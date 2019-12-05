Michael Savage’s brilliant tie of Bible truths to impeachment

Talk radio rock star Michael Savage, in an opinion piece, tied the current impeachment crusade against President Donald Trump to biblical truths about the persecution and crucifixion of Jesus Christ; to the Jews of yesteryear versus the Jews of today; and to the prosecution of an innocent by the Romans and Pontius Pilate to modern time Deep State evils.

It’s a most brilliant comparison. Read the Gospels; see for yourself. (That’s Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, for you secularists and pagans and scoffers of the world, by the way.)

In his piece — “Will Impeachment Cause A Rise Of Anti-Semitism In The Country?” — Savage wrote: “There is vile anti-semitism surrounding the impeachment proceeding and it is being riled up by anti-semites in this country because of the Jewish names affiliated with it. Schiff, Nadler, Zelensky, Goldman … the list goes on. But this is not about the Jewish people. It is not about religion, but politics, and the like-minded groups working in unison.”

Right — in unison. In cohesion. In an “enemy of my enemy is my friend” sort of way.

Savage then — correctly — pegs the beginning of Trump’s troubles with the intelligence community on his campaign-season promises to expose the behind-scenes globalists and elitists working against America’s interests.

“For his honesty,” he wrote, “the deep state actors will stop at nothing to undermine and overthrow President Trump.”

Russia collusion. Russia conflict of interest. Russia obstruction of justice. Ukraine quid pro quo. Ukraine bribery. And in between all: resist, resist, resist — summers of resistance, protests in the streets, impeach, impeach, impeach. The common denominator of all these Trump takedown tries? They’re rooted in Deep State “findings” — and yes, that’s “findings” in quotation marks.

For all the intelligence and law enforcement communities’ shock and awe tips and warnings and investigations into this president, the ultimate conclusion has been a big fat nothingburger.

“Many have noted how the attacks on Trump are similar to the Salem Witch Trials, and McCarthyism,” Savage wrote, “but it bears a resemblance to another historical event. The crucifixion of Jesus.”

He’s absolutely correct.

And no, he’s not comparing Trump to Jesus.

He’s simply looking at past events and seeing history repeat.

In his own words: “Trump [and] Jesus … were both falsely accused by those in power and turned over to a deep state to do their will.”

In the days of Jesus, it was the Sanhedrin, a special class of Jewish leaders — “the law of the land,” akin to today’s “Supreme Court,” Savage said — who accused Jesus of violating law by performing a healing on the Sabbath, the day of rest. The Sanhedrin also condemned Jesus for “threatening to destroy the Jewish Temple, sorcery, exorcising people by the power of demons and claiming to be both the Messiah and the Son of God.”

Jesus, in other words, “upset the ruling class” in Rome, to include the elite Jewish groups and the Roman leaders, Savage noted.

So the Sanhedrin — not all, but only some — “tried and condemned” Jesus, in private chambers, in behind-doors’ discussions.

“Could we reason that their actions were similar to Adam Schiff’s star chamber where only a few were allowed to attend?” Savage wrote.

Indeed, we could.

And then he added this: “But we must not forget who first pushed for impeachment. Nancy Pelosi, a non-Jew who was using Jews to do her dirty work.”

Hmm. That’s interesting. But wait; there’s more.

“The Romans were the deep state of the time,” Savage wrote. “Pontius Pilate found no basis for this crucifixion, much like Bob Mueller found no collusion. But the deep state wanted their blood. Pilate offered the crowd [the chance] to spare Jesus or the thief Barabbas … But the blood thirsty crowd yelled, ‘Give us Barabbas!’ Thus, the Romans took Jesus, spit on him, beat him, cut him, put a crown of thorns on his head, and he endured it. The Romans hung him to a cross where he died, and only then did people recognize they had killed an innocent man.”

The tie-in to today’s impeachment charade and to Trump?

“The Democrats and the deep state want to crucify Trump without a shred of evidence,” Savage wrote. “This is history repeating itself.”

Biblical stories do have a way of coming alive.

And here’s where things get especially ridiculous, Savage said: “They continue to malign him even calling Trump an anti-semite. How could he be an anti-semite? His son-in-law is an Orthodox Jew whose grandfather and grandmother defied the Nazis in Poland. Trump’s own daughter converted to Judaism and his grandchildren are Jewish.”

And yet the media, and the media’s partners in the Democratic Party, continue to paint Trump “as an anti-semite,” Savage wrote.

History always repeats.

So, too, the ways and means of evil.

And in the end, that should be a comfort — at least to those who know the Bible, read the Bible and believe the Bible. After all: The crucifixion of Christ wasn’t so much an end as a beginning.

Likewise, the fight for truth, the fight for America First, the battle against entrenched globalists and elitists in U.S. politics — these things don’t have to end with Trump’s presidency.

What Trump has revealed, what Trump has riled, what Trump has begun — all that can be just the starting point in cleaning up America’s government.

