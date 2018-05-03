Ministry: ‘We will not bend God’s truth to accommodate California’

A Colorado-based ministry has been forced to cancel summer conferences for young adults in California because of legislation there that would ban biblical views on sexual identity.
AB 2943, a measure currently working its way through the California legislature, would make it illegal, under fraud laws, to sell books or counsel someone or have a conference speaker who affirms the possibility that one can lessen or get rid of same-sex attraction. There look to be few roadblocks to keep it from becoming law – but even though it’s not even law yet, it appears to already be having an effect on a Christian ministry.
Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries, describes AB 2943 as “the most blatant chilling of free speech in America in my lifetime” – and says it leaves him with little to say to a young person who comes to one of their courses and is experiencing sexual confusion.
“They ask us all the time, How does my faith work with this?” he shares. “And we’d essentially have to say the state of California forbids us from allowing a biblical ethic – embraced by billions of people for thousands of years – to inform our answer to your question.”
In response to the legislation, Summit has decided to cancel its two summer conferences at Biola University near Los Angeles, over concerns that the state will forbid some of what Summit teaches. But Myers says they don’t plan to leave the attendees high and dry.
“We’re suspending our programs in California – and then [we’re] taking all of those students and flying them to our other locations to be with us this summer throughout the United States,” he informs. The two conferences were scheduled for June 10-23 and June 24-July 7.
“California state authorities are hijacking good-faith concerns about reparative therapy to deny constitutional protection to those who hold traditional views of sexuality and marriage,” Myers adds in a press release. “We cannot and will not bend God’s truth to accommodate the state of California.”
Myers says he hopes someone challenges the law, but it can’t be him because it’s not his life that could possibly be derailed. “I just can’t do that to the young staff members I have,” he explains, “and I want to be able to promise parents that when [their] child comes to us we will have a safe environment.”
OneNewsNow spoke with Pastor Manuel Gonzales of Calvary Chapel in Winnetka, near LA. He might be the one to challenge the law.
“We are going to purposely record a sermon about God’s view of homosexuality and human sexuality,” he offers. “And my plan is to send one of these CDs to the people who have sponsored this bill – and I’m also going to include a gift card to Chick-fil-A to say thank you to them.”
According to Myers, Summit is committed to purchase airplane tickets for every student who needs help to relocate to one of the other scheduled conferences.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
Blatantly unconstitutional! This country was founded by people fleeing religious persecution.
Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;
I’ve said for years, these idiotic liberals would LOVE TO either re-write the 1st amendment or flat out just do away with it.. ALONG with the 2nd!
Suggest the author and those commenting on this article read AB-2943 in its entirety before reacting to the effects of AB-2943, explicitly Section 1 (p), Section 2 (b), (i)(1), (i)(2), and Section 3 (28). Section 1 in its entirety establishes the context of the law as ‘conversion,’ ‘reorientation,’ or ‘reparative’ therapy for the treatment of LGBT persons in sexual orientation change efforts. The author cites only Section 2 (i)(1) out of context as the basis for the article and fails to consider all pertinent sections as a whole as any judge would have to do.
Clearly the AB-2943 specific sections taken within the stated Section 1 context, would have no impact on the areas cited by this and other articles, i.e. publishing material, censorship, free speech, speakers advocating traditional view of marriage and human sexuality, religiously-affiliated counseling services, free exercise of religion, faith-driven activity to counsel chastity as fraudulent and deceptive, transgender persons who later cease identifying with the opposite sex and wish to transition back to their biological sex, counselor’s payment, an attendance fee, the cost of a book, or a pastor’s speaking fee, etc.
For the record, I do not live the LGBT live style, but respect the rights of others to do so. Also, a total of six states plus numerous counties in other states ban this therapy.
Let’s be honest when the LGBT groups shoved homosexual ‘marriage’ through they swore ‘it will not affect anyone who isn’t homosexual in any way whatsoever. It will only affect those who are homosexual and wish to marry’. Yeah, we see how that worked out. You, and the supporters of this bill, can claim it won’t affect much of anything but we’ve gone down that road before and it was an outright lie. Fool me once the more fool you, fool me twice the more fool me.
AnotherView, you make it seem like the Dems will actually stick to the letter of the law. Please tell me which year the Dems have ever felt any obligation to uphold the law?
Here’s the First Amendment.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Liberal SCOTUS justices somehow found a “right to privacy” in between those words somewhere and then put a woman’s right to abortion within the “penumbra” of the right to privacy they invented out of thin air. And now it’s illegal for any state to protect the lives of unborn children. About 60 million dead children since 1973, all perfectly legal because Dems can’t understand the law.
But the SCOTUS couldn’t see how Obamacare, with a taxation provision that started in the SENATE, was contrary to the Constitution, which states plainly that all tax bills must start in the House.
Perverts who despise the law, all.
And they hate the Laws of God even more.
>> all perfectly legal because Dems can’t understand the law. <<
Oh, they understand it quite well. But, since it doesn't advance their agenda, they feel privileged to ignore it, and the courts say, "That's cool." Meanwhile, conservatives ***** and moan because there are two sets of rules.
AnotherView, your interpretation of the bill is wrong. I think your motive for misrepresenting the impact of this bill is clearly to endorse this blatant attempt to silence Christians. Other States and municipalities that ban therapy designed to help sexually confused and misguided individuals orient with their biological sex, are just as wrong. Perhaps we should adopt the muslim “cure” for homosexuality, and just throw them off tall buildings.
I think when God made libtards he may have left them in too long.
Good for them — Since a loss of revenue there, other venues, other events, hotels, restaurants, etc will be more important everyone should take heed and follow suit. When they become their own independent country without a federal tax stream to live off from they just keep taxing their new country into oblivion.
At least this proves the liberal insanity has not totally ruined Colorado..
Communist Kalifornia attacking the First Amendment. Sue the heck out of this state.
i dont think communism is what i would label this state.
they are a modern day sodom and gomorrah next thing will be you can marry you pet dog.
the folks running californication are plain godless evil people.
Always remember: The communist liberals are fascists to the core of their being. They are evil personified. It will be up to the churches and people of California to challenge this attack on Free Speech. I have a feeling this will be another one which will end up in front of the Supreme Court.
Since its many of the churches OUT in commiefornia, leading the charge to shelter/give comfort and aid to illegal invaders, i wouldn’t waste time waiting on them to stand up and defend this attack on the bible…
Check Google on Nazi book burnings. Next up in CA?
I wish he didn’t cancel the conferences. Somebody needs to challenge the law.
How could non believers have any confidence in this ministry. Why back down if they really believed that there is a creator of the universe that listens to them and they will spend eternity in heaven?
“JESUS, rise up mighty warriors to go against this law in California! JESUS, provide transportation, housing, food and all materials needed for these meetings and let the word of God be relayed to people that are in need of the saving grace of Almighty God’s love. Thank you JESUS!”