Michelle Obama ‘throwing shade,’ says Donald Trump set ‘a totally new bar’

Michelle Obama took a jab at President Trump during a discussion in New York Wednesday night, suggesting that he’s lowered the bar for the presidency since her husband left office.
The former first lady made the comments during an interview with actress Sarah Jessica Parker at a sold-out event in Brooklyn as part of her “Becoming” book tour.
At one point in the discussion, she joked about the Russia-Trump investigation and mentioned the pressure her husband, former President Barack Obama, faced as the country’s first black president, the Associated Press reported.
Well, I have never seen boots like this before. Have you? Love that @MichelleObama chose these for her last stop on her 2018 #IAmBecoming book tour in Brooklyn, NY. pic.twitter.com/GrN99KXIPU
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 20, 2018
When I die, please project these blessed images of Michelle Obama's boots on my tombstone pic.twitter.com/hoGRqcj77m
— Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) December 20, 2018
“Often time, when you’re the first or the only, the bar shifts a lot, right?” Mrs. Obama said.
“The bar gets set, you meet it, exceed it, they move the bar, and we’re watching that right now — the bar’s just swinging, and swinging,” she said, to the laughter of the audience, as reported by AP. “It’s a totally new bar — never seen this bar before, ever.
“But when we were in office, our bar was very different — not getting indicted, and telling the truth,” she said.
She added later, “This is going to be reported on — ‘Michelle Obama throwing shade.’ These are just facts!”
How does one “throw shade”?
MO has no reason to say that Trump lowered the bar from what Barry set. Trump has raised the bar to a level not seen in a while! He set the bar to get things done instead of tearing things down!
Not getting indicted – (by hiring goons that wont enforce the rule of law.)
by Telling the truth – Iif you lie often enough, it “Becomes the truth”, Right???
SMH, if it weren’t for double-standards, Dementia-crats would have no standards at all!
When your dress maker is Omar the Tent Maker, trust me you are going to throw shade, a lot of it. Just look at the photo of her standing next to Sally Parker. It looks like a woman next to the alien from the movie Predator. Who in hell ever said this woman was elegant????
or female? 😉
Michelle—give us all a break. You are Barrack were the first presidential couple to attend 2 American flag burnings–according to Barracks book. You and him are a joke–please shut your ignorant mouth
One throws shade by standing and blocking your best source of light.
Those are NOT boots. That’s her natural reptilian skin.
Barrak O’bama buried the bar like an old mud bone. He lies every time he opens his purple lipped puss.
His NAME is a lie. How’s that for starters?
Not much was expected of Hussein Obuma so he had no trouble meeting it and the press did not have to gripe about the low bar they set for him. Now that someone is raising the bar, nobody knows what to do. Also, those are the ugliest boots I have ever seen. YUK!
It’s a time saving utility thing….. they keep him from having to shave his legs.
The old White House drapes re-purposed?
“That’s certainly an unusual dress.”
“Well, I saw it in the window and I just couldn’t resist!”
Thank you, Carol Burnett
“Does my behind make these drapes look fat?”
The first Black president. And he only did that half-way.
How about the USA deports the “lunch lady” to Outer Slobovia?
Michelle, you lower the bar each and every time you open your mouth. The Obummer years were terrible for the American people. Trump has set a new high bar for all future presidents of getting things done that he promised, lower the unemployment rate quickly, increase the GDP, pass bills timely etc etc. To me you are nothing but a tramp and your husband is no better. Why don’t get take your country hating selves and leave. We would all be so much better. The real corruption came during your reign in DC, not the other way around.
Which is better — A smooth talker who lies and seduces with easy smiles and a slow hand, who does bad, destructive things to the country,
or a rough talking, brash, America-first guy who gets good things done for the country, despite tremendous cost to himself and his family and friends?
Barack Obama declared during his first campaign that “he learned early how to talk to White people so that they would trust you.” He learned well.
Donald Trump is not about “nice talk.” He is about action for the good of the country. Republicans — get on board, fast! Democrats, get out of the way and take your Socialism, Transgenderism, Internationalism, Political Correctness Insanity with you.
Democrats smile while they stab you in the back with lies and rumors, imagined or real.
The whole Trump-Collusion attempt to overthrow a duly elected president was a Democrat political op — with great help from disgruntled “stick my finger in your eye” John McCain. Who actually conspired to affect an election, and then an election result? Hillary Rodham Clinton and her campaign, the DNC, and Democrat leadership.
Hillary is connected to it all:
Law Firm for the Clinton campaign
Fusion GPS
$30 million payment
Christopher Steele (MI6 Russian expert)
John McCain and his aide – “the channel”
Bleach-bit “scrubbed” private server
Jim Comey, Robert Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein, the Ohrs, Strozk and Page . . . how many more?
Democrats conspired to deny nomination to Sanders, and then to deny Trump the presidency. The day after Trump’s inauguration, Clinton’s minions launched a plan to bring the president down. And then accused Trump of “collusion.”
Sarah likes cockroach killer boots? Really? That’s surprising.
One thing about Obama. He set such a low bar just about anyone could do better.
She sets a pretty low bar herself when it comes to fashion sense. That thing she’s ‘wearing’ would make a lovely burka.
Moochle is always good for a laugh, it looks like Parker is hugging a great huge gold plated mattress cover with a walrus inside but is was just two ax handles across the rear Moochle showing a rare toothy smile.LOL. Lordy all of that green stuff she eats must have bloated her ….and the boots with I assume tattooed hosiery on her pulpwood legs, what a feast for the eyes …LOL LOL LOL