Michelle Obama asks how women let Trump win 2016 election

Former First Lady Michelle Obama questioned how women allowed the 2016 election to happen the way it did with Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton during a speech on Saturday.

Mrs. Obama was the keynote speaker, commenting on the standards for women and Mrs. Clinton’s presidential campaign, at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, according to The Hill.

“In light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think,” Mrs. Obama said. “What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?”

According to CNN’s 2016 exit polls, 54 percent of female voters supported Mrs. Clinton and 41 percent voted for President Trump. Breaking the vote down by race as well as sex though shows white women backing Mr. Trump by 52 percent to 43 percent.

