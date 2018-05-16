Millennials shift Democrats even farther to the left

You would think any political theory that resulted in the deaths of 100 million people would have been discredited by now, but socialism is back in style.
The bicentennial of Karl Marx’s birth has coincided with a groundswell of support for the communist theorist’s ideas. Dozens of Democrats running for local office have embraced the socialist label, and national party leaders are advocating bigger government as they jockey for position on the left wing of the party.
Marion Smith, executive director of the nonpartisan Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, said both parties should be able to get behind opposition to Marxism.
“It’s important that neither of America’s two major parties embrace the failed ideology of communism,” Mr. Smith said. “We have 100 years of proof — Marxism doesn’t work.”
Millennials who prefer socialism to capitalism are helping shift the Democratic Party to the left on the economy.
In a speech last week, Hillary Clinton said being a capitalist probably did not help her win the 2016 Democratic nomination against Sen. Bernard Sanders, a Vermont independent and avowed socialist.
“It’s hard to know,” Mrs. Clinton said at the Shared Value Leadership Summit in New York City. “But I mean, if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked, ‘Are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.’ You know, that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!'”
Democrats who have been mentioned as contenders for the 2020 presidential nomination apparently got the memo.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Mr. Sanders have endorsed a “federal jobs guarantee” program introduced last month by Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey.
The legislation would pay every American who wants to work $15 per hour with benefits.
“The federal jobs guarantee is an idea that demands to be taken seriously,” Mr. Booker said in a statement. “Creating an employment guarantee would give all Americans a shot at a day’s work and, by introducing competition into the labor market, raise wages and improve benefits for all workers.”
Mr. Sanders intends to roll out a plan that reportedly would divide America into 12 districts that would give initial approval to regional jobs programs and pass them along to the federal Labor Department for final approval.
Although national leaders of the Democratic Party, with few exceptions, have shied away from the socialist term, candidates running for local office have embraced the label as a badge of honor.
Franklin Bynum recently ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination to become a judge in Houston.
“Yes, I’m running as a socialist,” Mr. Bynum told The New York Times. “I’m a far-left candidate. What I’m trying to do is be a Democrat who actually stands for something and tells people, ‘Here’s how we are going to materially improve conditions in your life.'”
The Democratic Socialists of America reports that membership has grown from about 5,000 to 35,000 since the 2016 elections. The number of chapters has swelled from 40 to 181.
Cultural influence has matched political power.
Newspapers and magazines published paeans to Marx leading up to his 200th birthday on May 5. A New York Times op-ed exclaimed, “Happy birthday, Karl Marx. You were right!” Teen Vogue informed its adolescent readership, “The communist scholar’s ideas are more prevalent than you might realize.”
A report released last year by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation found that the majority of millennials would prefer to live in a socialist or communist country. When asked for their preferred socioeconomic order, 44 percent said socialism, 42 percent said capitalism and 7 percent said communism.
It should come as no surprise that committed socialists see the makings of a long-awaited uprising.
David North, national chairman of the Socialist Equality Party in the United States, said there are “growing signs that a new period of mass revolutionary struggles by the working class has begun.”
In a speech published May 6 by the World Socialist Web Site, Mr. North said the presidential election of Donald Trump is the “most visible and ghoulish expression of the universal degeneracy of the capitalist class.”
“But the ascendancy of Trump is of not only symbolic significance,” he said. “Throughout the 20th century, and especially in the aftermath of World War II, the United States functioned as the ultimate guarantor of the stability and survival of the world capitalist system. It is incapable of playing that role any longer.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Throw this communist snowflake trash out of our Country!
The “Blue States” pay more $$ into the federal government in taxes than they receive back.
The “Red States” receive more $$ federal dollars back than they pay into the federal government.
Now, which group of states would be considered “Lazy Welfare States” ?
Start with South Carolina and procede from there through the other “Lazy Welfare States” surrounding South Carolina. Think RED.
