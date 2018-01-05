This just in… Millennials, Gen Z depressed and sad

Survey says — Millennials and Generation Z-ers are suffering from depression. Why?
‘Cause they try so hard to be perfect and can’t do it and that makes them sad. Apparently.
That, and social media.
Looks like the snowflakes are suffering from a solid case of what goes around, comes around. Living a life of “ME” doesn’t seem all it’s cracked up to be. And on that, boo freaking hoo. Go join the military or something. In fact, maybe it should be mandatory for those hitting age 18 to spend two years in U.S. military service.
Could teach them a thing or two about real life. Yes?
“When you are constantly under a literal and figurative microscope — the microscope being social media — of course you are going to become more self-conscious,” said Barbara Greenberg, a clinical psychologist specializing in family and relationship matters, to Yahoo! News.
And these generations practically grew up in the limelight, toting selfie sticks alongside their school books, taking Snapchats with lightning speed and posting them to Facebook — all within seconds.
Those unfortunates caught in uncompromising — or worse, ugly — poses? Well, off with their heads. Social pressures to conform to perfectionism, watery as those standards might be, are harsh.
Greenberg’s comments came in context of discussing a new study published by Psychological Bulletin that found youth are increasingly under the gun to be perfect and achieve the highest of standards. The end result has been: depression.
“Research among college students and young people, for example, has found self-oriented perfectionism to be positively associated with clinical depression, anorexia nervosa and early death,” the study authors wrote. “It is also associated with greater physiological reactivity (e.g., elevated blood pressure) and ill-being (e.g., negative affect) in response to life stress and failure.”
Authors also found a link between these age groups, the striving for perfectionism and suicide.
But there’s another way to look at these findings and it goes like this: Maybe the younger generations should quit being so self-centered.
The self-centered are chronically unhappy because the world never meets their expectations — never quite gives them the adoration they seek. So the solution? Parents need to stop telling their children they’re Number One when they’re not. Schools need to stop feeding the line that self-esteem matters most — not accomplishment. Progressives need to stop handing out participation awards as if they mean something.
And youth need to get outside themselves. Do some charity; volunteer to help; focus on real accomplishments, fostering real talents, not fake. Fact is: Life without a higher meaning is meaningless. And that’s words of wisdom for all generations.
Contact Cheryl Chumley on Twitter, @ckchumley, or email, cchumley@washingtontimes.com.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
So believing that YOU are it, causes stress, etc. Try believing that GOD is IT, HE can help with anything and everything needed. Something is bigger and better than yourself.
Exactly what I was going to say. Christianity is the solution!
“Depressed and sad…”…this is what liberalism does to people… Instead of teaching people to be confident and self-assured, a liberal orientation makes people afraid of reality and everyday life…where they are supposed to rely on government for their needs…where the state will take care of them in creating ‘safe spaces’ for their little fragile selves… Man and woman up snowflakes…get your acts together…cast off that liberal nonsense and understand that a good life is up to you…not the education system or the state… Take responsibility for your lives and make a plan to become self sufficient and self reliant. Only then will you be able to live a good life up to your potential.
outspoken1, thanks for the uplifting response…a refreshing change from some of the vitriol we usually see on some of these forums. Have a great day.
The self absorbed snowflakes, with their safe spaces, coloring books, psychiatrists, everyone gets a trophy, they do not know what their gender is and their feelings are always hurt. Oh my gosh, no wonder these millennials are all depressed!
My husband was an adjunct professor for 25 years. To support the engineering students during their coop studies we hired them to work at our company. Ten years ago, the students were better than they are today. Now, they want every gadget there is. One insisted he needed a headset for his phone. Huh? He was never on a phone for more than 10 minutes a day. Another wanted a laptop on the office chance he needed it while at a client’s property.
They are lazy, have few if any professional goals, and live by news on Facebook. They are contradictory, explaining why their professor is right, even when related to IT matters. Sorry, our IT person outranks them.
Now we are no longer using coop students, and only interviewing people with more maturity!
This is not lack of self esteem it is self esteem on steroids. These kids have been taught in school, at home and interactive media that they are perfect with no adjustment or work to improve one’s self necessary. However, when you’re told you are special just the way you are and it turns out you don’t actually stand out as anything special in the global crowd you have a choice to make. You can make an effort, do something to be different (the easiest of which is often weird, counter cultural and/or self destructive), or continue to be lazy by giving up hope and being depressed(also often self destructive). It all misses the boat because the focus is completely and continually on one’s self. Man has an ingrained need to be part of something bigger than itself. This belief that they are the ultimate judge creates a shallow mentality because the concept of God, parental authority, learning from history, patriotism, etc. all have no meaning and what is left is the idea that what makes life easier for them personally is the definition of what is right. Therefore, when a Snowflake suffers from this condition and doesn’t get their way they look for something to judge, hate and despise everywhere in order to vent their bitterness and they of course find it and create for themselves a hell on earth. The only way out of this blackhole is to not play into it but that would require letting go of some of their self focus and their elevated self esteem makes that very difficult.
Everyone is not a hero… winning without winning is not possible, and being caught between the real world and the progressive world view is short circuiting our youth.
A progressive view of social justice is not only a lie, it leads to huge disparities in legitimate social outcomes … as much of todays society attempts to elevate the handicapped well beyond their capability… while, blaming others for their lack of performance.
The end result is that the disadvantaged become overly valued and praised, while the average and exceptional individual are denigrated for their success and excellence. Thus, society becomes confused about what is socially expected and massive depression soon follows.
I think overall, I’m very modest in my use of social media compared to many others. I don’t have a FB account…and have no desire to open one. I don’t use snap, or tweet or instawhatever. I’ve never posted any kind of video online, but I do watch a few from time to time…. mostly music, or funny animal related. (In the interest of full disclosure, my band is on the “you” channel, but I don’t post them.)
I post on a few comment boards, such as this one, and that’s really about it. Oh, and I also consider myself to be pretty happy overall.
As the article alluded to, perhaps there’s a connection to moderating one’s use of media and your mental state.
We have a generation who have been raised without any knowledge of, or respect for, Almighty God, who have been told that they are just an advanced form of apes, there is no plan for their lives, they’re no different than animals, there is no glorious future to look forward to, that seeking ways to make money and live luxurious lives is the only goal worthy of their consideration. Hatred of Christianity has been pounded into them by the Left, they’ve been brainwashed and trained to fall for any bizarre lifestyle that raises it’s ugly head, that murdering babies in the womb and calling it, “choice” makes sense in a supposedly sane and civilized society, and that bigots are people who object to being forced to take part in and put their stamp of approval on, bizarre forms of sexual expression.
And now we wonder why they are depressed..
“…maybe it should be mandatory for those hitting age 18 to spend two years in U.S. military service. Could teach them a thing or two about real life. Yes?”
To that I can only say: Amen!
For any of the Millennials and Generation Z-ers who find themselves offended by my micro-aggression: too bad, welcome to the real world your tenured college professors didn’t know enough to prepare you for. Get used to disappointment; it is still a LONG way until your retirement–and by then, the politicians you helped elect will have likely made the new retirement age threshold 95.