Millennials say Donald Trump blows and they can do better

Sixty-three percent of millennials think America’s headed in the wrong direction, 63 percent think President Donald Trump is doing a poor job of leading — that he pretty much blows as commander-in-chief — and 61 percent say Congress is doing a pretty crappy job, too.

Meanwhile, the majority of ’em think they can do better at politics, and change the country for the good.

In other words: Millennials by and large, by the NBC News/GenForward numbers, think they’re the best answer for America.

These are the people who want socialism, remember.

These are the people who, in November, told YouGov pollsters with a 45 percent voice “they would prefer to live in a socialist country compared to the 42 percent who said they preferred a capitalist one,” as Fox News reported.

Another 7 percent said at the time they’d actually like a communist country.

But these guys think they know best how to save America from itself?

Apparently so, in this newest poll.

NBC notes: Millennials “have an optimistic view when it comes to their own political efficacy. Six in 10 think they have the skills and knowledge necessary to participate in politics. … Sixty-three percent of millennials also think that by participating in politics, they can make a difference.”

Yes. But the question is: What kind of difference?

Morphing the democratic-republic into a socialist-communist disaster is not a good direction to take. Truly, if millennials really want to help America, they should do so — by reading the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and original writings of our founders.

Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

