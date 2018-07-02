Millennials would rather live in socialist or communist nation than under capitalism

The majority of millennials would prefer to live in a socialist, communist or fascist nation rather than a capitalistic one, according to a new poll.
In the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation’s “Annual Report on U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism,” 58 percent of the up-and-coming generation opted for one of the three systems, compared to 42 percent who said they were in favor of capitalism.
The most popular socioeconomic order was socialism, with 44 percent support. Communism and fascism received 7 percent support each.
Marion Smith, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, said the report shows millennials are “increasingly turning away from capitalism and toward socialism and even communism as a viable alternative.”
“This troubling turn highlights widespread historical illiteracy in American society regarding socialism and the systemic failure of our education system to teach students about the genocide, destruction, and misery caused by communism since the Bolshevik Revolution one hundred years ago,” Mr. Smith said in a statement.
Millennials are more likely to prefer socialism and communism than the rest of the country. Fifty-nine percent of all respondents chose capitalism as their preferred arrangement, compared to 34 percent who said socialism, 4 percent fascism and 3 percent communism.
Some of communism’s luminaries are admired by millennials. Thirty-one percent said they have a favorable view of Che Guevara, 32 percent Karl Marx, 23 percent Vladimir Lenin and 19 percent Mao Zedong. Joseph Stalin is viewed favorably by just 6 percent.
In the poll, only 33 percent of millennials were able to identify the correct definition of socialism. They fared about as well as the rest of the country, which only successfully identified socialism at a 34 percent clip. Gen Z, the generation after millennials, ―was the most informed group, with 43 percent correctly identifying socialism.
Where millennials struggled compared to other generations was in the identification of capitalism. Just 51 percent correctly said capitalism is the “economic system based on free markets and the rule of law with legal protections for private ownership.” That was by far the lowest of any age cohort. Americans as a whole correctly identified capitalism 67 percent of the time.
Millennials are also less likely to have a negative view of communism. Just 36 percent said they had a “very unfavorable” impression of the system, and only 44 percent said they would be insulted if described as a communist.
As a whole, 56 percent of Americans view communism very unfavorably, and 63 percent would be insulted to be associated with the ideology.
One possible explanation for the millennial infatuation with socialism is that 53 percent of the cohort reports feeling burdened by the economy.
Millennials were the only age group more likely to say America’s economic system “works against me” rather than “works for me.” Gen Z had the most positive impression of the economy, with 66 percent saying it “works for me,” although many of them have yet to enter the workforce.
The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation survey was conducted online from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 by YouGov. It polled 2,300 members of the general public age 16 and above.
idiots period dot end of story.
give them what they want….send them to the communist nation of there choice 1 way ticket only.
Their youthful ignorance is showing. They should quit studying ‘liberal arts’ and learn more economics. . . .or history of socialist/communist countries.
It’s their coddled mentality!! They’re allowed to stay on Mommy & Daddies health insurance until age 26? ***, Yet they want to lower voting age to 16? Free stuff sounds great until you have to pay for it.
So sad that we never seem to learn. I was stationed in West Berlin during the Cold War and was able to see the stark differences between the West and the Warsaw Pact socialistic/communistic systems. The later just stole the souls of the people living there in despair. Socialism/communism sounds altruistic, but has been tried repeatedly and always resulted in tyranny.
“Millennials” wouldn’t feel so “burdened by the economy” if they would quit voting tax and spend Liberals into office! “Rules for Radicals” said they need to keep our youth ignorant and just feed them the indoctrination of the Left…..which our public schools have been doing now for a least two generations. They have no clue as to what those names really mean: Communism, Socialism, Fascism, Marxism. If they did, they would thank God they were not living under those conditions. They all end as being ruled by tyrants with no care as to how the people want to be governed. Wake up, youth of America. Research those terms on your own and find out what they really mean! If you still think they sound better than here, THEN GO THERE, but leave America a Capitalist nation. For those willing to work, it is a good future.
Do you really expect anything different? This is what they’re being taught in the indoctrination centers we call public schools and in colleges across this country. We are looking this country just like they said, from the inside, without firing a shot.
Most millennials are snowflakes. I saw Jessie Waters interview these airheads on his show this past Saturday . The millennials had no clue what July 4th stood for, they did not know who we fought during the Revolutionary War. Many did not know that George Washington was our first President. What a disgrace. I blame the parents for being “too busy” to bring their kids up properly and I blame the parents for allowing their kids to go to public schools and colleges that are communist indoctrination centers.
I saw the same program. I remember when most 4th graders could answer those questions. I assume the school day is just as long as it used to be. So after they spend all day teaching the little darlings, how to put a condom on a banana, how it’s wonderful to be gay, how the USA is the cause of all the worlds problems, and how to pray to Allah, there’s not enough time to teach them anything useful. It’s not much better at home either.
Well…? What are you waiting for, nothings say you can’t leave…and don’t let the door hit you in the A$$ while you are leaving…right?
.. and yet they are still here.
Why?
Encourage them to move to stated country that is NOT Capitalist, oh say, for 4 years and see just how much they like it!
Why 4?
1st year is not really living there yet.
2nd year, you are beginning to see.
3rd year, the reality begins to set in seriously.
4th year, you will either:
… A – Stay, because you like it.
… B – Come home, because you are hungry and want a better life.*
* Just ask any Legal Immigrant that came from Socialist / Communist country the following question: WHY DID YOU WANT TO LEAVE?
“Millennials would rather live in socialist or communist nation than under capitalism..”
Sure they would. They have been prepped to be slaves worshiping idols of the media. They want others to do their thinking and fighting for them. They want a mommy state… Sure! Communism makes sense to them. Just give them their “Soma” (marijuana) instead of vodka and they will make a generation of willing slaves. Many undesirable ones amongst them would be killed off (since they deny themselves the right to bear arms) and we will end up with the new “Lyin Curtain.”
That’s because Millennials are to lazy to work and expect everything on s silver plate. Too many Americans are ignorant of history,not just Millennials
Because millennials are stupid.
Hate the free market? Then MOVE TO NORTH KOREA!!! Sorry, no capitalist Starbucks for you, college punks!!
Patriot at the ready,
Luong the Viet
Here it is: proof positive that the last 60+ years of liberal education and a biased media and Hollywood intervention into politics have created an uneducated mass regarding reality, economics and politics. This is a tragedy in the making, as these happy volunteers for Socialism, imbued with comfortable impressions of their current “rights” would be among the first victims of a Socialist government which would summarily eliminate most of those “rights.” Read history: something for nothing only leads to brutal totalitarianism. Just ask any of their “favorites.”
This is what happens when you have pampered children who have no idea about the real world.