Millionaire Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo says capitalism is ‘killing us’, calls for ‘economic revolution’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am December 3, 2019
25

Mark Ruffalo says America needs an “economic revolution” because capitalism is “killing us.”

The millionaire actor famous for playing the Hulk for Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe has soured on the free market.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” he wrote Sunday for 6.3 million Twitter followers. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

The longtime liberal activist’s tweet linked to an article by Time magazine editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas. The piece, titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” excoriates “the winners of our new Gilded Age” for “all this elite failure.”

“If a single cultural idea has upheld the disproportionate power of this class, it has been the idea of the ‘win-win,'” Mr. Giridharadas wrote Nov. 21. “They could get rich and then ‘give back’ to you: win-win. They could run a fund that made them sizable returns and offered you social returns too: win-win. They could sell sugary drinks to children in schools and work on public-private partnerships to improve children’s health: win-win. They could build cutthroat technology monopolies and get credit for serving to connect humanity and foster community: win-win.

“As this seductive idea fizzles out, it raises the possibility that this age of capital, in which money was the ultimate organizing principle of American life, could actually end,” the author continued. “Something could actually replace it. … The choice facing Americans is whether we want to be a society organized around money’s thirsts, a playground for the whims of billionaires, or whether we wish to be a democracy.”

Mr. Ruffalo’s tweet was shared nearly 5,000 times while receiving over 30,000 “likes.”

Critics noted the immense wealth he accumulated via the free market prior to calling for an economic “revolution.”

25 Comments

Robb5986
12:42 pm December 3, 2019 at 12:42 pm

As someone who makes his living by reciting what others write, I think we have a mynah bird “elite” who needs some serious couch time.

    captjellico
    1:10 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Communism (and let’s face it, socialism IS communism) has killed over 100,000,000 in just over 100 years. The list of failed communist states is numerous (and ALWAYS end up with people in mass graves). I would challenge Mark Dufusload to name a SINGLE failed capitalist state, let alone one that has ended in mass graves. Quite honestly, I think we would be justified in putting communists up against the wall and call it proactive self-defense.

    southernpatriot
    1:51 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Mark is demented. He cannot think rationally and denies history. Socialism-Communism has failed every where and every time it was tried. Even the dictator-communist Fidel Castro admitted the failure of communism and his revolution a short time before his death. The more than 300,000 he fired that day, he told to go raise rabbits. Leftism is a mental illness.

Joseph Imhoff
12:49 pm December 3, 2019 at 12:49 pm

If it weren’t for capitalism he wouldn’t be in the position to say something like that. Now that he’s made his he doesn’t want anyone else to follow in his footsteps.

    AzRep
    1:35 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Capitalism allows his fans to afford the overpriced tickets to watch his movies. His entire fortune was funded by capitalism. Like all other Hollywood “Intellectuals” he is so far out of the realm of reality he does not have a clue…..

    Pmsjim
    2:25 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Very Very True but what entertainers, sports figures and the wealthy who pontificate socialism and communism is that the 1% who are wealthy (i.e. George Soros and politicians who are in power) take, take, take from the millionaires let alone the working class. Nobody has enough or is insulated from the 1% money hungry and power hungry elite’s!

Khemist
12:54 pm December 3, 2019 at 12:54 pm

Greta Junior?

I think that this “Democracy” idea is stupid. We have a Democratic Republic. In a Democracy, its inches away from socialism, because it is really mob rule: 515 of the wolves make all the rules for the 49% sheep! In a Democratic Republic, inalienable rights are protected from such a mobocracy that is a true Democracy.

What we have today is essentially CRAPITALISM- Capitalism with an over-dose of CRONYISM, hence CRapitalism. The rich have stacked the deck in their favor! Rules that favor the large corporations, those that are first to file patents instead of first to invent. Tax incentives don’t exist like they used to- lobbying favors the big boys, once again. we need to return to the older system that favored the best and greatest ideas. That’s how society improves. Too many monopolies exist today too!

