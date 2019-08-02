Michael Moore: Michelle Obama only Democrat who could ‘crush’ Trump

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore reacted to Wednesday night’s presidential debate by declaring that former first lady Michelle Obama, who is not running, is the only Democrat who could “crush” President Trump in the 2020 election.

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” creator, who was one of the only prominent voices to correctly predict a Trump presidency in 2016, told MSNBC that Mrs. Obama is a “street fighter” who could take on Mr. Trump and inspire enough voters to win the Electoral College.

“If we don’t run a street fighter, if we don’t run somebody who’s going to inspire people to come out and vote, we’re going to lose again,” Mr. Moore said. “And I think — nobody listened to me last time when I said this, that Trump was going to win, he was going to win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. And I don’t want to say it out loud because I don’t want it to happen, but I think a lot of people watching this right now know it already did happen once so, you know it can happen again.

“It will happen again if we don’t run the right candidate — a beloved American who’s not an inside the beltway politician type person, but somebody who’s going to be a street fighter and fight for that 70 percent majority that’s going to take us back into the White House,” he continued. “I think there’s a person that could do this. If the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama.”

Related Story: Michelle Obama dashed the dreams of disenchanted liberals in a new interview Friday, saying there’s “zero chance” she’ll run for president in 2020.

Mr. Moore argued that the former first lady is a “beloved American” who would be able to go toe-to-toe with the president and not be bullied.

“It has to be a crush, though, not just beat him,” he said, adding that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 and still lost the election.

“We are going to lose this if we run the same way that we ran last time,” he said. “The Democrat next year [could] beat him by 5 million votes and still lose the Electoral College. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)