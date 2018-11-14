“Michelle Obama, still hating, after all these years”

Michelle Obama has a new book out where she vows she will “never forgive” President Donald Trump for spreading the birther talk about former President Barack Obama because — her words — it was “dangerous” and “deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”
Never forgive? That seems a bit harsh, particularly when there’s that whole “sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt” thing from, oh, you know, every American child’s youth since the dawn of the public school system.
Methinks there’s some political potshotting going on here.
“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk,” the former first lady wrote, The Hill reported. “And for this I’d never forgive him.”
Hmm. Let’s think about this for a moment. There are layers to peel.
First off, unstable minds are character traits of Democrats and the left, not Republicans. Everybody knows this. From Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to burn, baby, burn types on any college campus around the nation that dares to host a conservative speaker, fact is, angry violence and cringe-worthy vitriol — both abhorrent, even criminal, behaviors to the ideological right — are nonetheless considered proper First Amendment expressions to the left.
Ask baseball-playing Steve Scalise, for goodness sake. Or restaurant-dining Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Or, nowadays, Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Second off — how could someone with a loaded gun go to Washington? Come on, Mrs. Obama. You silly rabbit, you. The District of Columbia has among the strictest firearms’ laws in the nation. Democrats call them “common sense” gun controls, and they’re the very same type the Obama White House advocated and pushed all the states to adopt.
Surely, these laws aren’t useless now, are they?
Mrs. Obama?
But third off — and this is the larger point: Enough of the hate already.
Enough of the hypocrisy, too.
“I stopped even trying to smile” during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Obama wrote in her book, “Becoming,” ABC News reported. Boo freaking hoo. Conservatives stopped smiling for eight years of the Obama administration.
She also, in writing, called Trump out for “bigotry and xenophobia” for his birther comments; as a “misogynist” who should’ve lost with women voters to the “exceptionally qualified” Hillary Clinton; and said she was so disturbed by his 2016 wind that she tried to “block it all out,” post-election. Yawn, yawn. Nothing new from the left there. But note the hypocrisy.
This is the same Michelle Obama who sold herself as a gentle healer, a voice of reason, a mild and moderate above-the-fray type of gal, all these years — and that others tried to sell just as similarly.
In 2008, Obama took to the campaign trail on behalf of her husband and claimed that he could heal our nation, help ” fix our souls.”
In 2013, the Huffington Post wrote a fluff piece, “49 Reasons We Love The First Lady,” that raved of Obama, in Number 25: “She doesn’t retaliate against people who badmouth her. When Larry King asked her opinion of Sarah Palin — an outspoken critic of both Obamas — Michelle responded that she tries not to make a negative opinion of people she hasn’t had an ‘substantive interaction with.’ Classy.”
In July 2016, The Nation published a piece titled “Michelle Obama Brings the Healing.”
In mid-2017, CNN ran an opinion piece with this headline, “When racism cuts, Michelle Obama helps us heal.”
The best, of course, is the one where Obama tells King she doesn’t like to retaliate. But once again, Trump has the last word. When asked what he thought of Obama’s “never forgive” remarks, the president said, of her husband’s administration: “I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly.”
Bam. And with that, the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans, the Obamas and the Trumps, shines abundantly clear: With the Obamas, it was, and apparently is, always personal first, country second. With this White House, however, it’s all country first. It’s all “America First.”
And no book, not even one by the former first lady, can make voters forget that.
The Wookie roars, and makes as much sense. She has ALWAYS been one angry negro. And no one cares.
Hate was put in her with breastmilk — not exciseable!
Michelle conveniently forgets that Obama himself created the whole birther controversy by stating on his author’s book jacket bio that he was born in Kenya! And no, I do not buy the claim that he was unaware of what his author’s bio stated or that it was written by others. A man with his ego would know exactly what it said!
Me too. THe fact he signed off on the book, shows full well, he knew wht was in that bio.
Ya know — had Obama provided his birth certificate from the very beginning — none of the birther talk would have ever taken place. So, Michelle, if you want to be pissed about it, then be pissed at your limp-wristed, pot-smoking husband!
He threw his Grandmother (and all his other family and countrymen) under the bus, as she was there in the Coast Provincial Hospital, Mombasa, Kenya when he was born. Lying and cover-up comes natural to him, his mother and her parents were socialist, he was raised as a socialist with muslim leanings.
