Millennials ‘schooled’ on adulthood

A school in Oregon is now offering classes to teach Millennials basic skills required to function as adults.

A psychotherapist and a school teacher teamed up to form an “adulting school” in Portland, Oregon. The first classes were held last November.

Janice Crouse of Concerned Women for America suspects the breakdown of the family structure has put Millennials at a disadvantage when it comes to learning adult skills they might have learned from their parents.

“Most of these young people who are not functioning very well have not had parents,” she tells OneNewsNow. “There’s no father in the home, and the mother is trying to survive, having to work and do the work of two people and be a parent and a homemaker at the same time.”

Subjects taught at “adulting” school include money management, time management, personal relationships, and even how to make a meal, according to odditycentral.com.

Crouse recalls when schools taught students skills they would need in adulthood, but she says that is now lacking in education.

“I think of my grandchildren, for instance,” she says. “They don’t know how to sew. If there’s something ripped on their clothes, or a button off or something like that, they bring it to my house. And I think that’s hilarious. But I had home economics way back when.”

In fact, the psychotherapist staets in the story that students are lacking some basic skills after schools dropped home economics courses.

