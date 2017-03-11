Millennials ‘schooled’ on adulthood

A school in Oregon is now offering classes to teach Millennials basic skills required to function as adults.
A psychotherapist and a school teacher teamed up to form an “adulting school” in Portland, Oregon. The first classes were held last November.
Janice Crouse of Concerned Women for America suspects the breakdown of the family structure has put Millennials at a disadvantage when it comes to learning adult skills they might have learned from their parents.
“Most of these young people who are not functioning very well have not had parents,” she tells OneNewsNow. “There’s no father in the home, and the mother is trying to survive, having to work and do the work of two people and be a parent and a homemaker at the same time.”
Subjects taught at “adulting” school include money management, time management, personal relationships, and even how to make a meal, according to odditycentral.com.
Crouse recalls when schools taught students skills they would need in adulthood, but she says that is now lacking in education.
“I think of my grandchildren, for instance,” she says. “They don’t know how to sew. If there’s something ripped on their clothes, or a button off or something like that, they bring it to my house. And I think that’s hilarious. But I had home economics way back when.”
In fact, the psychotherapist staets in the story that students are lacking some basic skills after schools dropped home economics courses.
Practical and needed by many.
Not sure I agree with you….. Look what Spock created with his bullhockey. I put up with his indoctrinated and uneducated spawn in the AF. Technical manuals rewritten to look like comic books so they could learn to work on a 3 million buck airplane……
If Johnny can’t read or write, America has a problem. If Johnny can’t cook his own food, Johnny is in trouble. Seeing the students who come into a community college totally ill prepared for anything past 6th grade math, 6th grade reading skills(with an inability to read words that they have never seen), maybe 8th grade writing skills, zero logic skills, nearly zero desire to learn, an immense feeling of self worth and entitlement, and zero life skills. Many could not use a hammer or a tape measure nor understand how much tax they would pay on a large purchase to the point where many actually say that the tax would be more than the car, but they sure can text their friends on their iPhones! Life skills used to be taught by home economics instructors, check books and taxes were just part of early math, and how to use a hammer, saw, tape measure, etc. by Dads and shop teachers. What are we paying for in schools today…Oh! I forgot those great self-worths, their thinking that everything should be fair and equal in outcome, a belief that everyone has a “right” to “love” whoever and whatever they want,and their complete indoctrination in environment and a dependence on big government!
Yes. You guessed it. My grandchildren don’t go to government schools and they have parents and us to teach them about God, arts and sciences and life.
Here’s a newsflash: Immigrant Jose can’t read either. Neither Spanish nor English. But not to worry. We will always need ditch diggers.
re usafoldsarge: As I have stated before, perhaps “ad nauseam”, the damage done by B. Spock to the american family unit cannot be ignored or unfortunately rectified.
As noted by many here the family unit is now Big Brother. Mom and Dad are so retro and besides they pass on but ole uncle Sugar will always be there.
Pubic edukayshun at its best.
It’s amazing what an unrestricted INDOCTRINATION system can do in 50 years isn’t it?
Go back to education like we had in the 50’s and most of today’s foolishness will disappear.
Don’t forget the morals and ethics they are living by today. Won’t work on their polluted minds.
I am high school class of ’64. I was on a college prep curriculum but still took both wood and metal shop, basic business contract law to learn how to keep a check book, get a car/house loan and prepare a 1040 tax return. All through my schooling, our grammar was corrected by every teacher regardless of subject. Reading was stressed at every grade because if we could read and comprehend well, we could teach ourselves anything in the future. You are so right, 1950s lesson plans will solve the problem.
Small world SpiderMike. I am same year had same lesson plan except for metal shop, same grammar teachers for sure. I was even in Oregon at the time. Best teacher was 1st and 2nd grade in real small school and I mean real small public school. And I mean best was Mrs Jardine God rest her soul.
Behold the results of the Liberals’ attack on traditional families–an entire generation of dysfunctional snowflakes who don’t know how to be adults–much LESS parents!
This is what years of pushing feminism, sexual promiscuity, “alternative” lifestyles, “gay rights” and all the OTHER garbage the liberals have foisted on our society in the name of “tolerance” and PC–not to mention encouraging fathers to abandon their families so the Welfare State will take care of them–has had a tremendously deleterious effect on the traditional family structure that has been the cornerstone of civilized society since the dawn of time.
