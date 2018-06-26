Mike Huckabee: Red Hen owner followed Sanders family to another restaurant

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee alleged Monday that the restaurant owner who refused service to his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, actually ended up following Mrs. Sanders‘ family to another restaurant and causing a “scene.”
Mr. Huckabee told conservative radio host Laura Ingraham on Monday that Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, kicked Mrs. Sanders and her family out of the restaurant and then proceeded to yell at them when they tried to go to a different restaurant across the street.
“There’s a part of that story that hasn’t been told, you’re going to be the first to hear it,” Mr. Huckabee said, Mediaite first reported. “Once Sarah and her family left, of course Sarah was asked to please vacate, Sarah and her husband just went home. They had sort of had enough. But the rest of her family went across the street to a different restaurant.
“The owner of the Red Hen — nobody’s told this — then followed them across the street, called people, and organized a protest yelling and screaming at them from outside the other restaurant and creating this scene,” he said.
Mr. Huckabee said Ms. Wilkinson squandered an opportunity to have a thoughtful discussion about her political differences with his daughter.
This restaurateur of The Red Hen Stephanie Wilkinson not only told @PressSec Sanders to leave–acc to @GovMikeHuckabee on my radio show today, she FOLLOWED Sanders' family across the street to harass them at the other restaurant they went to! https://t.co/DEo2QOAcTY
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 25, 2018
Ironic, as @GovMikeHuckabee just noted, that @PressSec Sanders' in-laws are liberals and not fans of @realDonaldTrump — well, now they know how radical the Dem Party has become.
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 25, 2018
Ms. Wilkinson told The Washington Post that she and her staff made the decision to kick Mrs. Sanders out Friday night as a protest against the policies of the Trump administration. She said she asked Mrs. Sanders to step aside for a word in private and then told her to leave.
“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion,” Ms. Wilkinson said. “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.
Mrs. Sanders wrote on Twitter that she left “politely.”
“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she tweeted. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”
The president attacked the restaurant on Twitter, calling it “dirty.”
The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018
Ms. Wilkinson said she’d do it all again if given the chance.
“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” she told the Post. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”
“I would have done the same thing again,” she said. “We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one.”
Ms. Wilkinson has not responded to Mr. Huckabee’s claim that she followed the Sanders family out of the restaurant.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This terrorist bully deserves to lose her business, and spend a good long time in jail. The other alternative is ball bat to her face.
Yes she is a bully and I wouldn’t mind her losing her business but, a “ball bat to the face”? Why go there? As a business owner she has every right to serve or not serve who she wants.
Lost in the businesses should be polite noise is that sometimes customers should also accept that sometimes people aren’t comfortable with who you are. Sanders seems to have accepted that politely and with dignity while the couple looking for a cake certainly did not.
I wholeheartedly agree with your statement. Unlike Progressives (OWS, BLM, etc.), Mrs. Sanders didn’t stoop to levels of depravity in search of her Fifteen Minutes. Perhaps Stephanie Wilkinson could learn a thing or two. But of course, she’ll be featured in Time, People, and Us as The Woman Who Stood Up To President Trump.
Washington DC has, on the books right now, a denial of service law that mimics the Civil Rights Act. Their own law states clearly that a business open to the public cannot deny service to anyone for, among the usual other reasons, political affiliation.
If Washington does not prosecute this violation, the family should sue the city for a few billions.
Though what i would like to know, is WHY DIDN’T that other restaurant owner, go outside and get the COPS to stop that protest, as it would hurt HIS business too?
[If Washington does not prosecute this violation, the family should sue the city for a few billions.]
THEN sue the city for FAILING TO uphold their OWN laws!
Maxine Waters has already called for opposition that could well lead to violence. Let’s not espouse such solutions here, please. But, losing her business would be a just ending to a squalid piece of theatrics.
I agree. STooping to their level in calling for violence is too much. BUT CALLING for a boycott of her restaurant, is ok.. Heck i’d even support us finding out which businesses SUPPLY her restaurant, and telling THEM TO cease doing business with the Red-hen, or lose other customers…
Who gives a flip what mad max says or does, mad max is a certified loon as hateful as they come. There is NOT one swamp creature on the left that does not deserve to be sitting in jail for multiple crimes of hate and for inciting violence.
Not only followed the family to another restaurant, screaming and shouting at them through the windows – but this was all set up before-hand, Sanders made reservations for her group at the Red Hen – the owner knew well in advance Sarah and her family were coming. Her whole story of finding out from the staff when the Sanders party arrived and she was called was total BS. The owner went out of her way to set this all up to embarrass Sanders and her family.
Surely that couldn’t be. A democrat lying and misrepresenting facts? Who ever heard of such a thing?
I’d be more shocked, if they DIDN’T lie and misrepresent the facts, than i am that they once again did so..
