Michele Bachmann says she is mulling a run for U.S. Senate

Michele Bachmann, the fiery Minnesota religious conservative, told a TV interviewer she is mulling a run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated Tuesday by Al Franken.
“I’ve had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat. The only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate, to be able to advocate for these principles,” she said, referring to her brand of conservative Christianity.
“The question is, should it be me? Should it be now?” Bachmann asked while appearing on the Jim Bakker Show in late December.
Bachmann, who represented Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District from 2007-14, unsuccessfully ran for the 2012 Republican nomination for president.
Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Franken Wednesday and has pledged to run for the remainder of Franken’s term in a November special election. The only other candidate to announce a run in the special election is state Karin Housley, a Republican who represents an east metro suburban district.
Bachmann has long been a polarizing figure both in Minnesota and nationally. Democrats spent millions trying to unseat her while she represented a solidly conservative House district. She became nationally well known for statements that found to be untrue, such as a claim in a nationally televised presidential debate that the HPV vaccine can cause mental retardation. But she was also a champion of religious conservatives who was a fierce critic of Obamacare and other policies of former President Obama.
Bachmann acknowledged the challenge of running as a conservative Republican given the current political climate.
“My husband and I aren’t money people,” she said, “If you’re a billionaire, maybe you can defend yourself.”
Whoever runs for this seat will have a tough row to hoe since Soros has dumped 18
BILLION to his progressive distribution network to fight ALL things that represent our Constitutional Republic. Consider that Soros is an avowed capitalist making his money by destroying the very thing that has made him a multi-billionaire. Take it to the bank that he will not spend one farthing if he doesn’t think he will double his investment or at least tear down anything that allows “We the People” to prosper. A Jew by birth that outed his own people to the Gestpho for political gain.
Orin Hatch of Utah isn’t running for re-election. If given any kind of choice, I’d much prefer to vote for a conservative Michele Bachmann over the centrist Mitt Romney.
She has a better chance of winning in Utah than she does in liberal Wisconsin. I’m not sure how Utah electing the former Governor of Massachusetts, an ardent and vocal “Never Trumper,” as our senator would be much help to conservative causes. It seems that by defaulting to Mitt, Utah would be purposefully seeking-out a RINO to carry on Sen. McCain’s legacy of undermining conservative policies.
Michelle, lease a cabin in Park City and you’ll be every bit a much a Utahan as Mitt is! Better still, get a house or apartment more than 25 miles from Salt Lake City, an find out first hand how the rest of Utah lives and thinks.