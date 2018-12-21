Michelle Obama ‘throwing shade,’ says Donald Trump set ‘a totally new bar’

Michelle Obama took a jab at President Trump during a discussion in New York Wednesday night, suggesting that he’s lowered the bar for the presidency since her husband left office.

The former first lady made the comments during an interview with actress Sarah Jessica Parker at a sold-out event in Brooklyn as part of her “Becoming” book tour.

At one point in the discussion, she joked about the Russia-Trump investigation and mentioned the pressure her husband, former President Barack Obama, faced as the country’s first black president, the Associated Press reported.

“Often time, when you’re the first or the only, the bar shifts a lot, right?” Mrs. Obama said.

“The bar gets set, you meet it, exceed it, they move the bar, and we’re watching that right now — the bar’s just swinging, and swinging,” she said, to the laughter of the audience, as reported by AP. “It’s a totally new bar — never seen this bar before, ever.

“But when we were in office, our bar was very different — not getting indicted, and telling the truth,” she said.

She added later, “This is going to be reported on — ‘Michelle Obama throwing shade.’ These are just facts!”

