Michelle Obama's Christmas Lump of Coal

Just what we all need to ring in the Christmas season: Un-merry millionaire Michelle Obama belly-aching about the burdens and sacrifices of public life with billionaire Oprah Winfrey.
“There’s nowhere in the world I can go and sit and have a cup of coffee,” Obama lamented. It’s a frequent grievance. In September, she told InStyle magazine: “My hopes are to recapture some of the everydayness, some anonymity. … (I)t will be nice to open up the paper, look at the front page, and know that you’re not responsible for every headline.”
And back in June, again with Oprah, the first lady griped that living in the spotlight was like “living in a cave.”
Complain, complain, complain. What a way to make the most of your last six months in the grand and glorious White House.
For the past eight years, Obama has traveled to every corner of the planet on the taxpayers’ dime. She has splurged in Spain, traversed the Great Wall of China, tangoed in Buenos Aires, skied in Aspen, lolled in Martha’s Vineyard and feasted in Marrakesh. Thanks to her public position and celebrity, she has been bestowed “fashion icon” status — donning a $12,000 custom-made Atelier Versace gown at her final State Dinner last month after enjoying two terms clad in Givenchy, Gucci, Jason Wu, Vera Wang, Caroline Herrera and other haute couture stars whose designs are unattainable to ordinary women in America.
Count your blessings much, Mrs. Grinch? Nope. All Barack Obama’s bitter half really wants to do, she told Winfrey, is “drop into Target. I want to go to Target again.”
Funny that. The last time Obama shopped at Target, she turned the outing into a fake news narrative to stoke racial division in America. It is worth reminding the public about the noxious lie one last time before the grumbling FLOTUS leaves office because I consider her exploitation of the incident a perfect metaphor for the Obama years — faux populism bolstered by elitist Hollywood enablers, and then cynically transformed into a phony social justice crusade for crass political gain.
Back in 2012, you may remember, Obama sat down with David Letterman in one of her endless, popularity-enhancing pop culture appearances. She bragged about her ability to shop incognito at Target (does she get a secret commission every time she mentions the store?) and told a warm and fuzzy story about helping a fellow customer who didn’t recognize her. The shopper innocently asked Obama to retrieve laundry detergent from a high shelf.
“I reached up, ’cause she was short, and I reached up, pulled it down,” the first lady recounted, and the shopper joked, “Well, you didn’t have to make it look so easy.” Obama beamed as she told Letterman: “I felt so good” doing an everyday good deed. Letterman’s audience cheered at the “first ladies, they’re just like us!” theater.
Just a few years later, however, the encounter morphed into a tall tale of rampant racism, which she cunningly reshaped for People Magazine in 2014 during the aftermath of the Ferguson, Missouri riots and Black Lives Matter protests.
“Even as the first lady,” she moaned, “not highly disguised, the only person who came up to me” at a Target store “was a woman who asked me to help her take something off a shelf.” The headline of the article? “The Obamas: How We Deal With Our Own Racist Experiences.” ABC News added that Michelle Obama claimed such “incidents are ‘the regular course of life’ for African Americans and a ‘challenge’ for the country to overcome.”
Last year, Obama persisted in plying and fine-tuning her false narrative at Tuskegee University’s commencement ceremony — decrying the “sting” of “daily slights” she blamed on racism, including unnamed “clerks who kept a close eye on us in all those department stores.”
Now, as she walks away with sky-high poll ratings, a glittering Rolodex, and government benefits for life, this incredibly blessed and privileged woman has the audacity to claim that “we” are “feeling what not having hope feels like,” as she whined to her well-heeled gal pal, Oprah Winfrey.
So put upon. So downtrodden. So oppressed. To borrow one of Mrs. Woe-Is-Me’s own favorite phrases:
Bye, Felicia!
You and your manufactured miseries won’t be missed.
Michelle Malkin is a senior editor at Conservative Review. For more articles and videos from Michelle, visit ConservativeReview.com. Her email address is malkinblog@gmail.com.
COPYRIGHT 2016 CREATORS.COM
Moochelle RACEBAITER. Moochelle, you have to be related to Al RACEBAITER Sharpton. Black TRASH Matters!
