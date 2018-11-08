Michael Moore: ‘We will lose in 2020’ with Cory Booker, Kamala Harris

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Wednesday that Democrats need to put forth a “beloved American” like Michelle Obama to run against President Trump in 2020, and that potential candidates such as Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker would undoubtedly result in an election defeat.
Mr. Moore, who correctly predicted Mr. Trump’s shocking 2016 presidential victory, said he didn’t see a viable contender for Mr. Trump in the current lineup of Democrats who have signaled an interest in running.
He pushed back against “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who suggested Ms. Harris could beat the president in 2020.
“Love her, no. No!” Mr. Moore exclaimed. “No, not going to happen. Cory, love him, no. We cannot run a politician against [Mr. Trump], we will lose.”
“We have to run a beloved American,” he said. “It’s gotta be like a Michelle Obama or it’s gotta be a ‘Sully’ Sullenberger. Why aren’t we thinking along the lines of who can defeat him? We will lose in 2020.”
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said he agreed with Mr. Moore.
“We still haven’t heard the name that can win,” he said.
Beloved American like Michelle aka Michael Obama? The same one who said ” All this for a damn flag?” and ” For the first time I’m proud of my country.”? No thanks Michael More Cupcakes Moore. I’ll take a real American like Trump or Pence any day and EVERY day over anyone and EVERYONE that you Demonrats can come up with.
Hillary Clinton was a supremely skilled liar and an excellent smokescreen debater. Trump ate her for lunch.
MO has no experience at doing anything other than being the wife of the stupidest and most incoherent President of all time. Does she even know anything? Has she ever literally accomplished anything worth mentioning?
She brags about how strong she is and she can’t even do a single pushup.
At least Hillary was able to run for Senate and win. There’s one thing she actually accomplished. But what has MO ever accomplished?
Trump was a household name 30 years ago as a ruthless businessman and super tough negotiator. This translates well to the White House, as we keep seeing.
What marketable skills does MO bring to the table? The only thing I can think of is learning how to make duck-face selfies in response to foreign kidnappers.
LINK
Aw, how touching. Kicks me right in the feels. But is that actually worth anything?
OK let’s all agree Michael Moore is an idiot.
Wow. Unanimous. OK moving on.
If the Dems were smart they’d run Oprah Winfrey. People actually like her, she’s the queen of televised presence, and she built a considerable personal empire, at about the same value of Trump’s (give or take). She has influence, and business savvy in a tough city (Chicago).
Here’s the thing about that. Trump knew he’d take a personal loss by being President. He stood to make far more money wheeling and dealing in NYC than in running the country. This is personal sacrifice.
This was also why Rush Limbaugh said he’d never run for office. He didn’t want to take the personal financial hit. Trump is literally PAYING MONEY to be the President. That’s how much he cares.
Is Oprah willing to commit to that same level of personal sacrifice? Probably not.
Getting Corey Booger and Kamila Harris to run, you can expect to loose. They are a couple of loose cannons that are not smart enough even together to run anything much less the USA. They sure would not get respect from the other countries. They are just a couple of conceited grandstanders
M Obama is up there next to ms Clinton, as beloved Americans. I can’t think of one democrat that I could call beloved. Ever one of them have done nothing but show their behind. They open their mouths and out come hate!
“Ever one of them have done nothing but show their behind.” And there we found their heads. Now we know where the term echo chamber came from.
2nd Time I’ve agreed with Fat Albert this year! I’m starting to worry!
Another article said that they polled Democrats on Biden, Hillary, Kamela, Cory Booker, Warren, Bernie, and Michael Bloomberg and 1/3 of dems said none of the above.
In early 2015 I remember hearing that Jeb Bush was the only one who could defeat Hillary.
That may have been in the Democrat primaries.
I pray they do run Booger and Camel Hair as their team — ensuring a cakewalk unless GOP picks a team similar to McLame/Ryan (not a typo).
WHOEVER they pick will be running against Pres. Trump in 2020, Ian Tyson.
I hope they run on the same ticket! It will give me so much pleasure to see Dems lose again in 2020!
I was looking for a Wiener-Holder ticket to pop up.
The MOOCH? Beloved? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! They’ll lose with HER, too!
LOL
I dispise and have zero respect for Moochie Obama…. she is a flat out racist (read her college thesis) and a woman of zero substance or accomplishment…. she used first lady status for an endless vacation on our dollars….. terrible person
I do agree that all the bozos we see w the dems have no shot though….
I think anything to do with Her will be a sure win for the right! Although I am confident the right has this anyway. Give me a break..she/he is such a fake.
So the Demon-Rats will lose big time if Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker run in 2020? Then those are the EXACT idiots whom we must support, encourage and endorse to run for another Trump term. LOL!!!
Luong the Viet
The Dems allowed the Obama’s to poison the well. Should have stuck with the Hunchback of Chappaqua in 08. Any Dem would have won after Shrub II. Just think, by now the party would be rid of Clinton, Inc and Obama could be the catalyst to hammer home that ‘fundalmental change’ mantra.
No way Moochie runs in 2020. Her and service to the country? Not a chance. It’s all about hustling the big bucks and living that 1/10th of 1% life style. Secret Service protection, Beyonce concerts and wig hats for the Mooch. No more South Side Chiraq, Hyde Park manse for these 21st century grifters.
The biggest concern for the Dems now is the specter of that dasteredly duo from Chappaqua, via DogPatch USA, being the major factor in the 2020 nominating process. These two are worse than herpes.
I would NEVER vote for Michelle. Her and Hillary suck
Yes, they are poor candidates. They are ahead of their time. They say what they “think”. They state their plans in the open.
Far too many Americans still believe you should buy them dinner first. I guess that’s the conservative version of projection.
Don’t go forging those swords into plowshares just yet. I’m not an official but I think your misery is more equal than mine.
“To arms!”
The only reason the Dems won the House was due to the 45 incumbent cowards who dislike the President more than they care about the country. Ryan, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you in the a$$ on the way out. Trey Gowdy, see ya later, quitter.
The Dems will tie up the government with their endless witch hunts, investigations, subpoenas, and impeachment to the point where no matter who they would put up, they won’t win.
Oh yes, there will be a real Red Wave in 2020.
I think they should run Robert Francis O’Rourke, he is a winner and so pasty white he’s almost clear and an even emptier suit than all the other dems put together. ;•\
This is what we are singing in Texas!!
You Beto watch out
You Beto not cry
Beto not pout
I’m telling you why
Santa Cruz is coming to town.