“Michelle Obama, still hating, after all these years”
She is a Leftist Liberal Democrat, of course she hates, that is what they do, this is their way of life. They will always HATE somebody or something.
David Limbaugh:
“The fury of leftists is a constant today, and it’s not just because they hate President Donald Trump. Despite all their dreamy talk of compassion and love, they seem to be a miserable lot.
You can’t help but see it. Throughout America, leftists are perpetually agitated. They’re not happy unless they’re unhappy. They populate protests with their crude gender caps and scream about perceived slights, discrimination and inequality.”
IMO hate is in their DNA.
You left out coke-snorting in your list, Conservative Sarge. I’m not convinced that Obama ever STOPPED smoking pot, or snorting coke, either, during his tenure in the White House. I STILL think the reason he was so mysteriously “absent” the night of the Benghazi attack, and why NOBODY in the White House knew–or would SAY–where he was, is because he was either too stoned or coked-up to risk putting in an appearance in the situation room during a high-profile international crisis like Benghazi. So we had Valerie freaking JARRETT–the REAL President in the Obama White House–sitting there issuing orders like she was queen of the world, INCLUDING the infamous “stand down” order, I’d be willing to bet. THAT is why they continue to deny such an order was given–because it was issued by somebody with NO legal authority WHATSOEVER to do it!
Remember all those celebrity-laden parties they threw every Friday night–you know, the ones where ALL media and other “outsiders” were FORBIDDEN to attend? You think in those parties full of Hollywood celebs, hip-hop artists and OTHER known drug users abundantly in evidence, that the “coke” didn’t fly like SNOW in that room? And that the Obamas declined to take part in it? If you actually believe that, I have a nice piece of oceanfront property in Oklahoma I’ll sell you, real cheap!
My absolute favorite Obama image is the Chairman Mao ornaments on the White House Chris….HOLIDAY tree.
The BC he provided was as fake as a $3 bill! In 1961, the word used to refer to a black person was Negro, not African.
She could be forgiven, because everyone knows she’s just trying to pedal a few books. Oh, but Mooochelle doesn’t believe in forgiveness as she states her. So should she be forgiven? As her hubby, they are simply losers.
She will never be forgiven to me, no matter her reasoning.
Moochelle was never first with anything and hardly a lady!
Moochele was never first with anything and hardly a lady!
She protesteth to much, makes one think.
Ah—the he/she spews its hate once again. Here’s a news flash—no one gives a **** how you felt on inauguration day and everyone knows the Obozo’s hate the Clinton’s. And the purpose of these, not one but two huge, coffee table size books out right now featuring these two hideous, America-hating communists would be what? Promoting themselves as the two kings of the new world order because she’s a far cry from a queen. After eight years of watching you both destroy America PLEASE go away.
Yes, please go away…. to Gitmo!
she reconfirmed my opinion on her ‘intelligence’ it was and still is lacking, she is an unhappy hater
She’ll never forgive The President or we who voted for him. I’ve yet to see a certificate of live birth, or any birth certificate that hasn’t been tampered with. I’ll never forgive those who cuddled up to her(??) girlie husband, Bathhouse Barry, and helped him and scum like him almost destroy my country. “The vitriol of your enemies is the high water mark of your character.” I am proud to be hated by such scum. If she knew the real me, she’d hate me a lot more. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
“birther talk about former President Barack Obama”
“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?”
So the choices are, which is the more likely, born in Kenya or an unstable mind, who is someone other than a Democrat, gets past the secret service, passes up Barack and heads straight for the girls.
Then there is the completely preposterous belief held by Chris Matthews he was born in a stable in Hawaii but of course, now, she does not have a problem deliberately stir up this wingnut and kook.
And since so far, the ONL NUT with a gun who DID drive to DC to shoot, was a DEMOCRAT, who shot at Conservatives.. Her making that claim is pure hyperbole.
So, Michelle, this is taking the high road? You’re just like all the rest of the liberals. You put up a front for the public but are a real hater, not only of Trump, but the American people who decided they disagree with you in their political positions and choices.
The left has never taken the ‘high’ road, unless they just got done smoking pot.
The chimp should just shut up and GO AWAY!
Who gives a rat’s tail what she thinks? I certainly do not! She, like Hilary is irrelevant to anything in the animal, or plant world whether living or dead!
