Michelle Obama: You can’t always lean in, because sometimes that **** doesn’t work

Former First Lady Michelle Obama caused a stir during her arena book tour on Saturday when she said that marriage inequality can’t be solved by women ‘leaning in’ because ‘that s*** doesn’t work all the time.’

Urban Dictionary – Definition of ‘leaning in’.

Obama made the comment during her appearance Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where a large crowd of thousands came to see her promotional appearance for her memoir, Becoming.

The former First Lady was commenting about whether women can experience equality in both their marriage and the workplace – ‘that whole “so you can have it all”’, as she referred to it.

‘Nope, not at the same time,’ Obama said.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Daily Mail.

Snowflakes melted everywhere.

Despite waiting in the rain for an hour to get into the Barclays Center, I was just in the same room as @MichelleObama and she accidentally said “shit” and it was amazing and my life has been forever changed. #IAmBecoming — Megan (@megan_musings) December 2, 2018

Tonight at the Barclays Center Michelle Obama accidentally said “shit” in front of thousands of people and it ruled. — kevin flynn 🌀 (@flynncredible) December 2, 2018

At Barclays tonight, Michelle Obama said: “It’s not enough to Lean In because that shit doesn’t always work!” Tattoo it on my body! — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) December 2, 2018

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.1/10 (7 votes cast)