Thanks to the loony left, broken homes, and kids being raised in poverty by single mothers are the RULE rather than the exception. People need to realize this stuff is DESIGNED to weaken and break down our society, making people more and more dependent on the all-powerful government, so we will fall prey to the loony left’s more totalitarian wing. This is the “utopia” the loony left always seeks, and destruction of the traditional family is the place they always start!
The crown jewel in the early liberalization of America was the “NO FAULT DIVORCE”
Sounded good at the time to a lot of people that made poor choices in their own lives.
certainly can be blamed for entirely too many of Americas Cultural problem now though.
“not to mention encouraging fathers to abandon their families”
Am sorry to see you passing on liberal propaganda
If a man has sex with his wife in the marriage and she wants to rule, she need only call it rape
If a married woman wants to abort the children she need not get the husband and fathers permission
If a married woman wants a divorce she need only accuse the husband of domestic violence to get a restraining order by a showing of nothing more than saying she is afraid, to have him thrown into the street, with NOTHING.
70% of all divorces are filed by the wife and in some years, nation wide, it is 80%
Why?
Because if she wants to be paid for breaking her commitment she needs to get custody of the children for the child support, and when the mother does not want to share custody of the children she has a 99% of getting what she wanted.
The fact is fighting to remain in the children’s life is a sure path to ruin which the state escalates it war on fathers at every level, some have been jailed for sending a birthday card, or just calling to talk to their child on the wrong day
This is done to MILLIONS of fathers everyday in this country
And as proof of how well the public has swallowed the propaganda is their reaction to this factual statement
The children belong to the father by the right of marriage
Crusty, the crown jewel of self destruction was in 1973. 60 million babies have been murdered by methods not allowed to be used on mass murderers. What is life worth then if even the life of the unborn is meaningless?
From ‘Agenda’:
In 1992 at a Communist meeting at UC Berkley a meeting was held where the Communist movement wanted to change their game plan and revert to a Cloward and Piven form of attack against the US in destroying the country from within.
They outlined their plan and agenda:
1. Infiltrate the institutions of America to influence us on which way they wanted us to go.
2. To destroy our families, they wanted to promote cohabitation instead of marriage,
3. To get children away into Gov’t. programs at the earliest age possible,
4. And get behind the feminist movement, and they felt that women had become very dissatisfied with marriage and motherhood.
5. They wanted to destroy business by supporting the environmental movement; they felt that the environmental movement was the only vehicle capable of creating enough regulation and red tape to discourage business growth.
6. Finally to destroy our culture of religion and morality, if they could get Americans to accept homosexuality, they thought it would begin to extinguish our countries moral values.
And where are we today???
Semper Vigilo, Fortis, Paratus et Fidelis
Some of these kids of every background have not had parents even though they have good Parents. They are not allowed to.
The latest surrogate Parent that has been imposed upon us all is unneeded, unwanted, un-invited, and plain uneducated in parenting (among a long list of everything else).
Pardon me but I woke up cranky this morning and I can’t seem to shake it.
I’m surprised that the Millies are even pottie trained….are they?
Considering the trashy messes they leave after one of their ‘protests’ I don’t think so.
Have you heard their potty mouth language. Proves evolution, their excrement tract is evolving into a circle.
It’s certainly a good thing that a Teacher is doing the instruction – since a psychotherapist has NO Grasp of Reality… Basic, functional coursework has disappeared from the school system: how to read a bank statement and balance a checkbook is no longer part of the Basic Math Classes. Home Economics has disappeared (basic cooking, cleaning, sewing, and Grocery Shopping). Shop & Auto classes have been pretty well removed from the curriculum, so our kids don’t know how to make or fix anything. How to act during a Traffic Stop is finally being reintegrated back into Some school systems – although it needs to be mandatory country-wide. Now, the teachers have to instruct based on the “Common Core” and the “S.O.L.” (Standards Of Learning) Note: Where I come from S.O.L. meant something entirely different – although the kids being instructed to those “standards” are, in fact, S**t Outta Luck in both today’s and tomorrow’s world.
