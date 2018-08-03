Millennials ranked as worst tippers, and no wonder — they’re socialists

A recent CreditCards.com survey shows millennials, or those between the ages of 18 and 37, are the worst tippers in the nation.

Really, that’s not a surprise. This is the same group of people who’d rather live in socialist, fascist or communist nations than a capitalistic one, according to different surveys.

In November 2017, there was this, from the Sacramento Bee: “Millennials prefer to live in a socialist country over a capitalist one.”

And in April 2016, this from the Washington Post: “A majority of millennials now reject capitalism, poll shows.”

Fast-forward to June 2018, and there’s this: “Millennials are most likely to stiff servers. Ten percent of Americans ages 18 to 37 say they routinely leave no tip. Nearly one in three leaves less than a 15 percent tip at restaurants. … Overall, just 21 percent [of all adults surveyed] favored higher food prices and no tipping,” CreditCards.com reported.

How are the two matters connected?

By an entitlement mindset and by some deep-seated hypocrisy.

By a thought process that goes, “I’m alive, and therefore I’m owed [insert product or service here].”

By a secular moral compass and cavalier work ethic that goes, “Let somebody else pay.”

Card-carrying socialists think they’re owed free health care, free education, free child care. They think they have a right to a job, a right to a home, a right to a certain standard of living — and that it’s the government’s responsibility, the taxpayer’s proper role, to provide.

Their manner of approaching money? It’s all about the fair share — which is pay code for thee, not me.

Enter, lousy tippers, defined in this context as those who refuse to tip for reasons other than poor service.

“It’s not my job to pay them extra,” is one line of their thoughts.

“I don’t believe in tipping anyway. Why should I have to pay?” is another.

“I don’t make enough to tip. Their bosses should be paying them, not me,” is another.

With socialists, it’s always the victim card. The victim card and the hypocrisy.

“Socialist [Bernie] Sanders caught being stingy tipper; so much for ‘man of the people,'” blared one Biz Pac Review headline in late 2015.

That says it all, right there.

With socialists, the rhetoric is all about the little guy. But the reality is there’s a hierarchy, and if you’re not at the top — if you’re not early to this Ponzi scheme, this pyramid scheme — you’re out in the cold. With all the poor, sad-sack waiters and waitresses, it seems.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley.