Sorry, I must have missed something, but I always thought it was the Hillary Clinton campaign that started the Birther movement and filed the birther lawsuits against the all mighty Oblamer!! She can be mad at President Trump for repeating it, but the person she should be furious at would be (and still not president) Hillary! I know Democrats get a pass and all anger that should be aimed at them is redirected at Republicans.
We’ve all expect the press to revise history and delete the pesky fact that it was Hillary and her crime family that started the birther movement but it is sad to see how conservatives go along and forget the facts.
Michelle, you said, “deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”, talking about Pres Trump. Isn’t that the same crap yyour hubby, Hussein Obuma, did while he was in the WH. Yep, it was and he is still doing it. What a drag.
No – Michelle is the “drag”!
You were the most raciest person I have ever heard or had to see.
*racist
MOO-chelle is a toxic, venomous RACIST who hates almost EVERYBODY whose name is not Obama, and I don’t know why anybody would buy her lousy book, which is probably GHOST-WRITTEN, because I can’t imagine, after seeing that “master’s thesis” she wrote–which read like it had been written by a not-very-bright 12 year old, (it was quickly removed from the internet when people started noticing how very LAME it was) that she actually WROTE a book!
I am just so SICK of these people. This TOXIC TRANNY, her (HIS) prissy little sociopath of a “husband,” their fawning media worshipers, and the ENTIRE coterie of hateful, intolerant, pot-stirring, violent, election-stealing, CONNIVING Commucrats! We need to invent a Commucrat VIRUS that will cleanse our country and the earth of these HATEFUL, hate-FILLED radical Leftist LOONS.
I call that virus a “fatal, liberal-specific disease.”
When you have no other talent or skill, you go with what you know. Such a mean, vindictive and bitter person.
ITs typical though. When liberals cannot challenge an argument or refute fats, they just go back to the tried and true “RACIST/SEXIST/BIGOT” claims.
Pity all too often it works.
I stopped even trying to smile during the Muslim, Marxist, likely illegal alien pervert’s destruction of this country.
Why don’t the Obamas move to a country full of their favorite people – the Muslims?
Michelle, The fact that you are so upset about the birther issue, and that it would only take posting a REAL (US) birth certificate to stop all of that pain, is a confirmation that a real birth certificate CANNOT be posted … for some reason (that we all know).
And the fact all her hubby’s personal docs, are STILL under presidential seal, shows that there’s something to hide.
AMAZING! After having spent 8 years as perhaps one of the most privileged women to have lived on this planet, Michelle Obama still views herself, first and foremost, as a victim.
According to her, she’s just flotsam; tossed by the waves of life. Her life has forever been subject to the whims and pronouncements of others; no free-will to act; just a life resigned to be constantly acted upon.
I wonder how much of this self-delusion and garbage she actually has convinced herself of?
If she represents her sex and race–neither should hold out much hope.
I wonder, is simultaneously raising a fist in the air, while burying your head in the sand, has become Michelle Obama’s favorite yoga pose?
If she’s so concerned about her family’s safety, why haven’t we heard her protest about the vicious campaign Democrats have waged against the Trump family since he beat Hillary in 2016? Not a word! Nothing said about the Obamas comes close to the hatred spewed about the Trumps by Obama supporters. Michele was a hypocrite when she announced she had never been proud of her country before Obama was elected. She is a hypocrite now. As a result, she is widely despised and that will not change.
The Photo Shopped .pdf document posted while President Obama was serving as the POTUS, on the official WH Website never saw paper. It was a heavily layered document that one can easily do on the later .pdf readers now using the fill and sign feature.
This has been proven by experts as well as high school teenagers.
The amature who created that document could have at least printed it and then scanned it… but didn’t and that is where the aggressive error was accomplished.
I work with aviation logbooks and if one was to present a document like that to the FAA following an incident, they would be rightly so, fined heavily and their certificates revoked at best.
At worse they would be behind bars if a loss of life occurred…
This woman really makes me sick ! This is the same woman, along with her husband Barack, that went to a Church for 20 Years, who spewed nothing BUT hate. The Pastor was Jonathan Wright, and they supposedly stopped going after Obama was elected. This is the same woman who said that she was “Never Proud of Her Country Until Obama Was Elected”. Michelle Obama is a person consumed with HATE, and I have NO respect for this woman !