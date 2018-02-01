Loading posts...
Home Fresh Ink Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: ‘All we have is hope’
Now reading: Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: ‘All we have is hope’
Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: ‘All we have is hope’
(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: ‘All we have is hope’

Michelle Obama has a message for Americans who are frightened by the current political climate: remain hopeful.

“All we have is hope,” the former first lady says in a preview clip from Thursday’s “Ellen” show. Obama’s sit-down with host Ellen DeGeneres marks her first TV interview since leaving the White House last year.

“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” Obama tells DeGeneres, when asked what advice she’d give people who find the world to be a “scary place right now.”

Read more at The Hill

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: 'All we have is hope', 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  3. All we have is HOPE that these seditionist, anti-American, government institution weaponizing, defilers of the Constitution will SHUT UP, and actually be held ACCOUNTABLE for their miscreant deeds while performing their Manchurian Presidential duties!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  5. When the communist liberals speak of hope today, they are not speaking in terms of things which are good for the nation, they are speaking in terms of things which they hope will bring them back to power, because that is ALL they care about.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts