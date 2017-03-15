Michigan churches declare that they are sanctuaries for illegal aliens

Nine houses of worship in Michigan officially declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants today, calling upon other houses of worship to join them.
They called upon congregations to stand on what they say is “the right side of history” as the U.S. government toughens immigration enforcement.
“We will not stand idly by while injustice occurs,” Rev. Jill Zundell, senior pastor at Central United Methodist Church, said at a press conference at her church. “We have a message today for Donald Trump: If you want these families you’re gonna have to come through us.”
In metro Detroit, five Protestant churches and a Jewish synagogue said they will be sanctuary congregations. An additional two churches identified themselves as solidarity congregations, meaning they will support others who are sanctuary congregations.
Zundell has said they’re in touch with two undocumented immigrant families, and are currently housing a family from Africa seeking asylum.
In Kalamazoo, another three Protestant churches also declared today they are sanctuary congregations. Others are expected by the end of this week, said Ryan Bates, director of Michigan United, an advocacy group that often works on immigrant issues.
“You’re on safer legal ground if you declare it publicly,” Bates said.
Zundell said that bringing publicity to cases can help prevent deportations in some instances, citing the case of an immigrant in Ann Arbor from Jordan whose deportation was stopped after public protests.
“Public pressure works,” she said. “Solidarity works.”
Muslim and Catholic leaders also spoke at the press conference, expressing support, though no Muslim or Catholic congregations in Michigan have declared themselves sanctuaries.
Three African-American Protestant churches in Michigan are among the congregations declaring support, including Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield, Metropolitan Zion AME Church in Detroit, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Hamtramck.
“In the spirit of Harriet Tubman” and other leaders, “we declare ourselves a place of sanctuary,” said Rev Louis Forsythe II, pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. “Where do we stand in times of injustice?”
“Join us, make your house of worship a sanctuary.”
Rabbi Jeffrey Falick of the Birmingham Temple Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in Farmington Hills cited the message of the Statue of Liberty, “whose flame we will not allow to extinguish.”
Imam Mohamed Almasmari, of the Michigan Muslim Community Council and leader at the Unity Center mosque in Bloomfield Hills, said it’s “a religious obligation” in Islam to be merciful. He expressed concern about families being broken up as the U.S. steps up deportations, which sometimes results in families being split up.
“What kind of America do we want to be?” he said.
United Methodist Church, no surprise there. These are the same people promoting homosexuality, and gun bans, and both of those are mentioned very clearly in the Bible.
All the while pulling in hundreds of million of TAXPAYER DOLLARS to ‘relocate and resettle military age male refugees’.
I was a Methodist for years and was very active in the Church but I got tired about the pseudo kindness and we have more compassion than those gun loving anti gay marriage people. Every one of the anti-gun people are against firearms until they are in trouble and then like(where is our protection where are the guns?)Now even tough Christ advised us to obey and respect civil law the church (of all people) wants its members to disobey the sensible laws America has because if immigration isn’t controlled, a fifth grader understands, America nor any other country can provide for all of the worlds disenfranchised people. There isn’t any nation in the world that can sustain refuge for all of the worlds dispersed peoples. When does the nation of their origin take some responsibility???
Since i have looked, and there is NO LEGAL president for sanctuary status in churches, SEND ICE in and not only arrest the illegal invaders, BUT ANY of the staff in that church who are WILLFULLY harboring said criminal!
Fine, sanctuary away. Now that you have declared your organization to be outlaw, kiss your tax exempt status good-bye. Bye,bye,bye…
Hope they don’t practice any discrimination with whom they give sanctuary.
Over here, Mexican drug lords, ready made hide outs, and they said they would form a human shield to protect you.
If two United Methodist Churches didn’t pay me so well to be their musician and choir director, I’d depart posthaste. They pay me to be sure but not a penny goes back to them–and it ain’t going to either, as long as they’re supporting lawlessness and anti-Americanism. They throw away money on six-figure bishops’ salaries and these bishops do next to nothing! And much money goes outside of the United States as well!
So money talks louder than ethics or morality.. Got it.
Looking forward to hearing about the Jewish synagogue housing the Somali refugees. Should make for interesting dinner conversation.
I don’t believe there are any Jewish organizations involved.
