Millennials say adulthood can wait. Can YOU wait for them to grow up?

More young adults are living with their parents than at any time in the last 75 years and the reason isn’t just laziness or job opportunities.
The pop culture image of a 30-year-old man-boy hacking away on a laptop in his mother’s basement isn’t that far off according to numbers put out by the Pew Research Center.
In 2016, 33 percent of 25-29 year-olds still lived with their parents or grandparents. That same year, for the first time in well over a century, living with parents was the number one most common living arrangement for the 19-34 year-old set.
Christian apologist Alex McFarland, who talks to audiences of Millenials across the nation, says today’s young adults just don’t want to grow up.
“There’s become, over the last several years, the growth of adolescent culture,” he observes. “What 50 years ago was just a summer of being crazy, free teenagers, now adolescence really stretches from about a low of seven or eight years old to a high of 35 or even 40.”
He says economics plays a part – it’s getting more and more expensive to start a new household – but having hours and hours of entertainment available, on demand, has many young adults – especially men – in no hurry to leave the nest.
“Our mission in life – our calling, really – is not merely to have ‘fun’ or to be entertained,” McFarland stresses, “but to do something with our lives.”
At heart, as with every social ill, he says, this is in the end a spiritual problem.
“Part of this pervasive, culture-wide failure to launch,” the Christian apologist warns, “is all tied to the breakdown of the family and really the diminished value that our culture has placed on marriage and family.”
Well, the “shape up or die” scenario will be staring them in the face when Busters (the group immediately following the Boomers) start retiring due to losing ability to work….
My friend, they come out of high school already having lost the ability to work. They are useless coming right out of the gate. I always impressed on my three daughters that, today, all you need is a decent work ethic and you will NEVER be out of a job … unless you don’t want one. So far, after many years, my advice has held true for them: they are all doing well.
Millennials: Snowflakes; Snowflakes; Snowflakes. Keep your heads buried in your cell phones millennial snowflakes. Staring at your cell phones every 20 seconds, suffering from microaggressions and being the communists that you are, you will never be able to hold a job!
If adulthood can wait DO NOT complain about political decisions!!!
These children are easily mislead astray into demonic thought and leftist narrative, having flunked history and not seeing that they will move us to communism like Venezuela. Must learn to research, see beyond end of nose.
They don’t get taught any history … any history worth its weight. Even when I was in high school (back in the mid 1960’s), ONLY in the 10th grade did we get AMERICAN history. Even then, there was Black History month and, eventually Latin History week/month. Today, we have a special time for everybody-and-his-uncle history … everybody but OURS! And people wonder why kids today are such idiots? They are being taught to be “needy” and be dependent on the Government for every little thing. And this is what is going to take over the country … if we make it that far.
I think this is true. More and more adult children are reluctant to leave home and take on lives as independent adults. We have 3 kids at home ages 17,23, and 25. Mind ya, the 17 year old is in her senior year in highschool. The 25 yr. old has managed to leave twice to fly cross country to his girl friend’s for extended visits, and says he plans to move where she lives, eventually.
However, the Two older boys do actually live in our basement. The boys are Christians and registered as Republican, and they vote. Our 17 tears old will soon be 18, so she can register. she p
ans to register as Republican as well. So we are proud of them all for that.
These little twerps have refused to grow up; refused any personal responsibility; refused to earn anything, rather demanding everything be given to them! Remember, the all got a trophy for “showingup”. Why change now? Our future, with these whiners getting in charge of anything, is a disaster waiting to happen!
This is a big reason why women are rising to power: men have given up. They don’t want to grow up and take any sort of responsibility! The women look around, don’t see anything happening and figure “SOMEBODY’s got to do it” and just take it! Can you blame them? Somebody’s got to run the show. They are improving themselves, while men are sitting in “mommy’s basement” pooking on their gaming devices. The 56% female college graduation ratio (vs. 44% for men) kind of tells you something.
Restart the draft, they need to grow up!
The military won’t take them, not while they are still wearing diapers and drinking their lattes.
GREAT! Now let’s change the voting age to 30 or whenever they live on their own, whichever comes first. Oh yeah, and some knowledge of what’s actually on the ballot might be a nice touch, too. Instead of the poll TAX, how about a poll TEST?
It’s the blasted parents that “don’t have the heart.” to crack down on them and make ’em want to leave.
I substitute teach at a Tech School that teaches HVAC (Heating and Air.) You wouldn’t believe the number of them in there, 25+, getting Federal loans to pay for it in order to continue to live at home. No intention of taking the class seriously, half or more genuinely believe that the government will forgive the loans at some point, and 5 or less of them out of 30 complete the course…
Shortly before I graduated from high school and turned 18, my Dad told me I had three options – go to college, go into the military or just go. Problem solved.
Obamanations’s healthcare/economic program created the part time work environment for many young people. If you work full time the government mandated that (some) employers provide health insurance. In order to remain solvent many employers were forced to use a part time staff.
This is anecdotal, but my oldest worked 3 part time jobs for several years because she struggled to find full time employment. However, she was putting in 50+ hours a week. On top of that, she was required to purchase health insurance or pay the Obamanation tax.
Thank God Obamanation is no longer president.