Sure, you Marxist’s pay more taxes because you have a higher per capita income. However, you also consume FAR MORE federal benefits!
http://thefederalist.com/2017/11/17/red-states-tax-takers-blue-states-tax-makers/
Not to mention, “New Moscow” just happens to have the highest poverty rate in the US. Go communism!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckdevore/2016/09/28/why-does-california-have-the-nations-highest-poverty-rate/
Funny because it’s not the red states that are being crushed under their own debt–it’s places like California, New York, and Illinois… what color are those states again?
I’ve been saying it all along: leftists are not even liberals anymore, they are neo-Marxists. And as any dissident of the former Soviet Union will tell you–the only good Marxist is one who has taken the room-temperature challenge.
The Blue states, which worked hard to prevent the southern states (most red) from having any viable industry during the late 1800s to early 1900s as a result of the “war of northern aggression”, thereby reducing the income of the average person, even though those people work longer hours than the average “Blue” State workers. It’s hard to pay taxes when you work on your own farm, and barely make the minimum wage. But do you really want to call farmers “Lazy”?
spaceswimmer, are you blaming the Civil War? Will you next propose reparations to blacks for slavery and the Jim Crow laws?
Blaming the civil war for what? That southern farmers work harder than northern government workers? The point is that Blue state have a higher level of industrialization and capitalization, resulting in higher income among the wealthiest and a larger UPPER middle class, which results in more taxes going to the Federal government. They also have a higher proportion of people on welfare. So the meme of “Blue states are less lazy than Red states” is absolutely false.
As to the north preventing industrialization of the south, providing a 50 year head start, and northern unions being established and pushing for a minimum wage to prevent blacks from taking jobs away, that’s not blame, that’s just facts.
Strange when most of the blue states are also the ones with the higher # of illegal invaders and homeless.
This is scary! It is going to take effort by all us capitalist lovers to change this trend. Educate the young you know, donate to groups that do also.
THe young are not BEING Educated though. They are continually getting brainwashed from Kindergarten all the way through college, by socialist and liberals..
UNBELIEVABLE!! But not surprising given the snowflake millennial’s ignorance of history and their cowardice in their desire to take care of themselves thanks to their communist professors and lazy parents. ALL of them should be forced to live in a communist country for six months or more and watch the movie “Doctor Zhivago”. Wonder how these demanding sissies would react to coming home from college and find another couple of families living in their home, having to share all their stuff and what little food, if any, there is and bare shelves at the grocery store. No safe spaces here, Kiddies. Just the reality that the lying commie politicians that sucked you into “equality for all” don’t give a damn about you and your whining protests will get you a trip to a cruel labor or death camp.
Beginning with Social Security, your knowledge of American history seems a little suspect.
Yours seems completely lacking. Here’s the short-short version: the neo-Marxists (aka the democrat party) have spend $22 TRILLION on “the War on Poverty” since 1964. The poverty rate has remain almost unchanged in that entire time, and had already been drastically reduced PRIOR to the initiation of all of this reckless social spending. Mean, what they have managed to do is obliterate the black family, and seriously impact the traditional family with other failed liberal policies such as no-fault divorce.
How’s that for a history lesson, basilasshat?
[Beginning with Social Security, your knowledge of American history seems a little suspect.]
Basil, exactly where is Caligirl’s ‘lacking of american history’ in her post’? SHE IS right in that many commie/socialist countries have massive issues on food (look at venesualla). And she’s also correct in most of these millenials lack basic understanding of history, since they get TAUGHT the liberal watered down revisionist version….
I’m not sure if you noticed, but America has been a Socialist nation since the 193o’s.
Social Security.
Using tax payments from the more wealthy – who have benefitted from the incredible opportunities to become wealthy that our great nation has provided them – to finance the roads, schools, etc. that benefit all of us.
The list of the socialist benefits to Americans goes on and on . . .
