Michelle Obama, back with a racially charged vengeance

First came Barack Obama, with a speech from the University of Illinois, reminding conservatives everywhere why America is so, so, so lucky to have survived eight years of his administration.

Now comes his wife, Michelle — reminding of more of the same. Hooray, the gang’s all here.

The former first lady tossed down both race and gender cards as a means of imploring her fellow lefties to get out and vote.

In a specially cut message for Black Entertainment Television — which BET further said in a tweet was for “women of color” — Mrs. Obama said, as Breitbart noted: “We’ve all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballots, and we’ve seen the consequences when we don’t bother to show up to the polls. … Women of color know how to get things done for our families, our communities, and our country. When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow.”

Great. How inspiring. Motivating even. Just one question: Do white women know how to get things done for their families, as well?

Or is this a black women thing only?

You Might Like







If not, a slightly caustic political watcher might start to get the idea the former first lady was not just engaging in race-bait politics — but that she was a bit racist with her views.

After all, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

If a black woman knows how to help her family thrive and survive, then certainly white women — as well as women of all skin colors and ethnicities — are just as equipped to do the same. And just for kicks, just gender neutral kicks: Men of all skin colors should be added to that “can-do” list as well.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.3/10 (10 votes cast)