Obstruction of justice does not get a religious exemption. These “churches” will lose this battle and will probably be confiscated as a drug lord’s house would be. You do not have a right to protect criminals regardless of your religious affiliation.
All churches do have the religious liberty to grant sanctuary to individual criminals.
HOWEVER, those ‘criminals’ would NOT be ILLEGAL ALIENS.
To willfully thwart Legitimate Enforcement of FEDERAL IMMIGRATION laws can, and SHOULD carry an automatic retraction of their tax status.
[All churches do have the religious liberty to grant sanctuary to individual criminals.]
Then show me which federal statue, clause or law that grants churches the capacity to declare themselves a sanctuary for criminals, and allows them to harbor said KNOWN criminals without facing any penalties for doing so??
I can’t find any… YES i find quite a few websites which show HISTORICALLY it has been a common practice, but none that say that practice is GROUNDED IN THE LAW…
Pastors who declare their churches sanctuaries for illegals should go to jail after all they are breaking a federal law!
One only needs to open the Bible and read the book of Romans. The country is experiencing judgement. The populace prefers to bow and serve brain rotted baby murdering homosexual sodomite effeminates. There is no need to have a secure border, no need for any type of rule of law. The only need is for everyone to work diligently to serve their lord and master.
Judgement? No. These people are have been driven to the point of nonsense by their hyper sensitivity. The churches are no longer churches but political organizations who have forgotten what Christ said to hyper sensitive Pharisees who asked Him whether giving taxes to Caesar was correct. He said, “Give unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s, and that which is God’s to God.” They also are badly misleading their congregants, not doing the will of God, and putting them in legal and moral jeopardy. These types of lawless rebellions against civil society and God’s will, eventually leads only to strong and possibly violent government response. How do these churches justify this illegal response? Surely not because it is God’s will. He will forgive us sinners but He will not forget the consequences of sin and lawlessness.
At what point does the burden/liability of USA passport outway the freedom of being countryless? If we all surrender ed our passports and become countryless would we not be in better legal position than law abiding citizens? After all where would we be deported to? What laws would we follow? Who would have right to tax us? It seems those that would keep their passports would work and give their lived for us countryless folk.
Mamacat and myself have been saying for months now, Being a US citizen is becoming more of a burden and a penalty, than a blessing and a privilege…
The NEXT HEADLINE SHOULD READ:
“Michigan churches declare that they are HAPPY TO GIVE UP THEIR TAX FREE STATUS so they can remain sanctuaries for illegal aliens”
Breaking the law should not be a tax exempt issue. For breaking the law, someone should go to jail. Liberal churches have been dying for years, especially the ones in the North. The United Methodist Church as a denomination have been in the vanguard for so called homosexual rights, abortion on demand, and most of the other extreme left issues. They have no mission other than the social gospel, falsely so called.
Pity these fools. They will not just lose their tax exempt status. Many will be jailed for these illegal actions which are against the teachings of Christ.
I am a Christian, and I believe this to be massively wrong. This is sanctuary to people who have violated our laws and violated our sovereignty. Why stop there, why not open this to all criminals who need to hide from law enforcement? While not every illegal immigrant is violent, pick someone from your congregation to sacrifice on the altar of “feeling good”. Tell that person they will die, soon, so that their “church” can feel good.
I also think their tax exempt status should be revoked. This is very clearly a political statement.
Take away their tax exempt status! They’re getting into politics which is forbidden under the tax exempt statute!
Remember, laws don’t apply to liberals in the same way they do to you and me. This is really nothing new. Look at “reverends” Jackson and Sharpton. They are nothing but politics and have been for years. Yet, nothing is even suggested that they are in violation of the IRS statutes. Sharpton owes millions in back taxes and no one goes after him because he will label them racist.
Tax exempt or not how many illegals can they protect? How much money will their congregations need to support the illegals? If the illegal leaves the church they are subject to arrest. I can see this doing more harm than good for these churches.
Pardon my cynicism, but I don’t think any of them seriously expect to house and feed any illegals on the premises, any more than other liberals stop flying around on jets to protest against carbon emissions. It’s all talk, a demonstration of their superior virtue. There’ll be a sad awakening if they do find themselves crammed to the doors with a lot of freeloaders whose culture doesn’t include American standards of respect for women or even American standards of hygiene.