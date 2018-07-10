Miguel Fonseca, ‘F— TRUMP’ truck owner, arrested in Texas

A lot of anti-Trump stickers … but not enough license plates.

The husband of Karen Fonseca, the Texas woman who became a celebrity by plastering her truck with “F— TRUMP” stickers, is now in trouble for driving that vehicle, the Houston Chronicle reported.

But not because the cops are in cahoots with President Trump.

According to the Chronicle, Miguel Fonseca was pulled over at 5:41 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 59 in Sugar Land, Texas, because the not-MAGA-compliant vehicle was also not in compliance with Texas vehicular laws — it didn’t have the required front license plate.

Sugar Land Police Department spokesman Doug Adolph said Monday that the officer also quickly learned that Mr. Fonseca, who is listed as the truck’s owner, had two outstanding warrants — for speeding and failure to appear.

According to Mr. Adolph, Mr. Fonseca refused to exit the truck and had to be forcibly removed, which added a new resisting arrest charge. The state impounded the truck because, Mr. Adolph said, by the time Mrs. Fonseca arrived to collect it, Mr. Fonseca was not present to give consent, as the owner must in such cases, because he’d already been hauled off to jail, where he remains Monday evening.

Mrs. Fonseca took to GoFundMe to dispute the charge and play the race card.

She said her husband was initially pulled over because the windows were tinted too dark.

“He was followed by 3 white police officers that were in our neighborhood due to an unrelated dispute,” she wrote on the page titled “Free Mike Fonseca,” which had a $1,000 goal.

As of Monday afternoon, it had been up 18 hours and raised $33.