I have a wonderful method to alleviate all of this snowflake’s problems. Move to Saudi Arabia. No one would recognize you there with her burqa. She can have a cup of strong, Turkish coffee with your husband and family(as long as he is with you of course), go to Mosque(well outside anyway), and enjoy the fruits of your labors(??whatever those were). Just remember that you won’t be driving or voting so just relax away from all of us needy people. Maybe a Saudi prince will let you use his 747 to go on vacation. We are sure that we won’t miss you or your husband. Oprah and Moochelle, two race hustlers from the beginning.
As her own idiot husband liked to say ” you can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig”. Even though the sychophantic media tried for eight years to make us believe she was Jackie O incarnate her legacy will be right up there with Marie Antoinette and Emelda Marcos when it comes to most hated female rulers. A VERY good riddance.
If all these fancy gowns and vacations could not be legally foreign gifted to her why is it legal and appropriate for her to appropriate them at the taxpayer’s expense. Does her husband not get a salary? She obviously shops at Target because she loves the restroom setups designed for their ever mood changing sexual orientations not offered in most stores. Of course it is so EASY to say “I felt so good” doing an everyday good deed” when the good deed is paid for by someone else’s money, which actually defines it as a BAD deed, enabled with redistributed tax money designed to only do collectively what SELF-governing people and leaders cannot do individually, a concept wholly foreign to her socialism. As one who promotes the concept of “Black Lives Matter”, she and her husband should have spent less time spending the people’s money in wasteful vacations, speech campaign dinners, and clothing, and more time formulating policies that mattered,,,and actually worked,,,,which only proved her and Barak’s lives as President and first lady, in the end when all was said and done,,,, mattered not a twit.
You will recall that after the 2008 election, moochshell banned ophra from the white house. It was quite a dust up at the time. Now these two phonies are BFF’s? What is really sad is that one or both of these traitors may actually believe it.
No wonder Hussein and her were attracted to each other. They’re both phonies of the highest order and a couple of ungrateful slugs who know nothing other than to ***** and moan about perceived slights as they manipulate true facts with their biased positions. January 20th can’t come soon enough.
Don’t we all feel so sorry for her? Poor little thing…
I’m just going to say it.
WAAAAAHHHHH!
Rich white people problems.
It is amazing how the leaches that actually never did a thing in their lives – complain.
Just two unproductive black lumps of coal that when politically lit gave off no comforting heat, just burned down the house of THE PEOPLE.
Just another whiny elite. What do Americans expect? Gratitude? Good luck with that.
When I think back about Mooch, I will remember once she tried to make kids eat their vegetables in school lunches, and the obscene amount of taxpayer money they blew on vacations all over the world. She campaigned hard for Crooked Hillary too. It’s like buyers remorse.
She has the gall to condemn everything good, and try to make use believe that everything her husband did was great. They should return to his homekand, maybe he be a community organizer because his try a president has been a great falure. I would still like to know, just where in the hell do they get his approval rating? Because he has been the worst possible president in our times, trying more to be a dictator, than a president. Obama care was the biggest job killer in our country. His open border policy has left many Americans dead at the hands of illegals, and refuges. He made a killing passing laws trying to turn us into a hope for green energy, while hurting jobs. A fitting end would be to put him on trial for treason. Followed by a first class hanging.
Oh, the poooooor baaaa beeee. So mistreated. She doesn’t have a grateful bone in her body.
Boo hoooo. Poor Baby, to think she really wants to hang out and have coffee with us peasants.
PS. She must have forgiven Orca Windbag for trying to steal her husband.
I am a minority myself. It bothers me when minorities are rude, and then yell “racist” when called on their behavior! I am friends with several waitresses. One of their complaints is that when they don’t receive tips, it’s usually from black people. They say blacks are known for not tipping and not even saying “thank you.”
If they don’t want to be frowned upon, try being decent!
The last week has been wonderful, the final vacation at taxpayer expense,
and the News Cycle is all Donald Trump. He has done more in 30 days that BHO in 8 years.It must be killing BHO and MO to not being in the news cycle at all.
When will we be blessed with her presence explaining how rough life is now having to fly on a small Gulf Stream 650 rather than AF1 , or God Forbid a poor folks
commercial airlines like the peasants fly. All the while complaining about how terrible their life has become.
I would love to see the TAX CODE amended so former presidents and spouses can make
2 times their government salary the everything over that is taxed at 95%.