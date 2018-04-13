Millennials say adulthood can wait. Can YOU wait for them to grow up?

More young adults are living with their parents than at any time in the last 75 years and the reason isn’t just laziness or job opportunities.

The pop culture image of a 30-year-old man-boy hacking away on a laptop in his mother’s basement isn’t that far off according to numbers put out by the Pew Research Center.

In 2016, 33 percent of 25-29 year-olds still lived with their parents or grandparents. That same year, for the first time in well over a century, living with parents was the number one most common living arrangement for the 19-34 year-old set.

Christian apologist Alex McFarland, who talks to audiences of Millenials across the nation, says today’s young adults just don’t want to grow up.

“There’s become, over the last several years, the growth of adolescent culture,” he observes. “What 50 years ago was just a summer of being crazy, free teenagers, now adolescence really stretches from about a low of seven or eight years old to a high of 35 or even 40.”

He says economics plays a part – it’s getting more and more expensive to start a new household – but having hours and hours of entertainment available, on demand, has many young adults – especially men – in no hurry to leave the nest.

“Our mission in life – our calling, really – is not merely to have ‘fun’ or to be entertained,” McFarland stresses, “but to do something with our lives.”

At heart, as with every social ill, he says, this is in the end a spiritual problem.

“Part of this pervasive, culture-wide failure to launch,” the Christian apologist warns, “is all tied to the breakdown of the family and really the diminished value that our culture has placed on marriage and family.”

