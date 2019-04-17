Michelle Obama attacks divorced dads to zing Trump; Amazon tax breaks for Ocasio-Cortez?

Michelle Obama and CNN just attacked divorced fathers as a way of scoring points on President Trump. Seriously? It’s beyond shameful. Also, it’s tax time, so let’s look at your tax cuts from the media’s perspective, and remember how the tax break for Amazon was such a bad idea to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Well, it wasn’t such a bad idea when she was trying to get a tax break for her own business. Finally, a California city is moving forward on a test program to give people money… for doing NOTHING.

While on her worldwide book tour, Michelle Obama sat down with leftwing comedian Stephen Colbert to do a little Trump bashing. For some reason, she decided to also bash divorced fathers. None of her comments made any sense as she tried to label every divorced father as a “deadbeat dad.”

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Amazon for seeking business tax breaks that would have led to more jobs and more money for the local economy. However, back when Ocasio-Cortez was trying to start her own business, she sought government tax breaks. Hmmmmm… Check out today’s show for all the details.

