Michael Savage nails it: Antifa-type thugs the ‘brownshirts’ of Democrats

Radio talk show icon Michael Savage has hit the nail on the head — again — and called out the antifa-type thugs who wield baseball bats in the streets as the “brownshirts” of the Democratic Party.
Hey now, walk like a duck, squawk like a duck, that makes you a duck. In not-so-long-ago Germany times, the brownshirts — the SA, the Sturmabteilung, meaning “assault division” — were the attack dogs of the Nazi Party who would use fear, violence and intimidation to boost Adolf Hitler’s presence and power.
Here’s a little history lesson from Encyclopedia Britannica: ” Outfitted in brown uniforms after the fashion of Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Blackshirts in Italy, the SA men protected party meetings, marched in nazi rallies, and physically assaulted political opponents. … [and also] intimidat[ed] voters in national and local elections.”
Hmm.
If those tactics sound familiar, in a modern day and time kind of way — you’re absolutely right. Look no further than the Democratic Party.
Go back in time no further than this week.
Head down the road no farther than Portland, Oregon, or New York.
“Political violence goes coast to coast as Proud Boys and antifa activists clash in New York, Portland,” The Washington Post blared Sunday.
Thuggery in the streets; First Amendment, Democrat style.
“What happened over the weekend in Portland with the antifa violence — a domestic terrorist organization — so exemplifies the mass hysteria of our times, where people think they’re justified in taking over streets and beating people up,” Savage said in an interview with Brietbart News Daily on Sirius XM. “But where is it coming from, this hysteria to think that it’s OK to beat up the opposition? You don’t have to look any further than Hillary Clinton, who says we don’t need a civil society until we have power again [or] the deranged Maxine Waters, who should be impeached for what she’s doing.”
Where’s the law and order?
“Bernie Sanders is the most dangerous man in current American political life,” Savage went on. “He is a classic Marxist. … He is the most evil, because he knows what he’s doing by whipping up the frenzy of the ignoramuses in the streets who put on bandannas and beat people up. Bernie is responsible. … [But] that’s his base. Just as Hitler had his brownshirts, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and the whole Democrat Party have their Antifa and Occupy movement. They are the brownshirts of today and everybody knows that.”
Exactly.
And Savage offered a quick-and-easy solution to the situation that went like this: cut the funding and arrest the funders.
“Where are they getting their money from? Who’s funding them? The answer, of course, is to defund the organizations that are putting them in the streets and to arrest the leadership as domestic terrorists,” he said.
George Soros behind bars; could you imagine?
He’s quite right on all counts, of course. The trouble is Americans, by and large, don’t like ugly labels.
Calling brownshirts brownshirts is politically incorrect — political suicide for politicians. And that’s because the progressives in academia have managed to twist historical truths in public schools so that the graduating classes of snowflakes are brainwashed to believe socialism is right and proper and capitalism, an evil that must be eradicated.
Sanders — a guy whose open socialism ought to automatically disqualify him for public office in this country — is selling that line well and, as Savage notes, is wholly responsible for drumming the steady beat of anti-Americanism that’s fueling the street thuggery.
The brownshirt-ed street thuggery.
The same type of brownshirt-ed street thuggery that gave rise to Hitler just a few short decades ago. My, how history does repeat. My, how history is forgotten.
This fight — this battle for the soul of our nation — is not for the weak-kneed, the wishy-washy, the soft and fuzzy, the politically tepid. Let’s not pretend these protesters are something they’re not. Let’s not dress them in anything but the brownshirts they are.
• Cheryl Chumley
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I guess I was only half right when I called them Brown SKIRTS during the Kavanaugh hearings when I ridiculed the pre-election Xmas gift offer for the Dems in the out of this world gang rape accusations of Swetnick.. “Jolly old Swetnickolas lean your ear this way, don’t you tell a single soul what George Soros pays.” Well with the coming border invasion, and current pre-election Democrat party visited and inspired violence, the FBI needs to get off Democrat diversion sexual investigations, and go after the criminals they were designed to investigate and PROSECUTE. Soros has enough money to pay in jail time and fines that would finance the election on both sides or build a wall on the border to stop those he pays to come into America for more social disruption in overwhelming the workable American system. Stop worrying about corrupt Saudi leaders in Riyadh, and start arresting our own corrupt leaders for Rehab, before America turns from a rational Michael Savage nation, just back into assassinating nation of Savages period.
Crowd control rule #1,,,, Have police single out ANYONE wearing a mask, mug photo him on the premises and run background checks immediately, then follow him and follow the money back to the sources of this violence to cut off the head of the snakes. If they confront YOU on the street, have friend open cell phone camera as you pull off his/her mask with one hand while a can of protecting mace is held in the other. This is serious politics time in AMERICA, not Halloween tricks for a socialist doggy treat where your adult head is substituted for the pumpkins they rebelliously smashed as a child..
Sorry, consult a lawyer, but if you touch one of these thugs even to rip his mask off, YOU risk charges of assault. Same with using mace if you don’t have dozens of witnesses that you were in fear for your life from some action of the masked thug. Documenting the brownshirts’ actions on camera, by all means – do anything hands off.
