Millionaire Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo says capitalism is ‘killing us’, calls for ‘economic revolution’

Mark Ruffalo says America needs an “economic revolution” because capitalism is “killing us.”

The millionaire actor famous for playing the Hulk for Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe has soured on the free market.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” he wrote Sunday for 6.3 million Twitter followers. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

The longtime liberal activist’s tweet linked to an article by Time magazine editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas. The piece, titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” excoriates “the winners of our new Gilded Age” for “all this elite failure.”

“If a single cultural idea has upheld the disproportionate power of this class, it has been the idea of the ‘win-win,'” Mr. Giridharadas wrote Nov. 21. “They could get rich and then ‘give back’ to you: win-win. They could run a fund that made them sizable returns and offered you social returns too: win-win. They could sell sugary drinks to children in schools and work on public-private partnerships to improve children’s health: win-win. They could build cutthroat technology monopolies and get credit for serving to connect humanity and foster community: win-win.

“As this seductive idea fizzles out, it raises the possibility that this age of capital, in which money was the ultimate organizing principle of American life, could actually end,” the author continued. “Something could actually replace it. … The choice facing Americans is whether we want to be a society organized around money’s thirsts, a playground for the whims of billionaires, or whether we wish to be a democracy.”

Mr. Ruffalo’s tweet was shared nearly 5,000 times while receiving over 30,000 “likes.”

Critics noted the immense wealth he accumulated via the free market prior to calling for an economic “revolution.”