Social Security is going broke. So is Medicare. And our SOCIALIST unfunded liabilities top 210 TRILLION DOLLARS! And almost all of that is due to the socialist nightmare initiated by FDR, ramped up by LBJ, Clinton and Bush, and put on steroids by Obama.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/10/10/your-pension-is-a-lie-theres-210-trillion-of-liabilities-our-government-cant-fulfill/
America, as in the United States, has NEVER been a socialist nation. For that matter, Denmark isn’t a socialist nation either, which is why they told Bernie Sanders to S-T-F-U and insisted that he STOP calling them a socialist nation.
Socialism is basically a system of government where the state owns and/or controls the means of production, distribution, and sale. Do we have that in the United States? No. Have we ever had that in the United States? No. So what’s an example of a state that DOES own and control the means of production, distribution, and sale? Here’s a hint: Venezuela. How was Venezuela when it was a capitalist country? They were doing quite well and it was a nice place to visit. How are they doing now that they are a socialist country? As President Trump would say: it’s a SHlTHOLE!
President Trump was 100% right when he said, “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been FAITHFULLY implemented.”
Umm What?? just cause we have social security (a PONSI scheme from my pov), does NOT MAKE us a socialist nation.
It’s interesting that today’s modern socialist even exists, when one can see plainly that other experiments in socialism have failed so miserably. The most recent example
Being Venezuela. Are they really under the delusion that as part of coddled, limp- wristed, entitled and perpetually offended generation they can do Socialism better Where all others have failed? I hate to remind these people that when socialism degrades to Communism, they will be expected to work, and work hard, something they won’t and can’t fathom doing.
Thank you for noting that there is a difference between Socialism and Communism. Many people do not understand that.
However, Socialism is an economic form and Communism is a government form. Therefore, a country could have a Capitalist economy and a Communist government. China is a pretty likely example of that. They are Totalitarian Communists and increasingly savvy at Capitalism. Many European nations PLUS the United States have Democratically elected governments and Socialist elements. Think Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, roads and schools and Police Departments and Fire Departments financed by tax dollars – paid mostly by wealthy Americans who hopefully recognize that America has provided them the opportunity to become wealthy – and they hopefully don’t mind repaying this great nation through their taxes.
Socialism is very attractive to those who are unwilling to take responsibility for their own actions. It is also attractive to those who don’t bother looking at the costs associated with it. Especially since the social costs may not be seen for 1 or 2 generations. Social Security (starting in the 30s) is directly responsible for the break down in the family in the 60’s and 70’s, as parent’s stopped understanding the link between having adult (successful) children and having a comfortable old age. That link still exists, but adults put the burden on other people’s children via social security. (benefit = old age security, cost = breakdown in family values)
Unemployment insurance reduces the need for people to save, triggering debt driven stress, and reducing the willingness of people to understand their employers needs.
Police and Fire financed by tax dollars ends up creating the war mentality seen in minority neighbor hoods, reduces community engagement (fire brigades and community watch) and self protection responsibility.
Roads have contributed to greenhouse gasses while enhancing economic opportunity (least negative of your examples).
Schools have been taken over by lazy people, who want easy jobs, with long vacations, in which they cannot be judged. Many teachers still are dedicated, fewer each year, but NO teacher can be really good if they have no life experience to pass on to the children.
Admittedly, unfettered capitalism has its own problems, which is why the US was so successful. The US, being a strongly Christian nation, always brought social pressure to bear on the better off to help the less well off people. Without that national morality, ALL economic systems become dominated by sociopaths, which is why socialism always devolves into communism or fascism, sooner or later, and why all dedicated socialists and communists are so dead set against religion.
I get SO TIRED of liberal IDIOTS equating police and fire protection with SOCIALISM. It is NOT socialism. FREE people in a FREE society VOTE to fund police and fire protection to make their societies better, safer places. These taxes are NOT imposed from an all-powerful government–they are VOLUNTARILY voted into existence by FREE people who FREELY take on that obligation, which is quite different from some all-powerful government decreeing that you WILL pay for (whatever) then CONFISCATING the money from you by means of controlling EVERYTHING–including the means of production, distribution, and the labor of those who produce both. Nice try, IDIOT, but you missed the mark by a (Communist) country mile!