I have no doubt this actually happened. It is in the way of Libs to act like this. They are so self-righteous, and unwaveringly convinced of their own moral superiority, that they would offer no hesitation in beating someone over the head with their “holier than thou” attitude.
This absolutely positively 100% lines up with what I’ve come to expect from Libs.
Give them time, and they will go out and break windows, go in and steal things, do their Christmas shopping early. Next, they will invite black lives matter and the black panthers, and the Rent-A-Mob crew, and enjoy, “burn baby, burn.”
Lexington, VA, has two universities — the Virginia Military Institute and Washington-Lee University. The students at these two institutions can organize boycotts of the restaurant, and hit that b@@@h where it hurts. Parents of the students can boycott the restaurant during parents’ weekends, sports events, and graduation. The alumni can stage their boycott during homecoming and alumni events.
Assuming both are conservative Unis.. Which imo, is a rare thing these days!
So, does this mean Ms. Wilkinson is going to spend the majority of her productive hours stalking Trump Administration officials instead of just running her business?!?! Good grief, are these people ever unhinged!
Clearly Ms Wilkinson’s “Standards” don’t include cleanliness!
From the article: “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.” Hey, Stephanie Wilkinson, since your restaurant “has certain standards” and you voted for Hillary the criminal, who supports partial birth abortion, I suggest you fire yourself!
And if as some have suggested, she has illegal aliens working for her, I GUESS HER morals, don’t extend to following the bloody law!
They have online review locations, such as ‘yelp’ and possibly the restaurant itself. Go there and leave a bad review. Maybe state that the food was mediocre, overpriced, not cooked to your order, surely wait staff, etc. Many people choose restaurants by their reviews, and bad reviews will turn away customers that don’t know this story!
Are you suggesting writing a review for someplace you have never eaten at? Isn’t that called lying? Telling a lie to ruin a persons livelihood is more the style of the left. Why stoop to the level of David Hogg?
IMO he was not encouraging US to do that review, but merely suggesting the Sanders family should do so.. i believe at least.
How could the Sanders family review food that they weren’t served? Being a Huckabee, I would hope they are above that.
What concerns me about these increasingly common confrontations between groups of loony left a$$&&&&s, staffers and cabinet members is no one stands up to defend the persons being attacked. You don’t have to clock ’em with a chair leg but you can sure as hell back them down. Possibly it is a function of the area of the country that most of this crap takes place.
I am a Texan and can assure you that the conduct demonstrated by the libtards would not be tolerated around here. In fact a black eye or two might well result.
IMO its the same “Not my business” attitude of apathy, that causes 50+ people to just stand around, and phone video, some girl getting raped by 4 guys.. AND NOT ONE OF THEM does a damn thing to try and STOP the rape..
Other businesses should refuse service to this evil woman Wilkinson. Post the Red Hen photo with the words Hatred Not Welcomed. Airlines can refuse to sell ticket to her. IRS should review her tax.
It’s one thing to deny them service and even though wrong, it is the right of the restaurant owner. But to follow the family across the street and stage a protest is beyond reprehensible.
The Demorats have lost their minds because they are losing in this County. How can anyone defend illegal immigration? The Southern border is ripe with illegal people and illegal drugs.
Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi are definitely the face of the Democratic party and that face is hideous.
They would first, require a brain, to LOSE IT..
I encourage all decent people (Republicans, Democrats, and Independents) to permanently boycott this Red Hen to send a powerful message to the owner that this type of egregious behavior will not be tolerated in a free society. Perhaps the hate-mongering owner will learn to be more tolerant of those with whom she does not agree if the profitability of her business begins to suffer.
Do you honestly expect there to be any ‘decent democrats’??
Sounds like some serious discrimination to me, or at least a stalking offense, but definitely a hate crime. Jeff Sessions, send a federal marshal to the Ren Hen and immediately arrest that woman. We need to make an example!!
Sessions is too spineless to do that!
Sounds like a good place to stay away from. In a free country you should have the right to serve and not serve who ever you please. We also have the right to say away from such places. W.W. II Veteran
Do you think the mainstream media will follow up on the story about how the little Red Hen restaurant will likely be boycotted and lose business over the next few months or more? Doubtful. After the Chick-fil-a issues from years back, and now you can’t go by a Chick-fil-a around meal times and not see a line wrapped around the building (and just as long inside). Money talks.
She might have felt good at the time, but it will likely come back to haunt her in the end. The sad part of the story is that there are a few other restaurants in other states with the same name and they are getting threats and bad reviews/boycotts. People need to pay attention and get the CORRECT location. (no violence though please! Be BETTER than the liberals!)
Well hopefully The Red Hen is out of business soon, since now the owner has demonstrated twice, once by throwing Sarah out, and then stalking her and her family at the next restaurant that she is an unstable person.
Love Sarah – she’s got dignity and class, unlike this business owner. She deserves to lose her damn restaurant for her incredibly bad manners, intolerance, and stupidity.