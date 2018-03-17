Minn. student holding pro-gun sign escorted off campus during walkout

A video that showed a Minnesota high school student holding a pro-gun sign being escorted off campus during Wednesday’s national school walkout has gone viral.
A video posted by Facebook by user Kenny MacDonald showed a male student holding a sign that read, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and being confronted by New Prague High School Principal Lonnie Seifert.
According to Mr. MacDonald, the student walked peacefully and quietly with his sign as fellow students participated in a nationwide walkout in honor of the 17 students and teachers who were killed in last month’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Other students, according to Mr. MacDonald, held signs that read, “Arm our teachers” but were not escorted off campus.
In the video, the school principal is seen leading the student away from the protest. According to Mr. MacDonald, the student was threatened to be put into a police car.
The video had been viewed more than 2.4 million times as of Thursday afternoon.
The New Prague Area school district issued a statement Thursday saying its policy regarding “distribution of non-school-sponsored material” requires students to obtain permission by the school administration at least 24 hours in advance.
“In compliance with the District’s policy ‘… to protect the exercise of students’ and employees’ free speech rights, [while] taking into consideration the educational objectives and responsibilities of the School District,’ the sign was moved to non-school grounds,” the statement said. “The District has an obligation to enforce this policy without regard to political viewpoint.”
The district said no one was disciplined and law enforcement was not involved with any of the students during the walkout.
“New Prague Area Schools fully respects and recognizes that students have free speech rights,” the district’s statement said. “Those rights, however, are to be balanced against the District’s responsibility to maintain a school environment focused on education. The District’s administration has an obligation to enforce the policy, which is known as a ‘time, place, and manner restriction.'”
Superintendent Tim Dittberner said the district is investigating the incident, the Jordan Independent newspaper reported.
A New Prague Police Department employee told the Jordan Independent that no report was made on the incident.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Minnesota has become as bad as California.
“New Prague Area Schools fully respects and recognizes that students have free speech rights,” the district’s statement said. “Those rights, however, are to be balanced against the District’s responsibility to maintain a school environment focused on education.
District’s responsibility to maintain a school environment focused on education that conforms to the political views and opinions of the Liberal Democrat School system.
The school system was infiltrated and taken over by neo-Marxists a long time ago. That’s where all of this astro-turf activism is coming from. You certainly don’t think that a bunch of kids who eat Tide-pods on a dare decided to do this, do you? Dissidents from every communist regime from Russia to Cuba have warned us that we should remove communists from our society permanently. We are not paying the price for not listening to them.
Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev warned us in a speech to the United Nations in the 50’s that America would NEVER accept Communism outright but would accept Socialism one step at a time until one morning we would wake up a Communist satellite. What he did not mention is what Alinsky taught Hillary and her ilk that, First the Constitution had to be either abolished or so weakened to make a takeover without firing a shot possible. We are almost there.
If I would have been that student, I would have retained a lawyer and sued the school.
These students used the massacre at Parkland as an excuse to leave class and get their 15 minutes of fame on tv. Did they get permission for their handheld signs or was it a given that they could carry signs if they participated in the walk-out? This student chose to air his opinion, which was not that of the school and he was humiliated for it. I guess the other students were practicing for when they get to college, because as we all know, college has become an institution of protests and sensationalism, not one of higher education as it was years ago. Shame on this school’s administrator and his so-called rules that only apply to certain points of view.
minnesota a.k.a. baghdad north has let the lefties ruinate a perfectly good state.
muslim infiltration but not on the scale of michigan falujah.
this is astounding that we let this $+++ happen in the united states of america which has lost its way on many fronts and if not corrected we will cease to be.
A principal refusing a student voice a conservative opinion? I am outraged- no not really, the principal is a member of a extreme left wing cabal who think it’s their job to indoctrinate maleable minds while violating the constitution. These “educators” won’t be satisfied until the entire populace are a bunch of mindless rock throwers pisse- at us deplorables, then watch the country turn into a 3rd world cesspool.
Liberals – if it wasn’t for double standards, they’d have none at all.