    Pmsjim
    2:27 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Only thing that has save this country from full on Socialism and Communism is the 2nd Amendment!! That is why these lunatics want to go after the 2nd amendment!

gawthrop
1:01 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:01 pm

Two Cow Theory of Economics
You have two cows..
Socialism: The state takes one cow and gives it to your neighbor.
Communism: The states takes both cows and rations you some milk.
Fascism: The state takes all your milk and sells it,
Nazism: The state shoots you and takes both cows
Anarchism: You keep both cows, shoot the government agent, and steal your neighbor’s cows.
Capitalism: The state lets you keep the cows, you sell one and buy a bull.

Copy and resend to your family and friends…especially …teachers

NJNurse
1:09 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:09 pm

This guy is crazy. I say take all his billions and give to others then lets see what he thinks then.

darby
1:20 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:20 pm

So he doesn’t like the “idea of the ‘win-win’ ” so he proposes the idea of the lose-lose.

jjb54
1:28 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:28 pm

Really, Mark??

Wow, what a joke …..

Let’s see, IF you really mean that, are you going to give up your MILLIONS that you got through the Capitalist Way to:
.. Charities ?
.. Voluntary Taxes ?

Mark? The sad thing is, you are a joke and not a funny one. Sure change the system, now that you have YOUR MILLIONS …. Wow, just wow …..

James Busse
1:28 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:28 pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK3DC5Pdlys

even though it is my daughter singing. You might try and start at 8:15 to see where he lives.

Do you think he will do the socialist thing and give everything up to be average? Average being income of 25K per year and a 400 square foot flat in a block house?

Success has eaten his brain.

johnman
1:29 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:29 pm

If I knew I would never want for anything again, it would be easier to condemn the very thing that enabled me to get rich. This would keep it limited to a small group of people. If everyone could get rich, he wouldn’t be so special.

mack2
1:31 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:31 pm

So, he is re-distributing all his fortune when? Oh, that’s right – it is okay to take all OUR money to support yet another failed Socialist/Communist experiment, but not his.

tremors1
1:31 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:31 pm

What an ***. Does he believe he would have made his millions in a socialist or communist country? Not very likely and is he willing to give up his millions and become just another one in the crowd? Doubtful.

Rich Knoch
1:54 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Mark is an idiot . . . . The USA creates over 700,000 new millionaires a year.

These guys and gals quite often come from the middle class of working folks who decided to set out on their own, with a plan.

No other nation on earth provides this many new millionaires a year . . . . possibly the Drug Cartels might, but doubtful as there is one supreme leader who calls the shots, quite similar to a Socialist and/or Communist form of government?

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/21/us-added-700000-new-millionaires-in-2017.html

capricorn1
1:59 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:59 pm

what would you expect from some one who plays make believe for a living?

minaka
2:00 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Why the widespread ignorance about how capitalism has raised the global standard of living, preventing millions of deaths from starvation, cold and disease? Instead of a magic genie, capitalism is presented as a villain while socialism-communism that murdered 100 million in living memory is promoted. What sense does this make???

praireliving
2:14 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:14 pm

I love how rich people who have made their fortune from capitalism are so quick to condemn it. How about they try living in a socialist country for a few years and then get back to us.

USJoeFreedom
2:26 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Irony: calling for the destruction of the very thing that gave you a voice to call for its destruction. It’s far past time to end communist idiots for good and ensure that communists can never rise in America again.

Sandmine1
2:34 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:34 pm

This is rich coming from this guy…….he is a high school graduate that lived near the poverty level in 3rd rate films until he finally broke out with the Avengers in 2012.
He’s another one of those “New” millionaires that all of a sudden has decided he’s a morality scholar for the world because he’s allowed a say in front of a camera.
He’s nothing and a nobody with a load speaker on a stage.

William Merrell
2:39 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:39 pm

Let the idiot return his millions to the poor. As usual, actors are terrible people but ok pretending to be something they are not.

fredk
2:56 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:56 pm

I got mine, screw the rest of you.

He does not realize that communism, climate changeism, socialism, Marxism, Fascism, pure democracy, or progressiveism will eat his fortune, and him is short order. All of what he worked so hard for can disappear in a single day. He is living in a bubble that may soon burst.

safebet
3:00 pm December 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Gee Marky, capitalism has been REALLY good to you.

If this were a socialist nation, many movies won’t even have been made – including some of yours Marky.

Don’t ya just love how all these millionaire libtard actors have NO appreciation for what they’ve been granted?!?

Stick to acting. In the mean time, ****.

