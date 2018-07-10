Miguel Fonseca, ‘F— TRUMP’ truck owner, arrested in Texas

A lot of anti-Trump stickers … but not enough license plates.
The husband of Karen Fonseca, the Texas woman who became a celebrity by plastering her truck with “F— TRUMP” stickers, is now in trouble for driving that vehicle, the Houston Chronicle reported.
But not because the cops are in cahoots with President Trump.
Previous Stories: ‘F— Trump’ pickup owner arrested on fraud warrant
Truck driver behind ‘F— Trump’ bumper sticker adds one for sheriff
According to the Chronicle, Miguel Fonseca was pulled over at 5:41 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 59 in Sugar Land, Texas, because the not-MAGA-compliant vehicle was also not in compliance with Texas vehicular laws — it didn’t have the required front license plate.
Sugar Land Police Department spokesman Doug Adolph said Monday that the officer also quickly learned that Mr. Fonseca, who is listed as the truck’s owner, had two outstanding warrants — for speeding and failure to appear.
According to Mr. Adolph, Mr. Fonseca refused to exit the truck and had to be forcibly removed, which added a new resisting arrest charge. The state impounded the truck because, Mr. Adolph said, by the time Mrs. Fonseca arrived to collect it, Mr. Fonseca was not present to give consent, as the owner must in such cases, because he’d already been hauled off to jail, where he remains Monday evening.
Mrs. Fonseca took to GoFundMe to dispute the charge and play the race card.
She said her husband was initially pulled over because the windows were tinted too dark.
“He was followed by 3 white police officers that were in our neighborhood due to an unrelated dispute,” she wrote on the page titled “Free Mike Fonseca,” which had a $1,000 goal.
As of Monday afternoon, it had been up 18 hours and raised $33.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
How about a F*** you sticker Mrs. Fonseca? MAGA!
I couldn’t stand Obama, but it never occurred to me to deface my vehicle with a bunch of anti-Obama stickers. When you do something like that, you are deliberately antagonizing people and inviting confrontation. So, I hope this women gets everything she is asking for and more.
Just like we saw DID Happen with the vehicles of Trump supports at a # of rallies.. Where liberals vandalized them.
SO WHY WOULD ANYONE wish to willingly deface their vehicle, and potentially antagonize someone to damage it??
I totally agree… I encountered this vehicle on the way to work one day recently and it sickened me to see such hate on display. Passed them by in another lane and gave them the one finger salute, not my proudest moment. Next thing you know they are on my butt beeping their horn , trying to run me off the road. I quickly determined that the individual truly wanted to harm me. I pulled into a parking lot and dialed 911, explained the situation to the dispatcher and they knew exactly who it was. Since the windows are totally blacked out I could not determine who was driving. During the call they drove off. I followed up with the local police at the station in case I had another run in..Point is these lunatics are out of control and are dangerous to society. I am in the process of conceal carry class, I refuse to be a victim!!
Losers are such…LOSERS!!! Hahahahaha!!
Miguel and his she devil wife Karen. If they make a monster movie, you two liberal clowns will not need make up!
Are they both US citizens? Anyone know..
“had two outstanding warrants” figures, most of the libs are nut cases anyway. Like Savage says “liberalism is a mental disease”.
When you are up to your neck in poo don’t make waves.
up to your neck in poo, “that is not so bad” OH! no, wait untill the devil comes around in his speed boat” OK it is an old old joke, but I thought it applied here. sorry 🙂
The white police were in Fonseca’s neighborhood is mentioned as if they should not be there. Police have to be in every neighborhood. The result is at least five violations of law. The stickers do not belong in any neighborhood.
Liberals always feel ‘white cops’ shouldn’t be in ‘minority neighborhoods’..
You have to just love this!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
This is exactly what we can expect from “never Trumpers”. They are sure a sorry axxed bunch of dolts that lead very disillusioned lives.
Damn corrupt Democrats. Should of saved some of that money on bumper stickers to bail her husband out. I am just embarrassed it happened here in Texas.
a bite on the *** by the KARMA bug LMAO
And more potetic justice, would be watching their car get SHREDDED!
What race card? This woman is as white as I am.
Because they are latino.. That’s why they toss out the race card.
News Flash
Nancy Pelosi raised 50 Million
and she would love to get him out of jail. All you need is a voter registration card and she should fix up that bail money.
Democrats have a habit of breaking laws…any laws. Voter ID laws, check. Traffic laws, check. decency laws, check. Assaulting an officer, check. Complaining about “White” officers sounds racist to me. They have “white” officers in that neighborhood because the Mexicans break so many laws.
Fonseca, learn to be a courteous person. Obey the laws of the land. Memorize the following: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditations of my heart, be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” (Psalm 19:14) The best to you.