on but with no siren. This is done when nearing a scene with suspects possibly still there. When getting even closer, the light bar is turned off as well as the headlights. Giving suspects audible or visual warning isn’t really a good idea.
As far as what made the officer shoot, I have no idea. The whole situation as described seems unusual.
(I am a retired LEO having served for 30 years.)
Driving to a crime scene, sometimes may call for no lights and sirens depending on the call but driving down an ally with no headlights is unsafe even for a rookie policeman.
The BCA is an investigative agency. I forget what the initials stand for, but it was in a previous article.
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. How’s that for a fancy title?
Body cameras were off. I’ll just leave it at that.
Let’s look at this! A white, scantily clad woman approaches a police car with a black cop in it who is a Somali muslim that believes in Sharia law and he shoots her! Where’s the marches and the outrage?
shot in the abdomen from the passenger seat , what angle would that be? how low was the window? if she was leaning over talking to the officer how tall was she?
Sounds like a mess. I sure am glad I don’t live in Minnesota. It used to be filled by communists from Scandanavia, but now its Mecca West. I’m not sure which group is worse.
“The fatal shooting of Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer from Australia who was engaged to be married, has made international headlines in the days since it happened, stirring community unrest toward police and calls from family and friends for an explanation as to why Noor, 31, shot her.”
I daresay the “community unrest” is NOT toward “police”, but toward hiring NON-CITIZEN SOMALI MUSLIMS as police! SMH. You SEE the INSIDIOUS ways in which media “shape” a narrative to convey the impression THEY want the story to leave in viewers’ minds? Since WHEN are NON-CITIZENS given a gun, badge, and life-and-death AUTHORITY over citizens? HOW is that even Constitutional? ESPECIALLY a Somali MUSLIM non-citizen–a group who have been involved in MANY terrorist incidents, including trying to travel to join ISIS, and who, by definition, place Sharia Law over the authority of OUR OWN Constitution?
“The officers were wearing body cameras, but they did not turn them on until after the shooting, according to the BCA. Investigators say they are not aware of any video or audio of the shooting.”
Why IS that, do you think? And why is it “optional” for officers to USE the damned body cams in the FIRST PLACE? The story also says the Somali Muslim cop “refuses” to be interviewed by the investigators? REFUSES? Why is that OPTIONAL, when he just SHOT an UNARMED CIVILIAN?