Thank God somebody else finally sees it! Since the first riots in DC to disrupt the inauguration it’s been obvious. The Brown shirts ran through the streets of Germany breaking windows and terrorizing citizens when their party did not get it’s way. So here is the far left calling Republicans Nazis when they are the ones using Nazi strong arm tactics. The National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) that supported Hitler were what was known as Nazi. The left is pushing a Socialist platform, get the connection. The use of violence for political power is the main tool of the Nazi. Divisive tactics to generate fear and hate were very successful in taking over Germany in the 1930’s. In the thirties they used the Jewish religion and Gypsies as scapegoats for their hate and fear programs. Today’s Brown Shirts are using Christians and Trump supporters as their scapegoats. Where Hitler’s Brown Shirts actually wore Brown shirts, todays brown shirts can be recognized by their face covering bandanas. Guess what, Hitler also confiscated the German people’s guns. Hitler also promised universal free health care! Then when you needed medical attention you qualified only if you were a member of NSDAP. I was beginning to think I was the only one who saw the connection. More people need to wake up and realize that the left is attempting a violent overthrow of our legally elected government. The only term that describes their actions is TREASON!
I’ve been equating ANTIFA to Hitler’s Brown Shirts for months.
BTW, once their usefulness was over, Hitler had the Brown Shirts rounded up and killed or imprisoned.
Ought to print up a bunch of signs saying “THANKS FOR THE SIGNS GEORGE!!” Then mingle with the rioters!! It’s amazing on a moments notice how many pre-printed signs the rioters have!!
Time to freeze Soros’ assets and arrest him for terrorism and actions to overthrow the US government!! Just stop breathing via sniper, or massive heart attack.
Let’s not forget Soros’s remark on “60 minutes” when he said the 10 months he helped confiscating Jewish property for the nazis in Hungary was the best time of his life. We deport former nazi camp guards but this billionaire traitor roams our land free to incite the left wing rabble.
If it weren’t for the fact that the Obama-ites in the FBI are still calling the shots, I’d imagine that the agency is building a case against Soros to indict him, strip him of citizenship and confiscate his assets as a terrorist and under RICO statutes. But Wray and Sessions are empty suits and not in charge of anything.
Who is protecting Soros?
Who is protecting Soros? Anyone and everyone who can be bought off and/or is a useful leftist idiot as Lenin and Stalin described. And that describes a huge number of Dem voters now, perhaps the majority. After all, they elected his stooge Obama.
Well, the Nazis got crushed and they were a whole lot tougher than this batch of pansy snowflakes.
Just wanted to point out the blatantly disgusting hypocrisy that exists on the left and how they are all in collusion with one another from the politicians, MSM to the Antifa thugs. A few days ago Antifa not only smashed windows, spray painted their anarchy symbols on the doors, glued the locks but also left a threatening letter at the Republican club in NYC. Was there even a word of this reported in MSM? Nothing whatsoever!! The Proud Boys which are billed as an Alt Right group by MSM and SPLC (even though they have members of all races) were further antagonized over a 3 day period by Antifa. Only after 3 days when Antifa swiped a MAGA hat off of one of the Proud Boys were they met with any swift and retaliatory force which didn’t amount to much of anything since NYPD was there policing everything. Once that incident which was provoked by Antifa and met with a response you had the MSM and two of NY’s biggest libtards: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill Deblasio screaming like a couple of spastic mongoloids in heat that hate groups like the Proud Boys would not be tolerated in NY in any way shape or form. Calling for an investigation by NYPD, NY State Police and the FBI. The entire incident was made out to be the fault of the Proud Boys with barely a mention of Antifa or what led up to it. I can’t even say that any investigation would ferret out any of the truth at this point.
Seems like George Soros money has corrupted too many on the left and trickled down. I sincerely hope after the midterms that President Trump looks into the suggestions made by Michael Savage in stripping these libtard groups of their tax exempt status and whatever else they hide behind to receive this funding. It would go along way into curbing the illegal activities both in the short term as well as leading up to the next election in 2020.
He is far from being the first person to make that statement. The democrats have always had their brownshirts – unions, BLM, antifa, college pukes.
And I can’t believe I’m saying this but at least Mussolini’s blackshirts and Hitler’s brownshirts had the guts to not cover their faces with masks. Thugs they were but at least with them if your neighbor was the one trying to beat you up, you knew it. The democrat shock troops are cowards–in the tradition of that Democrat creation, the KKK, disguising themselves.
What Michael Savage states of course I agree, I have been writing and saying this since the Obama early days. The Democrats have been Socialist for decades but didn’t admit it while I have been calling Socialist because they weren’t using force but now they admit they are a Socialist Party, because the truth is they are Communist, Antifa, Move-on, Black Lives Matter pluse the hired thugs. See Portland see Berkely, St. Louis, Baltimore etc. Soros backed.
Michael Savage is right. The US is in a similar point as Germany was in late 1920s: the socialist thugs (in the case of Germany these were the national socialist thugs) are bullying their way into political power grab of a weak and unable to defend itself Republic (in the case of Germany it was the Weimar Republic).
Absurdly, the American socialist thugs paint themselves as … anti-fascist! This is one of the slickiest tricks of collectivism to deceive the American public into not noticing the obvious emergence of the new totalitarian regime that is going to eradicate individual rights and liberties.
Wow! Just figuring this out? But then many of us grew up when history was taught like it mattered. We all learned how the National Socialist Party (Nazi) rose to power and the tactics used to cement that power.
WWII was just five years past when I was born.
EVERY Veteran was a HERO!
The Department of Education has systematically hypnotized our kids and grand kids into believing the upside down version. To them the citizens are the threat and the power party is the force of Good.
Anti-fa = anti First Amendment
I have friends who are historians who keep claiming that Trump is fascist and I shake my head because there is nothing further from the truth. It is sad when those who teach history don’t see the truth and instead keep teaching lies.
They are just good at indoctrinating with leftist propaganda.
Virtually all history departments at Ivy League schools are bastions of communism/socialism.