Michelle Obama has a message for Americans who are frightened by the current political climate: remain hopeful.
“All we have is hope,” the former first lady says in a preview clip from Thursday’s “Ellen” show. Obama’s sit-down with host Ellen DeGeneres marks her first TV interview since leaving the White House last year.
“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” Obama tells DeGeneres, when asked what advice she’d give people who find the world to be a “scary place right now.”
Read more at The Hill
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: 'All we have is hope',
Join the discussion
Read “frightened by current political climate” as “scared that their shenanigans (some quite anti-US) will be revealed, and they’ll be (justly) punished”!
PLEASE DO NOT SHOW THOSE FACES AGAIN. Real scary stuff>>
All we have is HOPE that these seditionist, anti-American, government institution weaponizing, defilers of the Constitution will SHUT UP, and actually be held ACCOUNTABLE for their miscreant deeds while performing their Manchurian Presidential duties!
To paraphrase FDR, “We have nothing to fear but liberalism itself.”
When the communist liberals speak of hope today, they are not speaking in terms of things which are good for the nation, they are speaking in terms of things which they hope will bring them back to power, because that is ALL they care about.