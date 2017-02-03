Microsoft asks for exception to Trump travel ban for workers, students

Microsoft on Thursday asked the U.S. government to carve out exceptions to President Trump’s U.S. entry ban for people with visas sponsored by companies or academic institutions.
In a letter sent to State Department and Department of Homeland Security, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said people on work and student visas have already gone through a rigorous vetting process. Smith proposed that, in cases of family emergencies or business travel, they should be allowed to travel abroad and re-enter the U.S.
“These are not people trying to avoid detection,” Smith said in the letter, addressed to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. “Rather, these individuals are ‘known quantities’ in their communities: their character, personalities, conduct, and behavior is well recognized and understood by their employers, colleagues, friends, and neighbors.”
Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, set a 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, and set a 120-day halt on entry for all refugees. It sparked protests nationwide and drew opposition from a wide range of civil liberties groups, companies and academic institutions.
Microsoft called the move a “fundamental step backwards” that endangered the country’s values and reputation.
In Smith’s request Thursday, he highlighted some of the hardships presented to Microsoft employees caught up in the order.
One woman who has accepted a job offer in the U.S. has been unable to enter the country. Some employees have been separated from spouses, and at least one is confronted with the choice of visiting a dying parent overseas and perhaps not being allowed to return.
The company’s request on Thursday, asked that holders of temporary work or student visas, and their visa-holding immediate family members, be allowed to travel abroad for up to two weeks on business trips, or to address family emergencies.
In a blog post, Smith said Microsoft’s request wasn’t the end of the company’s involvement in the debate around the executive order.
“But even amidst these debates, there is an opportunity under the executive order to address the pressing needs of real people,” Smith said.
Since it is so profitable to hire and bring in foreign IT talent from overseas then we should treat them like a commodity and have the IT companies pay an import fee ($50-$100,000) to cover the unemployment costs the taxpayers will have to dole out to pay our own IT Qualified Citizens to sit at home unemployed, as well as cover the lost income taxes the government will loose on no longer working LEGAL Americans when the labors costs get cut in half with people from starving nations like India and China, who will come in and undercut our wages by half. Foreign employment Mega-profitable companies like APPLE are a cash cow ready to get taxpayer milked.
As far as government subsidized college scholarships we need to stop subsidizing educating political radicals in socialist SOCIAL studies who graduate with meaningless non-productive degrees in political science, journalism, environmental studies, creative writing??? that produce nothing we in American cannot do without, and fund only productive minds in areas like Business, rocket science, Soviet hacking, and defense. I’m sick and tired of growing and financing non-productive anarchists who produce nothing but chaos out on our streets, whose college degrees create nothing productive. We need to aim our educational dollars ONLY into areas where we get the best return on our money, and strengthen our military and economic strength. In other words we need to create in education, more productive Trumps than non-productive Obama’s,,,,by the way have you seen the new Jobs numbers today since Trump got in?
I absolutely agree. I posted on the Apple article yesterday about this. I am a Computer Security Engineer working for a large telecommunication and Internet Service Provider company. I have been in IT for over 25 years. I can absolutely tell you that the tech companies protesting the immigration rules is entire about maintaining their flow of cheap labor. However, President Trump has a surprise for them. He is in the process of increasing the minimum wage of H1B employees from the current $60,000/year to $100,000/year and removing the exemption for having a Masters degree. So this effectively makes it cheaper for companies to actually hire American technical talent.
Now to put this into perspective, when I started working for “the man” some 15 years ago (I was self-employed before that), my salary was a $35K/year. It took about 10 years to hit six-figures (I could have done it faster, but I also earned two Masters degrees during that time). So that gives you an idea of the kind of money professional IT people make (i.e. not the Geek Squad at Best Buy). These are good-paying jobs that SHOULD be going to the large numbers of talented and qualified American applicants, rather than farming them out to H1Bs.
Much worse:
H1B is to designed to bring talented employee that offers SPECIALIZED SKILLS NOT FOUND IN THE CURRENT work force pool. It has been abused to the point of reversing the offshoring by corporations that have eroded our economy – while it forestalls that erosion to a small degree, it actually continues to displace available workers and further burdens our economic system. To this, they are paid 25-50% LESS than a legal, available worker in the same country of the host company. It has the second effect of increasing our population and, in most cases, extending rights beyond just the worker to their family by also providing education and other benefits, thus forcing our system to change to meet their needs, NOT having them change to assimilate or conform to out country and culture.
And then these corporate controlled empires that are run by altruistic liberals seeking globalization has the audacity to beckon the government to change the immigration requirements (laws, EOs, etc) AND further ask for increased use of H1Bs (and other means) to even further their profits and political agenda.
Time to rethink my consumer support of Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Uber, et al.
Finally, when DJT met with the heads of these companies (some listed above) that they are so damn intellectual that they didn’t really get the message.
Gates should consider hiring folks from countries that don’t allow terrorists to wander.
Yes, like US Citizens that, like me, became displaced in the IT/IS field with degrees and experience and capability.
After being laid off over 3 years ago and not being able to gain employment with another company, I decided to become self employed.
Oh, and that mega-multinational corporation I worked for, 1 year later (after 5 years or continuous lay offs of nearly 6000 employees) made a public announcement of a hiring campaign!
Hey microsoft, when did you become in charge of foreign policy? Stop being ridiculous and hire Americans.
That jerk from Microsoft (Bill Gates) was the person that lied to congress that they needed half a million foreign programmers every two years to fix the Y2K problems – which ended being a complete scam. He destroyed the IT professions in the US for a generation – just because he didn’t like to hire Americans. The billionaire thought they got paid too much (as he was lighting his fireplace with thousand-dollar bills).
If discrimination against Americans has put them in a tough spot – then suffer! I’m also tired of my tax dollars being used to educate enemy aliens, just so some other CEO can increase his bonus.
I would assume that MS would vet these people, work with the government to make sure they are not terrorists, and report any movements throughout the country by these people. And I like the idea of an import tax on them.
Going deeper into this problem, Microsoft and others are also saying that Americans lack the education to do these jobs, without actually condemning our education system. We all know that public schools and nearly all colleges and universities are socialist/marxist indoctrination centers and focus too little on the actual fields of study. Ever since the 60’s, they have been putting out these “snowflakes” who aren’t well educated and are what I call il-educated. Climate change wackos who were never told that we are still coming out of the last ice age and that temperature fluctuations are cyclic based on the sun’s output and sometimes from dust in the air following a meteor strike, are merely one product of their misinformation campaign. They are also teaching hatred of Christianity while embracing islam, and teaching that good morals, abstinence, and hard work are for suckers. These students also believe that we are a democracy instead of a Constitutional Republic and can’t tell you the difference.
We have to purge all the leftist indoctrinators from our education system and get back to truly educating our people.