Well, Chief, a familiar refrain from our days in the military!!!!!!!!!!
You have got to be schmitting me!!~!!!!!!!!!!From the kids of Dr. Spock to the kids needing safe spaces……..
In home schooling circles these are called ‘life skills’ and are an important part of the curriculum of a well rounded and well educated child. No surprise the public schools don’t teach this stuff regularly.
What is interesting in this article is the reason they see causing these young people to not have life skills: lack of a two parent household. So, liberals, evidently the two parent, mom and dad, household really is the best for the children and helps prepare them for life. That admission has to hurt.
I came from a four-parent family: Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandad. Grandma and Grandad were best at it, Mom was darned good, Dad… well.
Until now I didn’t realize how lucky I was (so were my 4 bros and 2 sisses). There’s only one of the original four left. Guess who?
Luckily, many of the self-absorbed Socialist Democrats are opting out of having kids and regrettably opting for ridding themselves of their unwanted offspring.
I knew an older guy that lived in ghetto. This made him angry at his own people. Truck would come through passing out free vegetables. Older residents would come out to get them. Younger would not because they did not know how to cook them. Diet was soda and chips. 13 year old mothers, 26 year old grandmothers.
That is a sad story.
not sure a ‘professional’ ‘teacher’ and a psychotherapist are the correct presenters for this material. could be another front for deep behavior modification. better an outside course taught by people who live and function beyond the bubble. . .
As the father of 2 “millennials” , I find the concept of such a school intriguing, but the fact that it is needed is disturbing. I think that not enough parents want to prepare their children for adulthood: they coddle their children, and provide too much. As a result, their kids get older, but never “grow up”. they expect everything to be easy, are not ready for the trials of adulthood and get discouraged they first time they taste failure or difficulty, and that is what I find most disturbing.
Right from the beginning, my wife and I adopted the approach that were were not raising children we were raising adults. While both got plenty of love, and attention, our 2 children were raised to be ready for adulthood. Growing up they knew that we had expectations for them and held them to a certain standard. For example: when they wanted to drive they had to earn the money to buy a car. Both had a job throughout high school and both paid for their own college. Both know how to cook, manage a house and maintain a budget. Above all, they learned what life as an adult was all about.
Phil, great job! Continue the good work on the grandkids!
Need we say more about today’s society.The erosion of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts,the deterioration of our public school system,and the removal of any moral authority in government.The basic survival skills needed to survive without the dependence on high technology.YES,we’ve come a long way baby,but are we better off?
Pls don’t tell me they’ve goofed up the Boy Scouts too. How did they do that?
I’m afraid they have, MichaelJ. Caving to gay agenda demands, they not only allow gay scouts, but gay scout MASTERS–just the guy you want camping out in the woods with your 12-16 year old, right?
Got it. Thanks, oleteabag. No I wouldn’t want that for my son at that age.
Does the same sort of thing happen with the Brownies or Girl Scouts, and lesbian troop leaders, do you know?
I haven’t heard or seen anything about similar stuff with the Girl Scouts and Brownies, but it’s possible.
Been saying for years that schools should be teaching Home Economics like they did in the fiftys.
Problem is today we’ve coddled our kids so much that they don’t know how to
act like adults. And the language! They say words we wouldn’t dare say in the presence of
an adult let alone a girl. I can remember that one of our ways to rebell was to start smoking.
Schools, Hollywood, the MSM, Leftist ‘churches’, etc., are all problems. But don’t neglect a more fundamental fact — in 1965, almost 90% of the US population were European whites. Today, 40% of the US population are non-whites. These are genetically different people from the Historic American People, and they don’t think or act in the same ways, and they never will.
[Sarcasm alert – don’t explode until the end.] Oh, but the kids are taught very useful skills, such as putting condoms on bananas, celebrating perversion, identifying microagressions, shouting down anyone they don’t like, staging protests, trashing property…. So many skills, so little time to teach them. Let’s stage a teachers’ walkout to protest lack of time and money for all this. [Yes, yes, the “very useful” was sarcasm.]
Dang, yer Good!
SO the snowflakes need lessons in adulter(hahahahahahahahahahaha) if they cannot handle things then they need to find a new home like in a team camp of maybe even a cave.
