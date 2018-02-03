Millennials say Donald Trump blows and they can do better

Sixty-three percent of millennials think America’s headed in the wrong direction, 63 percent think President Donald Trump is doing a poor job of leading — that he pretty much blows as commander-in-chief — and 61 percent say Congress is doing a pretty crappy job, too.
Meanwhile, the majority of ’em think they can do better at politics, and change the country for the good.
In other words: Millennials by and large, by the NBC News/GenForward numbers, think they’re the best answer for America.
These are the people who want socialism, remember.
These are the people who, in November, told YouGov pollsters with a 45 percent voice “they would prefer to live in a socialist country compared to the 42 percent who said they preferred a capitalist one,” as Fox News reported.
Another 7 percent said at the time they’d actually like a communist country.
But these guys think they know best how to save America from itself?
Apparently so, in this newest poll.
NBC notes: Millennials “have an optimistic view when it comes to their own political efficacy. Six in 10 think they have the skills and knowledge necessary to participate in politics. … Sixty-three percent of millennials also think that by participating in politics, they can make a difference.”
Yes. But the question is: What kind of difference?
Morphing the democratic-republic into a socialist-communist disaster is not a good direction to take. Truly, if millennials really want to help America, they should do so — by reading the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and original writings of our founders.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
No surprise that lumpen-bulk of “millenial” delusionals can’t figure out which way is up!
Plus most believe the government should give them everything for free. Isn’t that Bernie Sanders Socialism????
Actually, I think it was first proposed by Homer Simpson in the episode, Trash of the Titans, where he ran to be the head of Waste Management in Springfield. He ran under the slogan of, “Can’t Someone Else Do It?” promising a whole host of new services for the customers. He won the election, but then ended up blowing the entire annual budget in only month. So there you go–Bernie Sander, hero of millennial slacktivists, got his entire platform from a 1998 episode of The Simpsons.
This is what you get when you allow your government and government funded educational system to be taken over by guilt-ridden, guilt inducing, Self-hating, America hating, envious people who are as divided and torn inside as the multiculturalism they worship and preach on the outside. The equality they seek is just the historical proven equal poverty of the socialist communist state of secular two dimensional people of just body and mind, sans three dimensional people with the spirit to overcome, not surrender to the 15 second passion of the day. Their short term immediate gratification mindsets lead to short term irrelevant successes and either short term drug death lives or long term disablement to ever be able to leave this world a better place than whence they arrived. Sad indeed that 63 percent of our children have either had their American minds and spirits media stolen, or educationally stolen to think only in terms of victimhood, social dependency, and social CONSUMPTION, having no knowledge of how to live in a self-rewarding CREATOR reflected image that fulfills the design and purpose for which they were created.
Mills need to get out of papa’s basement before they can criticize, ie GROW UP and learn how to think rather than rely on the leftist propaganda that they were fed for the last 4-6 years!
The millennial snowflakes are taught by communist professors and the millennials cannot think on their own. So what does one expect, from these “useful idiots”.
How useful are they, really. Idiots, sure.
First of all, they can vote. Then they can become teachers, religious leaders, MSM writers/reporters, Hollywood types, politicians, etc. Just like their pathetic parents have.
They all been indoctrinated. They should all move to where they do not have to earn a living having been leaches off of their parents all of their lives. Their parents should have taught them the value of the dollars and where it comes from. I feel sorry for those that settle for the easy way out.
If the millennials want socialism so bad they should go live in Venezuela for say two years to see how they like it. Because of socialism the economy of Venezuela is no longer there the people are all but eating each other to live, reports have come out where the people have been catching dogs and cats and rats just to have meat on the table. Yeah communist rule is so great where only the upper one half percent have anything good on the table. Those millennials do not know what they are doing, they think they are smart but they are too young go remember the Berlin wall and all the people that died because of it.
If they want Socialism so bad perhaps they should move to Russia.
Russia isn’t a socialist/communist government anymore, which is exactly why Russia and Putin are so hated by the left.
Are these the same millennials that eat Tide Pods?
bravo!
DAMNIT! Beat me to it.
if you do away with smart phones and networks the millennials would would do a jim jones and drink the kool aid.
none of them have any common sense smarts about them they would not survive in the real world of life.
Yeah, and the same pollsters said Pres. Trump would loose by a wide margin…
Millennials are confused and uninformed… living in a cocoon of insulated from the real world. They feed on a diet of MSM and liberal Icons to form their opinion.
Most Millennials can’t tell you the names of their representatives or what Trump’s policies actually are…. They are ignorant dupes; too, lazy to pay attention to what is actually happening. They sheepishly rely on the FAKE NEWS networks to tell them with how they should think and react.
They don’t even know what day it is. See the interviews of many of them on Monday about what they thought of President Trump’s SOTU address, which didn’t happen until Tuesday evening.
Typical brain dead,useful idiots created by progressives who indoctrinated them in public,government schools.
Another NBC poll critical of our President. Big Yawn. The Nothing But Clinton network has No Bloody Credibility.
What concerns me is that one day those Millennials will be running our America! Now that is frightening!
These are the same kids that have a problem figuring out what sex they are and they “think” they can do a better job? ROFLMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!
6 in 10 millennials are ignorant morons, the other 4 are just plain stupid.
They needed puppies and crayons when Trump won the election. Every campus has to have a safe space. Well, there are no safe spaces in the real world. Putin and Xi Jinping would eat these pansies alive.
Arrogance and ignorance is a deadly combination. The millennials pride themselves on being free thinkers, yet they are the most closed minded generation in history. Useful idiots are what they are to the George Soros’s of the world.
Hate to say it, too many Millennials are a suicidal mix of naiveté and mega arrogance (aka hubris) who when they get into trouble look for someone to wipe their butts. And they expect their socialist ideologues will do it. Good luck. Learn history. However, I’m thankful there’s a small mutation among them… with real brains, heart and courage.
‘The goal of socialism is communism.’ Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
The goal of communism it to enslave the people to serve the political elite, rule by terror, and make everyone equally miserable. Ask anyone who ever lived in the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, The German Democratic Republic, Democratic Kampuchea, etc.
The millennials are the product of a broken education system. Left wing socialist teachers and professors have infiltrated the schools and universities and spread their lies. If they are so keen on a socialist/communist country, but obviously have never been to one, maybe they should receive a free trip to North Korea and see how they like it.
Prisons are full of people who they think they are the smartest people on earth.