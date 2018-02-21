Michelle Obama: ‘Black Panther’ will inspire people of all backgrounds

Durban -Former first lady of the US Michelle Obama believes the film “Black Panther” will be an inspiration to individuals from all backgrounds, and the youth will see superheroes that look like them.
Michelle appreciated and hailed the team of “Black Panther”, which is among the first films from the house of Marvel Studios that predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of women of substance who work as the allies of the protagonist T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).
“Congrats to the entire ‘Black Panther’ team. Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen.
“I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories,” she tweeted on Monday.
Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018
“Black Panther”, which released on February 16, is heading for a $235 million debut over the four-day President’s Day weekend at 4,020 North American locations, estimates showed on Monday, reports variety.com.
Going by its opening weekend box office collection (Rs 19.35 crore net) in India, the Ryan Coogler directorial is also inspiring many Indians.
Set shortly after “Captain America: Civil War”, “Black Panther” shows T’Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.
During a press conference held in Seoul, Korea, Boseman told media that “the idea that T’Challa is the leader of a nation that is most technologically advanced on the continent of Africa… is an intriguing notion to a lot of people.”
“Unlike a dictator or a president that you see now, he (T’Challa) puts on a suit to deal with the situation.
“And in reality, they would turn into their military or sorts. That itself is a revolutionary idea and also within his country, he is dealing with the set traditions where people are isolated from the rest of the world… The idea that he is breaking those wires of isolation… That is revolutionary,” he said.
From a fan’s point of view, “Black Panther” has a number of scenes and frames which give the audience goosebumps due to the kind of technology that the makers have introduced.
It is not just the movie but the music given by Kendrick Lamar that adds to the film’s popularity and the frenzy caused among fans.
The album of the film, which features songs by Lamar, The Weeknd, SZA, Khalid and more, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
“Black Panther” also features Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.
(c) Post 1999 – 2018 Independent Newspapers (Pty) Limited. All rights strictly reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
does he/ she know this is science FICTION?
we need to reevaluate people that are percieved smart.
How many people have you see with those types of “out of this world” faces? Maybe Michael/Michelle sees them when she looks at her own reflection.
What would one expect Michael to say?. It is one of the worst, white hating, racist, bigots, ever to walk this planet. It loves the film, and maybe it is a good film, but I believe it is a RACIST slap in the face, since whites cannot have ANYTHING, event, Movie, which is all white. I believe there should be a reasonable portion of most races in any event, movie, or anything else. I do not believe that any race is supreme, but that all are human beings, and should be equally treated as such. God forbid, that all feel the same, and let the world spin in peace. The Racist card is pulled much to often, and all it does is cause dissention between races. NO POSSIBLE GOOD CAN COME FROM IT.
I will watch the film, and quite possibly enjoy it. But then, that is me.
Please. Do not show that face again here. It’s insulting…
Anything out of Hwood sticks these days…think I’ll skip yet another piece of Disney garbage.
From the article above: “Congrats to the entire ‘Black Panther’ team. Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen”. Hey Michelle, talk about being racist, you and Barack are the epitome of playing the race card.
Quick everybody but the toys, send Disney your money.
they have already made every girl a princess, why not make every woman a queen. Whatever, can we keep it in the correct perspective though? it’s a super hero movie, a complete fantasy work of fiction…. it won’t get you woke
1. How do ANY of the people in this movie “look like” anyone in the audience? Especially when you take into account the vast majority of the audiences are made up of WHITE MALES!?
2. Joke of the day: A technologically advanced nation in Africa.
3. I’m so sick of seeing this everywhere online. Did none of you go to second grade? The comma goes INSIDE the quotation marks. (Eg. “Black Panther,” NOT “Black Panther”,).
Black Panther is a RACIST movie. If a movie were put out with all white people, it would be a outrage in the black community, yet they have all black events all the time, now a movie. They are very quick to call anything which offends them RACIST, yet they are the very worst offenders of the word.
They call us honkie, cracker, white trash, and a host of other things, but if we call them anything other than colored, or black, we are RACIST. I am so tired of this race war. I thought we had gotten over it, but apparently they will not let it die, and go on with life together in peace.
How many people of white persuasion call blacks RACIST, I rarely, if ever, hear this from whites, only blacks in their efforts to keep the racial fires burning, and get their way right or wrong. We can live in peace, but all who are bigots must curb their thought processes, and make a real attempt to get along. We all have the same color blood, we all have basically the same rights, it is a matter of if and how these tools are used. If they are ignored, a life of not so good follows. Each of us is directly responsible for our future, and must make every effort to make that future, the best it can be, through education. Fail it, and you fail life. A simple but true reality.
Some people just keep on trying to stir the pot of unrest in our nation, to bring about agendas not under our beliefs or our Nations Constitution that all men & women are created equal no matter of skin shade . This isn’t good for or our nation, with any false statements to gain their goals causing unrest in the nation.
“…Michelle Obama believes the film “Black Panther” will be an inspiration to individuals from all backgrounds, and the youth will see superheroes that look like them.”
You mean they don’t regard street thugs, gang members, rappers, and basketball players as heroes?
““the idea that T’Challa is the leader of a nation that is most technologically advanced on the continent of Africa… is an intriguing notion to a lot of people.””
Most technologically advanced in Africa? That’s not saying much…
It is sad that a fictional movie has to be politicized.., and race is its fulcrum for good or bad. M.O. should be raising her daughters.., since we do not have to pay her mother $175,000 per year any longer to do so It is tough for angry people to not stir trouble. I believe that she should fade from the public eye with dignity and grace, liken to a woman of class, lets say ‘Barbara Bush’, and care for her family. No, she just do not have enough to do. So, hmmm, lets see, Oh, I know, I will cause ‘further’ division amongst the races! Yeah, that is the ticket.