What happened to the parents of these kids. It wasn’t all Dr. Spock as my mother read his book and I grew up just fine as did my siblings.
Wow, a whole class on how to be an adult. My dad summed it up in four short sentences. Work hard at what ever you do. Take care of your family and friends. Let the bible be you guide and always honor God. Take responsibility for your actions. I didn’t need any more.
Seams to me that teachers cannot teach what they do not know themselves.
Unfortunately they can’t teach what you already know either, lebaenyaw. And some of them don’t want to teach what you already know, either.
“Post Graduate Classes in Adulthood”speaks volumes of how poor and misdirected are our educational systems. Don’t let the course description title fool you; It’s just another excuse to continue the liberal, socialist indoctrination process.
Something needs to be done that is for sure. Most of these ‘kids” are more like small children. If they can’t find it on their phone it doesn’t exist. My children are 24 and 19 and it still amazes them that I can figure the tip in my head when we are in a restaurant. Those teachers might want to start by teaching these kids how to dress, starting with the boys and the fact that life exists out of basketball shorts. I was driving past the high school that my children graduated from and couldn’t believe how the students were dressed. The middle of winter (and not one of the mild days) and more than one was wearing basketball shorts, a t-shirt and no jacket. I mean God bless him that he doesn’t catch pneumonia but what if he had to spend more than 1 minute outside? The girls weren’t much better. The problem is when you tell them they need to get dressed for any other occasion they have no clue what to wear if they even own something appropriate. Makes you wonder how any of them ever get a job, that is if they ever consider working for their own money instead of sponging off Mom and Dad.
Back in the day a lot of kids grew up in a one parent home – mostly moms but some dads as well. We figured that we had the time they were home, usually until about 18, when they went to college or to work, to teach them the skills they needed to live on their own – cooking, cleaning, laundry, sewing enough to mend their clothing, keeping a budget and paying bills, work on the car, order and pay in a restaurant (we didn’t go out much back then), have good telephone manners (no cell phones) as well as how to be respectful. Our kids went out in the world equipped to handle themselves and have good job ethics. We look at them now – successful in their businesses, most are grandparents and we’re mighty proud of them. Wonder if those Millennials will be able to say the same when they’re great-grandparents and are looking at what came after them.
They won’t . I guarantee it. One to three percent of them might have what we have. They were coddled and given everything. Many of them never wanted to work in the summers or a couple of days a week during the school year but they want the best clothes, cell phones, tv in their rooms, and cars. They have no social skills or how to court because of texting, gaming and social media. They don’t attend church of any affiliation. They go off to college ill prepared in every area and are prime for indoctrination. Hook ups, alcohol and drugs run rampant. They graduate and
any are lost because the party is over. When many of us were looking to settle down, they are still on party trail. Marriage is delayed or doesn’t happen at all. If things don’t change soon, the future doesn’t look bright.
Observation from a Ph.D. Physicist. We would do much better to go back to the curriculum I had in high school from 1954 -1958 The millennials have definitely been shortchanged in this socialist dominated curriculum.
Yes, they have, Adjunct–with VERY little attention to basic literacy, such as being able to write a coherent sentence and spell the words correctly, or figure the tip on a restaurant check.
But they can quote chapter and VERSE of the PC LIBERAL DOGMA that has been POURED into their heads their whole lives by these “educators.”
I call the Public Schools “sheep factories”, because that is what they ARE, and what they are producing: Dumbed-down, compliant SHEEP who have been thoroughly BRAINWASHED to believe all that liberal GARBAGE is “truth.”
To solve a large number of problems in America today, take this advice:
1. Graduate from college.
2. Get married to that one person God created just for you.
3. If you want, have a baby.
Do these steps IN ORDER, one through three. No rearranging the sequence.
In order to graduate from college, work you tail off studying hard. And working hard to pay your own way; giving you valuable experience.
Carefully discover and follow the path God has for your life. If your future mate is doing the same, the two of you will “automatically” meet.
Once you have the education required to hold a good-paying job and are married to the one and only right mate, share your love with a child and bless them with your time and attention so they will also follow a similar plan for their life.