[I get SO TIRED of liberal IDIOTS equating police and fire protection with SOCIALISM. It is NOT socialism. FREE people in a FREE society VOTE to fund police and fire protection to make their societies better, safer places.]
Exactly teabag. I get to vote on various levvies/bond issues for funding to the cops/fire/schools.. They are not just foisted on me without my vote..
[Are they really under the delusion that as part of coddled, limp- wristed, entitled and perpetually offended generation they can do Socialism better Where all others have failed? ]
And yes DBavis, they ARE that delusional..
Socialism rewards those who are lazy where someone else does the work and shares their results with others who don’t work as hard. In essence, it’s a system that rewards less effort as everyone gets rewards regardless of effort or results. Capitalism rewards those who work hard and achieve results that others want and will pay for. Students hanging around college campuses think that socialism sounds good as sold to them by socialist instructors. But, in the real world, socialism always is lacking in motivation to work, incentive to do good work, and in providing inspiration to make things better. Socialism fails real world tests. Capitalism wins real world tests by achieving the best results.
Good point. Look at how many technological innovations Captalistic societies have created, vs how FEW that have been created by socialistic nations..
The thing is – about Karl Marx – he was lazy and lived off of Friedrich Engels. Who’s father owned a large textile Factory in Manchester, England. Engels supported Marx financially, supposedly so Marx could write his books. His parents were Pietist Protestants and Engels was raised accordingly. However, as Engels grew up, he developed Atheistic beliefs and his relationship with his parents became strained. His mother wrote to him of her concerns. She said that he had “really gone too far” and “begged” him “to proceed no further.”
And it appears that Marx adopted Engles’ ideas. Some now say Marx, copied Engles and that Engles was the brainchild, and not Marx.
This is what happens when you let Leftist LOONS take control of the public schools and turn them into indoctrination SHEEP FACTORIES designed to mass-produce GOOD little Communists who can’t think and therefore will NEVER question the wisdom of their Communist masters. History? What’s THAT? You think the Millennials were EVER taught the sorry history of Communism in the 20th Century, with its MASS MURDERS and imprisonment of MILLIONS in slave labor camps? NO! They’ve been taught that Communism = social JUSTICE, that it makes people “free and equal,” EXACTLY like the SHEEP were taught to believe in Orwell’s “Animal Farm!”
One of the MOST chilling and unforgettable scenes in the “live animal” version movie of “Animal Farm” is the flock of sheep standing there listening to the PIGS extoll the virtues of Communism and bleating along in unison, “Free and E-e-e-e-e-e-e-qual!” We’re now seeing that play out in the Millennials, God help us–AND them! I very much fear we will soon be DONE as a Free Republic. Because we already have MILLIONS of these Leftist-indoctrinated BOTS out there voting, and by the time we can reverse course and start teaching kids the TRUTH again, THESE bots will ALREADY have VOTED the Communists into power, and those future generations will NEVER be taught the truth. They will be SLAVES because of the apathy and indifference that allowed this to happen in the FIRST PLACE.
And the sadder part is they don’t REALIZE what they are doing, cause they just don’t KNOW ANY better.
The millennials are idiots, a product of our public education and university systems. Only an idiot would throw away the most free and successful society in history for the horrors of socialism. Karl Marx was the ultimate freeloader, having spent the entirety of his life sponging off of his “friend” Frederick Engels. A worthless ***, just like these millenials. . .
This is actually a great idea provided all the other handouts are eliminated. It is estimated that food stamps, rental, child and health care assistance are equivalent to $30/hr tax free. A $15 taxable wage would save the country billions
Sorry but i disagree. NOT EVERY JOB is worth 15/hr..