Michelle Obama on George W. Bush friendship: ‘Our values are the same’

Michelle Obama opened up about her friendship with former President George W. Bush during an interview with his daughter Tuesday.

The former first lady told “Today” show host Jenna Bush Hager that she and the former president have been able to overlook each other’s political differences because they share the same values.

“I had the opportunity to sit by your father at funerals, the highs and lows, and we shared stories about our kids and about our parents,” Mrs. Obama said.

“Our values are the same,” she continued. “We disagree on policy but we don’t disagree on humanity. We don’t disagree about love and compassion. I think that’s true for all of us — it’s just that we get lost in our fear of what’s different.”

Mrs. Obama made the comments while discussing cancel culture and the backlash Ellen DeGeneres faced in October after being friendly with Mr. Bush at a football game.

The former first lady and Ms. Hager visited Vietnam this week to promote education for young girls.

Watch part two of @MichelleObama’s interview with @jennabushhager about dropping her youngest daughter off at college, the 2020 election and her special friendship with former President George W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/wz9ZBAtpG6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 10, 2019

