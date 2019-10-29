Millennials: 7-in-10 say socialism, not capitalism

Seventy percent of polled millennials say they’d vote for a socialist politician, YouGov/Victims of Communism reported.

And 50 percent see capitalism in a negative light.

And only 57% think the Declaration of Independence is actually a declaration of, well, independence.

Yay, American public schools. What a testament to failure you’ve become.

Here’s the breakdown of numbers — showing the breakdown of America’s foundations: 70% of millennials say they are either extremely likely or somewhat likely to vote socialist. And the percentage who are now “extremely likely” has doubled in the past year, from 10% to 20%.

About a fourth of respondents of all ages say President Donald Trump is the biggest threat to world peace, even more so than North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

And get this: “Only 57% of Millennials believe the Declaration of Independence better ‘guarantees freedom and quality’ over [the] Communist Manifesto,” Victims of Communism wrote.

Unbelievable.

Capitalism, the bedrock of America’s economy, is falling in favor at the same time socialist, the scourge of failing, falling nations, is rising in U.S. youthful minds. Between 2018 and 2019, only half of millennials, ages 23-to-38, and Generation Z-ers, ages 16-to-22, gave high marks to capitalism.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report,” said Marion Smtih, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. “When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas. We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today.”

Sort of.

Redoubling efforts won’t accomplish much if America’s schools, from elementary through higher places of learning, are filled with far-leftist-slash-Marxists. Before redoubling, we should clear house.

What’s needed are more Christians, more constitutionalists, more tea party types, more conservatives, more traditionalists in teaching positions at America’s schools.

What’s needed is a balancing of the current leftist dominance.

Without, no effort, redoubled or otherwise, will prove fruitful in teaching the truth. Socialism is a rot, an evil rot, a historically failed evil rot, and any teaching that doesn’t underscore this basic fact won’t change the pro-socialist, anti-capitalist minds of America’s youth.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

