Michael Moore: ‘We will lose in 2020’ with Cory Booker, Kamala Harris

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Wednesday that Democrats need to put forth a “beloved American” like Michelle Obama to run against President Trump in 2020, and that potential candidates such as Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker would undoubtedly result in an election defeat.

Mr. Moore, who correctly predicted Mr. Trump’s shocking 2016 presidential victory, said he didn’t see a viable contender for Mr. Trump in the current lineup of Democrats who have signaled an interest in running.

He pushed back against “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who suggested Ms. Harris could beat the president in 2020.

“Love her, no. No!” Mr. Moore exclaimed. “No, not going to happen. Cory, love him, no. We cannot run a politician against [Mr. Trump], we will lose.”

“We have to run a beloved American,” he said. “It’s gotta be like a Michelle Obama or it’s gotta be a ‘Sully’ Sullenberger. Why aren’t we thinking along the lines of who can defeat him? We will lose in 2020.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said he agreed with Mr. Moore.

“We still haven’t heard the name that can win,” he said.

