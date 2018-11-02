Migrants traveling to US sue Trump, government; claim violation of constitutional rights

Loading posts...
(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A dozen migrants traveling by foot from Honduras to the U.S. to seek asylum filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday against President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and others, claiming a violation of their due process under the Fifth Amendment.

The Fifth Amendment states that, “no person… shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

A recent PBS report cited former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who ruled in 1993 case that “it is well established that the Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in a deportation proceeding.”

Twelve Honduran nationals, including six children, are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The suit, which was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said it is widely known that Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are “undergoing a well-documented human rights crisis.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

    • I was going to say that, They have to be here to claim the Fifth.
      Hell,they aren’t here yet and they are costing the taxpayer.

    • They lack standing. They have not been injured, but the suit does prejudice there claim against them.

      They are admitting to seeking to be injured which is fraud

      Apparently, there is more than one lawyer who is an avenatti

  2. Constitutional rights of a country apply to its citizens on its territory — and at most, can be extended to non-citizens legally present on its territory.

    Double whammy here, this suit should be filed under “d” (for dustbin”) — and would be if the country didn’t have such unfit courts as 9th-circus and judges like Bill Orifick!

      • They need to figure a way to deny re entry to the USA for these do-gooder lawyers (gag) that travel down there and act in ways that are detrimental to the interests of OUR country.

  3. I’m going to crash my neighbor’s Thanksgiving dinner, uninvited. But first I’ll call and complain bout the menu. No, I have no idea what they will be having.
    Makes just as much sense.

  5. ET just phoned. He learned how to impregnate earthlings (don’t ask which sex). He plans to have his offspring born as citizens and their really alien relatives come later. This scheme was hatched after he read about the extraterrestial 5th Amendment, interpreted as written.

  6. No, Sorry CHARLIE! That’s NOT how U.S. Constitutional Rights work!! If you enter our country illegally you are NOT entitled to anything but a swift kick in the rear to send you home! And it appears you are NOT going to enter our country either……The U.S. is no longer the “land of milk and honey!”

  9. Unfortunately there are plenty of far left attorneys who will do this. Recall all the lawsuits filed on behalf of Gitmo terrorists (they weren’t “here” either). Hopefully the silly case goes before a sound conservative judge and gets tossed. If nothing else this kind of crap points out how absolutely critical it is to get as many conservative judges confirmed (to replace far left ones) all the way up the chain.

  11. Tell them to pound salt, they don’t have any rights in our country, they’re not US Citizens, they’re illegal if they trespass onto US soil.

  14. The only right they have, and that’s even a stretch, is the Carmen Miranda Act which states they can put a basket of fruit on their heads, dance a Habanera and “remain silent” or, “Listo, Punteria, Fuego, Adios!”
    Who’s their lawyer, Michael Avenatti?

  15. Uhh, excuse me migrant asylum seekers but I believe you are being given a safe “temp” asylum on US soil but it will be under lawful supervision until such time as your “refugee” claim is approved or denied.
    Even our stupid loopholes do not require that USA has to let unidentifiable and unvetted foreign nationals loose to roam freely at will in our country.
    If you don’t want to stay in our supervised camps then you are free to take the offered safe asylum in Mexico until such time as your “refugee” claim will more than likely be denied anyway.I
    Reminder: asylum is just a safe place to stay until a claim for refugee status is vetted and approved or denied. I believe refugee status is for those who have verifiable fear of persecution by their govt based on their race, religion or social group and not for economic reasons or random gang violence in neighborhoods.

